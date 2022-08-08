ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Brickken Partners with Veritas, Digital Gold Capital, Hillstone Finance to Expand Digital Securities Operation

By JD Alois
crowdfundinsider.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
crowdfundinsider.com

Structured.fi Launches Service in El Salvador

Structured.fi has launched its mobile service in El Salvador, a country that has embraced Bitcoin by making it legal tender. Millions in El Salvador are already using the Chivo digital wallet for transactions. Structured.fi is offering a platform that enables investing in both traditional and digital assets. The aim is...
INTERNET
crowdfundinsider.com

Crypto.com Obtains Electronic Financial Transaction Act, Virtual Asset Service Provider Registration in South Korea

Crypto.com, which claims to be the world’s “fastest-growing” cryptocurrency platform, announced that it has secured Electronic Financial Transaction Act and Virtual Asset Service Provider registration by “acquiring payment service provider ‘PnLink Co., Ltd.’ and virtual asset service provider ‘OK-BIT Co., Ltd.’.”. Kris...
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Genesis Q2: Crypto Lending Drops 9%, OTC Trading Jumps 51%

Digital asset prime brokerage Genesis has published its Q2 report sharing some interesting insight into crypto markets. According to Genesis, crypto lending declined while OTC trading rocketed higher. The lending desk originated $40.4 billion in new loans, a decline of 9% from the previous quarter. Genisis states that broaker market...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veritas#Digital Asset#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Brickken Partners#Digital Gold Capital#Hillstone Finance#South Korean#Bkn#Dapp
crowdfundinsider.com

Old Street Digital Acquires £2.8M via Seed Round

Old Street Digital (OSD) recently revealed that it has finalized a $2.8 million seed round that has reportedly been led by Draper Associates. OSD is focused on developing an institutional fund manager bringing the very best of active, fundamental research-driven portfolio management to crypto-assets. The investment round includes contributions from...
MARKETS
Reuters

Stock market bulls eye technical signal for further gains

NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Some stock market bulls are watching a technical indicator for clues on whether a summer rebound in U.S. equities will roll on. The S&P 500 (.SPX) is up 15% from its mid-June low, a rally that gained even more momentum after Wednesday's U.S. inflation data showed consumer prices unchanged for July. This bolstered the case for the Federal Reserve to end its market-bruising rate hikes sooner than previously expected.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy