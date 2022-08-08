The idea of Ja’Marr Chase somehow being even better in Year 2 of his breakout career with the Cincinnati Bengals was a little wild, even for fans of the team. Chase has been electric all of camp so far, putting up highlight-reel catches and even working from the slot. He’s hauled in long touchdowns, of course, and we’ve even had a very cool behind-the-scenes look at his practice habits.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO