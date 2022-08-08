Read full article on original website
advantagenews.com
The Illinois State Fair opens today
The Illinois State Fair will open with a flourish at the Grandstand this year. Ahead of the annual Twilight Parade, harness racing will begin at noon today according to Rebecca Clark, State Fair Manager. Your browser does not support the audio element. A free ice cream social will be held...
1470 WMBD
Butter Cow unveiled a day ahead of the Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The 2022 Illinois State Fair Butter Cow was unveiled on Wednesday at the State Fairgrounds in Springfield, a day ahead of the opening of this year’s fair. This year’s rendition features a cow daintily holding a Sunflower in its mouth…apparently picked from a nearby Sunflower...
Central Illinois Proud
GALLERY: See the sights at the Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Check out this gallery of some pictures from the 2022 Illinois State Fair. This gallery will be updated as more pictures become available.
wmay.com
5 Tasty Treats To Try At The Illinois State Fair
The Illinois State Fair is August 11th-21st on the North end of Springfield, and the food is fantastic as ever. If you’ve never been to the fair before, here are five treats you HAVE to try:. 1.) Vose Corndog– This classic corndog has people raving about it every year....
ourquadcities.com
Free fun at the fair! Enjoy no-cost activities at the IL State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2022 Illinois State Fair begins next week, on Thursday, Aug. 11, and WMBD is compiling a list of all the ways you can enjoy your time in the fairgrounds without breaking the bank. Free activities every day. Dairy Products Building: All things dairy from...
Float Your Blues Away This Weekend at Illinois’ New Summer Float Party
Tubing down a river is a beloved pastime for many people of all ages in the Stateline area, but do you love tubing/floating enough to brave the waters of the Chicago River this weekend? (The correct answer here is, YES!) Chicago's New Summer Float Party. For the first time ever...
Tour the Largest Marijuana Grow Site in Illinois – At Least 100,000 Square Feet!
Welcome to Cresco. Cresco Labs' cultivation facility in Lincoln, Illinois is the largest in the state of Illinois. How large you ask? It's so big, that in the description on the place they actually REFUSE to tell you how big it is. It's kinda like KFC and the eleven herbs and spices thing...You love it, but we aren't telling you a thing! The size of the grow rooms (that we can tell you is over 100,000 square feet) the number of the grow rooms...maybe 20 plus? This whole thing is a giant GREEN mystery.
nprillinois.org
Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen
Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
Local nursing homes fined by state
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
capitolwolf.com
Traffic pattern changes for Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois Department of. Agriculture today announced temporary changes in traffic patterns near the Illinois State. Fairgrounds to accommodate the influx of vehicles during the fair. Beginning at 5 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, IDOT will change the traffic flow around the fairgrounds...
1470 WMBD
IL utilities promote calling 8-1-1 before you dig
JOLIET, Ill. — August 11, or 8-11, is the day Illinois utilities like Illinois American Water and Ameren Illinois remind residents to call “JULIE” before they dig. “JULIE” stands for Joint Utility Locating Information for Excavators. The non-profit group was established in the early 1970s to help keep everyone safe when digging.
A website puts a city in Illinois on it’s 10 Haunted Towns List
If you are looking to avoid ghosts and hauntings at all costs then you need to steer clear of this one town in Illinois that made the 10 Haunted Towns in the US list, but what about this town makes it so haunted?. According to the website thediscoverer.com, Alton, Illinois...
foxillinois.com
Temporary Illinois Link card outage
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois Link card users temporarily won't be able to make purchases or ATM withdrawals. Scheduled maintenance is set to take place from August 20 to August 21. Officials say this is because the state is transitioning to a new link card system. Link cards will...
Hidden Gem BBQ Restaurant Inside a Gas Station is One of Illinois’ Best
Finding great food in places where you'd least likely expect is half the fun. Sure you can go to a restaurant that has extravagant decor and outrageous prices to match, then again you can find great food inside a gas station. When I lived in Kansas City, one of the...
Central Illinois Proud
What’s new at the State Fair this year?
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2022 Illinois State Fair features many favorite vendors, foods, and activities, while adding some new ones that are sure to be crowd-pleasers. Check out this list for some of the biggest new additions to the summer event. Dino Don’s Giant Dinosaurs. Dino Don...
walls102.com
Prison upgrades coming to Illinois facilities
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Corrections will be using over $150 million in state funds to move forward with construction and upgrade projects to facilities statewide. Plans include renovation of kitchen and cold storage areas at Pontiac Correctional Center and renovation of the dietary building at Dixon Correctional Center for adaptive reuse as a treatment facility for mentally ill individuals, including exams rooms, nurses station, offices, medicine dispensary, and a classroom. DOC facilities provide housing for about 28,000 adults in custody across 33 correctional centers.
Unclaimed Property to Be Auctioned Off at the Illinois State Fair
Is there even a chance that you might have unclaimed property in your name in Illinois? If so, you'll want to check quickly as lots of unclaimed items will be auctioned off at this year's Illinois State Fair. I saw this interesting property note shared by Fox 2 Now out...
Illinois shatters unclaimed property records
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The state treasurer is celebrating breaking records on their unclaimed property program. Treasurer Mike Frerichs announced Monday his office handed out a record $280 million in unclaimed property for FY2022. That money came from over 362,352 claims, also a record for the program. Frerichs attributes the record to using technology more […]
wjbc.com
Illinois State Fair manager reports the fair is holding the line on ticket prices
SPRINGFIELD – When you have a mother of four – including a set of triplets – in charge of things, you expect her to be organized and budget-minded. That’s the impression the Illinois State Fair’s first-year manager, Rebecca Clark, wants you to have about the 2022 fair, which begins Thursday.
These Are The 6 Most Popular Marijuana Strains in Illinois. Pass The Doritos
Let me start by saying, no...I don't. Let me also start by saying, if you do...all good, no judgement, let me guide you to the goods...or something. Grab the Doritos and Cherry Garcia, this could take a while. With the state of Illinois deep into the legal weed game, with BILLIONS of dollars in it sold, why not provide a little guide to what's good and what's the most popular in Illinois. LEAFY.
