Oxford, MS

Ex-NFL Star Steve Smith Sr. Raves About Ole Miss QB Matt Corral

By Adam Rapier
The Grove Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZEUPX_0h9XcTgS00

Former Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral joins a crowded quarterback room, but his efforts have not gone unnoticed.

OXFORD, Miss. – Carolina Panthers training camp is in full swing and while there are many position battles heating up, the competition among the quarterbacks is the hottest.

The quarterback room consists of 2018 first overall pick Baker Mayfield, 2018 third overall pick Sam Darnold, and this year’s third round pick, and former Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Matt Corral . This group is packed with potential, but as far as production goes, there hasn’t been much consistency.

The two former first-round picks were inconsistent with their previous teams, with Mayfield having a little bit more to show. Despite misfiring with their first squads, the noise surrounding Mayfield and Darnold entering camp has been loud, leaving former Rebels quarterback in the background.

Even though this was expected, future Hall of Fame and former Carolina Panthers receiver Steve Smith Sr. praised Corral.

"I know a good player when I see him just like I know a bad player when I see him," Smith said. "Matt Corral is about a year to two away from being the starting quarterback for this Carolina Panthers team. The boy has it. He can play."

Corral faces an uphill battle to become the Panthers starting quarterback, but adversity is nothing new for the rookie.

On Oct. 17, 2020, he threw six interceptions in a 33-21 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks and the following week he threw for just 154 yards and two interceptions in a 35-28 loss to the Auburn Tigers.

He followed up these forgettable performances with 412 yards on 31 of 34 passing attempts, six touchdowns and zero interceptions in a 54-21 blowout victory against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The next game he threw for 513 yards on 28 of32 passing attempts, four touchdowns and zero interceptions in a win against the South Carolina Gamecocks. He finished this impressive stretch by beating Mississippi State at home 31-24. He threw for 385 yards on 24 of 36 passing attempts, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

Corral might be in his first professional season, but he has shown he is no rookie in difficult circumstances. Not only does he believe in himself, but a future hall of famer also has his back.

Oxford, MS
