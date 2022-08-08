ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian ‘Furious’ With Kanye West Over Pete Davidson Post: She ‘Lost Any Respect’

By Sara Whitman
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE/Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian is “furious” with Kanye West following his reaction to her split from Pete Davidson, which her representative confirmed to HollywoodLife on Aug. 5. On the morning of Aug. 8, Ye, 45, seemed happier than ever about the breakup and decided to make a dark joke about it via a post to Instagram. The picture, which he has since deleted (but can be seen here) was created to look like the front page of The New York Times and read, “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28.”

Now, a KarJenner source revealed to HL EXCLUSIVELY that Kim, 41, immediately contacted Kanye and asked him to delete the insensitive post, which was the only photo on his feed at the time he shared it. “Kim demanded Kanye to take the post about Pete down. She can’t believe he would do something like that after promising her he would try to do better. The last thing she needs is more drama in her life, particularly coming from Kanye,” the source divulged. “She wishes he would leave the whole thing alone and she insisted he takes the post down. She’s furious at him right now and told him he better stop with his antics.”

Kim Kardashian put her foot down to estranged husband Kanye West after he attacked Pete Davidson once again on social media (Photo: Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE/Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

As fans know, Kanye was no fan of Kim and Pete, 28, being an item, and immediately attacked Pete on social media once his romance with the SKIMS founder started heating up. For instance, a few days after Kim and Pete were spotted holding hands at Knott’s Berry Farm amusement park in California, he appeared on the Drink Champs podcast and said Kim was forced to talk about their divorce when she hosted Saturday Night Live — where Kim and Pete first met and kissed during an Aladdin and Jasmine themed-skit. “SNL was making my wife say, ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off, and I ain’t ever seen the papers,” Kanye stated. “We ain’t even divorced. That ain’t no joke to me.” He then notoriously went on several social media rants about his disapproval of Pete, or “Skete”, as he named him.

In March, Kanye was temporarily banned from Instagram due to his use of hate speech and a racial slur that targeted comedian and television host Trevor Noah, and he stayed relatively quiet following the incident. At the time, a person close to Kim told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kim felt lik she had “a reprieve, even if it is temporary” and “a breath of fresh air” knowing that she did not have to worry about what Kanye was going to post next.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up after nine months together due to their conflicting schedules (Photo: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Kanye’s silence on social media helped create peace between him, Kim, and Pete, which is why a second KarJenner insider told HL that Kim’s family is confused as to why he would start up again. “He has not posted on his Instagram in so long and everyone was giving him the benefit of the doubt that he really had changed and was being a mature adult now,” they divulged to HL EXCLUSIVELY. “Posting this not only doubled down on the Pete death narrative, but it really hurt his situation with Kim right now. This brought him right back to where he was and, again, he lost any respect that Kim and her family had for him.” They added that Kim informed the “Stronger” singer that the post “is not” funny and that she was concerned their 9-year-old daughter, North, would see it.

Pete and Kim broke up after nine months of dating during the first week of August. The split came after they were separated for a few weeks due to Pete shooting a film in Australia, and after Kim visited him for a few days down under.

#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Kardashian Family#Kim And Kanye#The New York Times#Karjenner#Hl#Berry Farm#Drink Champs
