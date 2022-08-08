Former Giants pitching prospect Solomon Bates came out as gay with a lengthy post on Instagram Tuesday, becoming the second Minor League Baseball player to come out publicly. After appearing in 25 games in the Giants’ system this season, most of which came with Double-A Richmond, Bates’ post revealed he no longer is with the organization while thanking the team for giving him the opportunity to be himself and play the game he loves. He pitched for the Giants in spring training earlier this year, and said in his post that the team made a new fan out of him.

