The Illinois State Fair opens today

The Illinois State Fair will open with a flourish at the Grandstand this year. Ahead of the annual Twilight Parade, harness racing will begin at noon today according to Rebecca Clark, State Fair Manager. Your browser does not support the audio element. A free ice cream social will be held...
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Butter Cow unveiled a day ahead of the Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The 2022 Illinois State Fair Butter Cow was unveiled on Wednesday at the State Fairgrounds in Springfield, a day ahead of the opening of this year’s fair. This year’s rendition features a cow daintily holding a Sunflower in its mouth…apparently picked from a nearby Sunflower...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

5 Tasty Treats To Try At The Illinois State Fair

The Illinois State Fair is August 11th-21st on the North end of Springfield, and the food is fantastic as ever. If you’ve never been to the fair before, here are five treats you HAVE to try:. 1.) Vose Corndog– This classic corndog has people raving about it every year....
SPRINGFIELD, IL
#Illinois State Fair
I-Rock 93.5

Tour the Largest Marijuana Grow Site in Illinois – At Least 100,000 Square Feet!

Welcome to Cresco. Cresco Labs' cultivation facility in Lincoln, Illinois is the largest in the state of Illinois. How large you ask? It's so big, that in the description on the place they actually REFUSE to tell you how big it is. It's kinda like KFC and the eleven herbs and spices thing...You love it, but we aren't telling you a thing! The size of the grow rooms (that we can tell you is over 100,000 square feet) the number of the grow rooms...maybe 20 plus? This whole thing is a giant GREEN mystery.
LINCOLN, IL
nprillinois.org

Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen

Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
WCIA

Local nursing homes fined by state

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
ILLINOIS STATE
capitolwolf.com

Traffic pattern changes for Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois Department of. Agriculture today announced temporary changes in traffic patterns near the Illinois State. Fairgrounds to accommodate the influx of vehicles during the fair. Beginning at 5 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, IDOT will change the traffic flow around the fairgrounds...
1470 WMBD

IL utilities promote calling 8-1-1 before you dig

JOLIET, Ill. — August 11, or 8-11, is the day Illinois utilities like Illinois American Water and Ameren Illinois remind residents to call “JULIE” before they dig. “JULIE” stands for Joint Utility Locating Information for Excavators. The non-profit group was established in the early 1970s to help keep everyone safe when digging.
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

Temporary Illinois Link card outage

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois Link card users temporarily won't be able to make purchases or ATM withdrawals. Scheduled maintenance is set to take place from August 20 to August 21. Officials say this is because the state is transitioning to a new link card system. Link cards will...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

What’s new at the State Fair this year?

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2022 Illinois State Fair features many favorite vendors, foods, and activities, while adding some new ones that are sure to be crowd-pleasers. Check out this list for some of the biggest new additions to the summer event. Dino Don’s Giant Dinosaurs. Dino Don...
ILLINOIS STATE
walls102.com

Prison upgrades coming to Illinois facilities

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Corrections will be using over $150 million in state funds to move forward with construction and upgrade projects to facilities statewide. Plans include renovation of kitchen and cold storage areas at Pontiac Correctional Center and renovation of the dietary building at Dixon Correctional Center for adaptive reuse as a treatment facility for mentally ill individuals, including exams rooms, nurses station, offices, medicine dispensary, and a classroom. DOC facilities provide housing for about 28,000 adults in custody across 33 correctional centers.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois shatters unclaimed property records

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The state treasurer is celebrating breaking records on their unclaimed property program.  Treasurer Mike Frerichs announced Monday his office handed out a record $280 million in unclaimed property for FY2022. That money came from over 362,352 claims, also a record for the program. Frerichs attributes the record to using technology more […]
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

These Are The 6 Most Popular Marijuana Strains in Illinois. Pass The Doritos

Let me start by saying, no...I don't. Let me also start by saying, if you do...all good, no judgement, let me guide you to the goods...or something. Grab the Doritos and Cherry Garcia, this could take a while. With the state of Illinois deep into the legal weed game, with BILLIONS of dollars in it sold, why not provide a little guide to what's good and what's the most popular in Illinois. LEAFY.
ILLINOIS STATE

