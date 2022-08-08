Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Releases Nezuko DLC and Free Update
The Demon Slayer fighting video game Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (often simply referred to as Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles) has released its latest addition to the anime game's DLC roster: Nezuko Kamado (Advanced Demon Form). The DLC pack featuring this specific form of Nezuko makes her a playable character in both local and online Versus mode and adds profile photos and quotes. Alongside the release of the new DLC character, a new free update is now available across platforms as well.
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok Reportedly Causing Developers to Move Their Games
God of War Ragnarok is reportedly such a titan of a game, that other studios are moving out of its way and delaying their titles. God of War Ragnarok is easily one of the most anticipated titles on the horizon and is one of the games expected to be in the awards race at the end of 2022. The game was announced in 2020, just over two years after its predecessor was released, and was marketed as a key title for the then-upcoming PlayStation 5. The game was then expected to arrive in 2021, but was sadly delayed, something very few people were surprised by given how unrealistic that timeline seemed for the developers. There's still a lot of mystery surrounding God of War Ragnarok, but the game's release date was recently revealed and ensured that it would have a prime slot in the holiday season.
ComicBook
GTA Online Update Adds New Cayo Perico Content and Another Vehicle
GTA Online got another of its weekly updates this week, and this time, the update in question turned its attention back to the Cayo Perico island added in late 2020. The Cayo Perico Heist was the main attraction of that update back then, but in this latest patch, we've now seen new races brought to the island as well as a new kind of collectible for players to acquire. On top of all that, there's yet another vehicle in GTA Online that's available for players to add to their collections.
ComicBook
Beyond Good and Evil 2 Report Reveals Bad News for Highly Anticipated Ubisoft Game
Beyond Good and Evil 2 appears to be in a confusing place right now, much to the dismay of those who have waited literal decades for this game. Beyond Good and Evil 2 is the sequel to a pretty old Ubisoft game that has remained a cult classic for many years now. Demand for a sequel has always been present, making it one of gaming's white whales for some fans, but for a while, it looked like it would never happen. Thankfully, in 2017, Ubisoft confirmed it was really happening and for at least a year it looked like solid progress was being made even if it appeared to still be a ways out. After that, the game kinda just vanished and key talent on the game left the project, leaving questions about its future. Ubisoft reassured fans it was still happening, but it still appears to be quite a ways off.
ComicBook
Destiny 2 Will Rework Certain Exotics for Season 18
Destiny 2 will be reworking certain exotics for the upcoming season 18. Destiny 2 is one of the most well-supported live service games out there. Despite releasing in 2017, Destiny 2 is still kicking and going incredibly strong with consistent updates. Of course, the original Destiny launched in 2014 and famously had a 1010-yearlan that never actually materialized because it didn't take long before Bungie just ditched this idea in favor of making a sequel that could actually sustain some of the ambition that the developer had (along with numerous other reasons). Five years later, Destiny 2 shows no signs of slowing down, though there is hope that a proper Destiny 3 will release in the coming years.
ComicBook
10 Days, 10 Games, $10 Best Buy Sale Kicks Off With Call of Duty: Vanguard
Best Buy is in the midst of an anniversary sales event that includes a pretty fantastic sale on video games. For 10 days, Best Buy will roll out a featured game priced at only $9.99, and it starts with Call of Duty: Vanguard. That's an insane deal that you can take advantage of right here until the end of the day today, August 10th. Just make sure to check out the latest deal each day through August 19th.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Reveals Shoothouse-Inspired Map
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is starting to show off what some of its multiplayer will look like. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is one of the most anticipated games of the year despite the fact we haven't seen a whole lot of it quite yet. The game is expected to be one of the biggest titles of 2022, which shouldn't come as a surprise given the last Modern Warfare game sold over 30 million copies. It was a massive hit and the most successful entry the franchise has ever seen, even going on to spawn spin-offs like Call of Duty: Warzone. Earlier this week, Activision confirmed that it will be lifting the curtain on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's multiplayer in September before letting players go hands-on with it via a beta.
ComicBook
AEW Teaming Up With a Major Warner Bros. IP (Update)
AEW President Tony Khan announced in an interview with TV Insider this week that the pro wrestling promotion will be teaming with one of Warner Bros. Discovery's "hugely prestigious IP(s)." When asked about AEW's partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery in the wake of their merger, Khan said, "For such a hands-on, strong, and respected management team to have identified AEW multiple times in their presentation is something that is important. Privately and in business, I'm seeing it like that on a daily basis. Since the Shark Week integration was such a great success, we're working on another huge partnership that I'm very excited about in terms of creativity and a hugely prestigious IP that we're being trusted to partner with. I believe it's because we have shown we can do a good job with integrations and be easy and fun and collaborative and have a good audience that makes us good partners.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Hypes Season 4 with New Sanrio Poster
Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 is coming, and to get fans hyped there's a new piece of Attack on Titan artwork – Sanrio style! The new promo art shows Eren Jaeger looking all adorable as he sits cross-legged on the ground and attempts to tie his hair back into that now-iconic man-bun. In Eren's lap is a Sanrio stuffed animal to complete the kawaii effect. Check it out below:
ComicBook
New X-Men Game Details, Release Date Revealed
WizKids has provided fans with some new details about their upcoming game Marvel: Rock, Paper, Heroes. The new game will feature the X-Men and will feature players trying to reach the end of a Danger Room simulation that's unlocked thanks to the use of specific hand symbols, which are inspired by the classic playground game Rock, Paper, Scissors. Players score points by clearing various kinds of obstacles in the Danger Room, with the game ending when one player reaches the controls of the Danger Room. Marvel: Rock, Paper, Heroes will be released on September 22 and will have a retail price of $19.99. Marvel: Rock, Paper, Heroes is made for 3-4 players and takes about 30 minutes to play.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Reveals New Games for August 2022
Sony has today revealed the latest slate of games that will become available for PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers later in August. In addition to continuing to make a handful of new titles free on a monthly basis, Sony is continuing to add new games to PS Plus Extra and Premium as a way of making each tier that much more enticing. And while this month's PS Plus slate is notably lacking in retro games, the lineup as a whole is fairly strong.
ComicBook
Today's Wordle #419 Isn't Too Rough
Today's Wordle features a word that shouldn't give players too many struggles. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leak Teases Surprising Starter Pokemon Evolution
A new leak from an established Pokemon Scarlet and Violet source could reveal the inspiration for one Starter Pokemon's evolution. The first Pokemon revealed for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet were the Starter Pokemon Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. All three Pokemon seemed to be about equally popular with fans and now the biggest question is what the new Pokemon will become when they fully evolve. While theories abound about all three Pokemon, an established Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaker gave some big clues as to what Sprigatito will be when it fully evolves.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4's Canceled Campaign Gets Massive Leak
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is one of the most unique entries in the entire franchise for a number of reasons, but the biggest one is that it didn't have a campaign. Call of Duty is known for having bombastic campaigns with incredibly memorably characters, but Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 dropped this feature, much to the surprise of fans. While some didn't mind, others were confused and feared this meant that future games would also lack a campaign. This wasn't the case as there was a campaign planned for the game, but it was scrapped pretty late into development and replaced with Blackout, the series' first attempt at a battle royale game.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Explains What Makes Ultra Instinct's Black Form Different From Silver
Dragon Ball Super complicated things recently by revealing a new evolution of Goku's use of the Ultra Instinct form that kept his hair black, and the artist behind the manga has explained how this version of Ultra Instinct is different from the Silver haired version! The Granolah the Survivor arc saw Goku unleash various variations of his Ultra Instinct form as his mastery and experimentation with it continues to result in different forms that allow him to boost himself in different ways for different occasions. But it turns out there is a lot more nuance to these variations than fans might have expected at first.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Teases Goku's Final Ultra Instinct Goal
Dragon Ball Super has a new movie on the horizon, and for those who follow the manga, you will know its current arc is on the out. After months of back and forth, Granolah is ready to shut down his arc, and Goku is helping wrap everything up. Just recently, the hero brought the arc to its climax with some help from his new power. And as it turns out, the artist behind Dragon Ball Super knows what Goku's Ultra Instinct endgame is going to be.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Get New Day One Release
Xbox Game Pass subscribers across console, PC, and cloud platforms have today received a new game on the first day of its release. For the past year or so, Microsoft has made a concentrated effort to bring notable third-party titles to Game Pass on the same day as their general releases. And while Xbox Game Pass is rumored to be getting more sparse with these additions in the final months or 2022, that hasn't prevented a new game from Sega now coming about.
