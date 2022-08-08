Brickken Partners with Veritas, Digital Gold Capital, Hillstone Finance to Expand Digital Securities Operation

Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
Structured.fi Launches Service in El Salvador
Structured.fi has launched its mobile service in El Salvador, a country that has embraced Bitcoin by making it legal tender. Millions in El Salvador are already using the Chivo digital wallet for transactions. Structured.fi is offering a platform that enables investing in both traditional and digital assets. The aim is...
crowdfundinsider.com
Scott Purcell’s New Web3 Startup Fortress Blockchain Raises $22.5 Million Seed Round
Fortress Blockchain Technology has raised a $22.5 million seed round to pursue its vision for B2B infrastructure for Web3. Fortress Blockchain was founded by Scott Purcell, the individual who founded the successful custody and infrastructure Fintech – Prime Trust. The funding was led by Ayon Capital. In a company...
crowdfundinsider.com
Crypto.com Obtains Electronic Financial Transaction Act, Virtual Asset Service Provider Registration in South Korea
Crypto.com, which claims to be the world’s “fastest-growing” cryptocurrency platform, announced that it has secured Electronic Financial Transaction Act and Virtual Asset Service Provider registration by “acquiring payment service provider ‘PnLink Co., Ltd.’ and virtual asset service provider ‘OK-BIT Co., Ltd.’.”. Kris...
crowdfundinsider.com
Genesis Q2: Crypto Lending Drops 9%, OTC Trading Jumps 51%
Digital asset prime brokerage Genesis has published its Q2 report sharing some interesting insight into crypto markets. According to Genesis, crypto lending declined while OTC trading rocketed higher. The lending desk originated $40.4 billion in new loans, a decline of 9% from the previous quarter. Genisis states that broaker market...
IN THIS ARTICLE
crowdfundinsider.com
Old Street Digital Acquires £2.8M via Seed Round
Old Street Digital (OSD) recently revealed that it has finalized a $2.8 million seed round that has reportedly been led by Draper Associates. OSD is focused on developing an institutional fund manager bringing the very best of active, fundamental research-driven portfolio management to crypto-assets. The investment round includes contributions from...
Stock market bulls eye technical signal for further gains
NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Some stock market bulls are watching a technical indicator for clues on whether a summer rebound in U.S. equities will roll on. The S&P 500 (.SPX) is up 15% from its mid-June low, a rally that gained even more momentum after Wednesday's U.S. inflation data showed consumer prices unchanged for July. This bolstered the case for the Federal Reserve to end its market-bruising rate hikes sooner than previously expected.
Comments / 0