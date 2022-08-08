Kentucky flood relief drive held in Jones County

LAUREL, Miss. ( WHLT ) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Department, located at 419 Yates Avenue in Laurel, will serve as a drop off location for donations for Kentucky flood victims.

This relief supplies drive is being sponsored by Pine Ridge Baptist Church.

Donors can drop off supplies from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday, August 8 through Friday, August 12. Additional drop off locations are listed on the Pine Ridge Baptist Church Facebook page.

The flooding in Kentucky has killed at least 37 people. More than nine inches of rain fell in some areas.

The supplies will leave out on Monday, August 15 headed to help those in need.

