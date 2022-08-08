ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vilas County, WI

1 dead in Vilas County rollover

By Shereen Siewert
 3 days ago
Wausau Pilot & Review

A 36-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle rollover weekend crash in Vilas County, officials said.

The crash was reported at about 8:30 p.m. on County Hwy. N, west of Eagle Nest Court in the town of Plum Lake.

Police say a preliminary investigation shows the victim, who was driving a 2017 Ford Expedition, was traveling eastbound on Hwy. N when he left the roadway, went down a steep embankment and rolled the Svehicle, which came to rest on its roof.

The driver was ejected from the Expedition and died at the scene. No other passengers were inside the vehicle, Vilas County officials said.

Police have identified the victim as Scott K. Kviz, 36, of Eagle River.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s log, Aug. 1-7

Disorderly conduct, battery by a prisoner and drunken driving among incidents in the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log for Aug. 1 through Aug. 7. On Aug. 2, a deputy responded to a report of a yelling, 25-year-old Merrill man with a hammer at a residence on Taylor Street in the town of Merrill. The man was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and 2 counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. He was booked into the Lincoln County Jail and a report with a request for charges was sent to the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
947jackfm.com

NEW INFO: Zastrow Accused of Purchasing Gun Used in Merrill Homicide

MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — A Central Wisconsin woman in federal jail facing accusations of a straw gun purchase may have purchased the weapon used to kill a Merrill woman. Police say Ashley Zastrow provided false statements about who was purchasing two firearms back in January, saying she was purchasing the guns when the real buyer was someone else. Officers say one of the guns that were part of that transaction was used to kill Kayla Frank.
MERRILL, WI
wxpr.org

Minocqua man dies in boat crash

A Minocqua man is dead after a boat versus bridge crash in Minocqua Saturday. Police received the call of the crash just before 1 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, they found the driver, 34-year-old Jacob Kozey, had crashed into the Highway 51 bridge on Lake Minocqua. Kozey was flown to the...
MINOCQUA, WI
UPDATED: Fire shuts down portion of Hwy. 51 in Minocqua

The fire caused a chain reaction of events that left one person injured. Just after 4 a.m. Monday, Minocqua Police received a call regarding a car on fire that was parked near Copycat Printers, a building that is also home to several apartments on the upper level. All residents escaped the blaze, but one person was taken to a local hospital, police said.
MINOCQUA, WI
WSAW

Car fire causes explosion destroying Minocqua business

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Minocqua Fire Department is investigating a vehicle fire that caused a chain reaction of events. Investigators said around 4 a.m. Monday, Minocqua Police were notified about a car fire parked near Copy Cat Printing. Apartments are located above the business. People in the apartment got out of the building before fire crews arrived. The car fire caused an explosion in the vehicle, and the fire spread to the Copy Cat Printing building. A second vehicle on the property was also damaged.
MINOCQUA, WI
WSAW

Man killed after boat crash on Lake Minocqua

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Minocqua Police Department said a 34-year-old man died after a boat crash on Lake Minocqua early Saturday morning. Police were called just before 12:50 a.m. for a boat that had crashed under the Highway 51 bridge. Police said 34-year-old Jacob Kozey was driving the boat...
MINOCQUA, WI
wxpr.org

Police ask for help finding teen with autism in Rhinelander

Update: Callie was found. — The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking for people to keep a look out for a missing teen in the Rhinelander area. Callie is 14 years old and has autism. The sheriff’s office says she walked away from Northwest Journeys in Rhinelander Wednesday afternoon....
RHINELANDER, WI
