nowhabersham.com
Fire destroys Hall County mobile home
Fire destroyed a mobile home in the Lula area late Thursday morning. At approximately 11:30 a.m., Hall County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a residential structure fire in the 8600 block of Forrester Road. “Upon arrival, the trailer was fully engulfed with flames and emitting smoke from all openings,” says...
wrganews.com
Bartow Home destroyed in Fire on Wednesday night
According to a press release from Bartow County Fire and Emergency Services, crews were dispatched to 492 Barnsley Gardens Rd, Adairsville, Wednesday, 08/10/2022, at approximately 8:49 p.m. The caller advised his house was fully engulfed in flames. BCFES crews arrived on the scene to find a fully involved structure. Multiple...
accesswdun.com
Hall County structure fire displaces homeowners
Homeowners were displaced after a mobile home caught fire Thursday morning. Hall County Fire Rescue responded to the structure fire at 11:30 am on the 8600 block of Forrester Road. When HCFR arrived on the scene, they found the trailer was fully engulfed in flames as smoke poured out from...
nowhabersham.com
South Hall residents displaced by fire
The Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a residential fire that displaced residents in South Hall County. Around 4:24 p.m. Monday, Hall County Fire Rescue responded to the 3500 block of Gilleland Extension. “When HCFR units arrived on the scene, there were flames blowing out...
accesswdun.com
Stolen vehicle pursuit on Mundy Mill Road leads to two arrests
The Oakwood Police Department recovered a stolen vehicle Thursday afternoon and arrested two suspects. Officers began a lookout after they found out that a white Tahoe was stolen from Hall County, according to the department’s Facebook page. They saw the car on Mundy Mill Road and attempted to pull it over, but the driver fled toward McEver Road.
The Citizen Online
Newnan man arrested after damaging Falcon Field airport property
A Newnan man faced multiple charges following an Aug. 4 incident at Atlanta Regional Airport – Falcon Field in Peachtree City, during which he was acting erratically, wrecked his vehicle and damaged a side door of the building. The incident occurred on Aug. 4 at approximately 6:53 a.m. when...
accesswdun.com
Accident at Ga. 53 and Old Flowery Branch Road leaves driver with serious injuries
A driver is in serious but stable condition after a wreck Wednesday morning at the Ga. 53 and Old Flowery Branch Road intersection. According to a report from the Georgia State Patrol, a Toyota Highlander driven by Ruth Dugger was traveling westbound on Ga. 53. When Dugger tried to turn left onto Old Flowery Branch Road, a Suzuki GSXR 600 driven by Merit Fontinel struck the left rear of her Toyota.
fox5atlanta.com
Person found shot to death in backyard of DeKalb County apartments
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police investigated a deadly shooting at DeKalb County apartments. Police investigated on Hatton Drive after finding a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators said someone heard arguing, followed by gunshots. That witness found the man outside. Police investigated on Hatton Drive after finding a man...
accesswdun.com
Six suspects arrested in connection with Oakwood vehicle thefts
Hall County authorities on Wednesday arrested six suspects in connection with a series of vehicle thefts and entering autos in the Oakwood area. Hall County Sheriff's Office public information officer B.J. Williams said deputies responded to I-985 near Exit 16 just before 4 a.m. after a 911 caller told Hall County Dispatch about some suspicious activity on the interstate.
nowhabersham.com
Local authorities arrest six from metro Atlanta for vehicle theft, entering autos
Hall County deputies arrested six people from metro Atlanta in connection with vehicle thefts and a series of entering autos in the Oakwood area. Three of those arrested are juveniles, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office says. Just before 4 a.m. Wednesday, August 10, deputies responded to Interstate 985 near...
Monroe Local News
Monroe man dies while fishing on Lake Sinclair
The Eatonton Messenger is reporting that Bobby McIntyre, 62, of Monroe, died Tuesday evening while fishing on Lake Sinclair in Putnam County. He is believed to have suffered a medical emergency. Click or tap on this link for the full story on the Eatonton Messenger.
Employee in custody after 'isolated shooting' incident at Union County Primary School, GBI says
UNION COUNTY, Ga. — A day before classes were set to begin at Union County Primary School in Blairsville, an employee was taken into custody after an "isolated shooting at a specific unoccupied vehicle" Thursday afternoon, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Authorities were dispatched around 2:15 p.m....
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County authorities seek information on fatal Norcross hit-and-run
Gwinnett County authorities are seeking information on an accident that took place on August 2nd in Norcross. A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Singleton Road and Harbins Ridge Drive. The vehicle fled the scene. The police department does not...
4 injured, including toddler, after suspected DUI driver led troopers on chase, GSP says
ATLANTA — A chase involving a suspected DUI driver ended in a crash that injured four people, including a 2-year-old. The crash happened on Interstate 285 near the Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway exit. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Georgia State Patrol says a trooper...
accesswdun.com
No one hurt after Hall County School bus accident
A Hall County school bus had a minor accident Wednesday afternoon after it hit a parked car. Four children from Myers Elementary were on the bus, but no one was injured as of last report. The accident happened at 2431 Cross Gate Court around 3 p.m.. The children’s parents have...
accesswdun.com
Four suspects arrested after a chase on GA-400
A chase on GA-400 between a suspect and Forsyth County deputy on Saturday ended with four people arrested. The four women in the car were shoplifting suspects. The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office had issued a “BOLO” (Be On the Lookout) for four women who had just stolen items from a store at the outlet mall. They described the Ford Fusion as heading south on GA-400.
accesswdun.com
Dawson County Sheriff’s Office renames portion of Hwy. 53 to recognize fallen officer
A former Dawson County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s tragic sacrifice will be remembered forever after a portion of Hwy. 53 was renamed in her honor. As of Monday, Hwy. 53 is now known as Officer Bobbie S. Hoenie Memorial Highway. Hoenie’s death happened 24 years ago on March 20,...
wrwh.com
Search Underway For Missing Person Near Mtn. Lakes
(Cleveland)- Officials plan to initiate a ground search Wednesday morning for a missing man near Mountain Lakes Resort in White County. The man, identified by the White County Sheriff’s Office as Heath Williams, has been missing for several days. A social media post by the sheriff’s office dated August...
smokesignalsnews.com
Lee Newton park damaged by vehicular assault
Jasper’s Lee Newton park suffered significant damage when a vehicle driven by Thomas John Macdonald ran throughout the park taking out light poles and leaving behind downed power lines. The park was subsequently closed until Georgia Power can safely restore electricity. The assailant, driving a truck taken from his...
Forsyth County Blotter: Domestic dispute leads to damaged cars, traffic stop leads to drug arrest
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) A domestic disturbance resulted in damage to several vehicles in Cumming. On July 28, Forsyth County deputies responded to Eaglecreek Trace about a hit and run.
