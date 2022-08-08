A chase on GA-400 between a suspect and Forsyth County deputy on Saturday ended with four people arrested. The four women in the car were shoplifting suspects. The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office had issued a “BOLO” (Be On the Lookout) for four women who had just stolen items from a store at the outlet mall. They described the Ford Fusion as heading south on GA-400.

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA ・ 19 HOURS AGO