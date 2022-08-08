ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

NBC Sports

Durant eyeing Sixers as a trade landing spot?

The Kevin Durant trade-or-not-trade scenario has gone through roughly 100 iterations by now, and it still seems like the superstar has his qualms about returning to the Brooklyn Nets next year. The teams initially believed to be in the Durant trade race - the Heat, the Suns, maybe the Raptors...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

NBA exec posits whether Draymond could leave Dubs for Pistons

Could Draymond Green be in a different uniform at some point in the near future?. It’s not entirely impossible, with recent reports indicating the Warriors are unwilling to grant the four-time NBA champion the max contract extension he desires. But if not with Golden State, where could Green land?
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Former Giants prospect Bates comes out as gay with earnest post

Former Giants pitching prospect Solomon Bates came out as gay with a lengthy post on Instagram Tuesday, becoming the second Minor League Baseball player to come out publicly. After appearing in 25 games in the Giants’ system this season, most of which came with Double-A Richmond, Bates’ post revealed he no longer is with the organization while thanking the team for giving him the opportunity to be himself and play the game he loves. He pitched for the Giants in spring training earlier this year, and said in his post that the team made a new fan out of him.
MLB
NBC Sports

'Never satisfied' Kuminga dreams of extending Dubs' dynasty

LAS VEGAS -- Steph Curry had recently turned 27 years old when he won his first NBA title in 2015. Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, whose birthdays aren't even a month apart, both were 25 and Andre Iguodala was 31. Jonathan Kuminga was 12, the same year he first started...
NBA
NBC Sports

Draymond reveals his all-time favorite Steph, Klay moments

Draymond Green has been teammates with Klay Thompson and Steph Curry in the Warriors since 2012. The 32-year-old joined Golden State after the franchise used the No. 35 selection to draft him that year. Having spent a decade as teammates, Green has accumulated several memories of Curry and Thompson. But,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Commanders fire DL coach Sam Mills III

The Commanders have made a significant change to their coaching staff with a little more than a month to go before the start of the regular season. Commanders head coach Ron Rivera announced at a Tuesday press conference that the team has fired defensive line coach Sam Mills III. Mills, who is the son of Hall of Famer Sam Mills, was in his third season with the team. He was also on Rivera’s staff with the Panthers for Rivera’s entire run in Carolina.
NFL
NBC Sports

Nate Becker signs with Panthers

The Panthers have signed free agent tight end Nate Becker, his representation, JL Sports, announced on social media. Becker, 26, has appeared in one career game. He played four special teams snaps in a game for the Bills in 2020, his only career action. Becker played at Miami of Ohio,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Why Bosa expects 49ers' defense to be No. 1 this season

The 49ers' defense was one of the best at sacking the quarterback during the 2021 NFL season, led by edge rusher Nick Bosa and his 15.5 sacks. Last season, however, was a struggle for San Francisco on the pass-defending side. While the pass rush racked up 55 sacks last year,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Bjelica's heartfelt goodbye to Dub Nation: 'Always a Warrior'

Nemanja Bjelica’s short tenure with the Warriors was an unforgettable one. After announcing his departure from Golden State and the NBA to pursue opportunities overseas, Bjelica gave an official, heartfelt goodbye to Dub Nation on Wednesday. Bjelica thanked a number of people, and gave a special shout-out to “the...
NBA
NBC Sports

Harris hilariously responds to Durant-to-Sixers buzz

Where will Kevin Durant play basketball next season? I have no idea. You have no idea. Heck, Kevin Durant might have no idea. That is, if you believe the buzz that emerged Wednesday from SNY reporter Ian Begley, who reported that members of the Sixers' front office feel "strongly" about pursuing a Durant trade - and that Durant sees Philly as a "favorable" landing spot.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Kuzma goes off for 67 points in Utah pro-am game

Wizards basketball is still a couple of months away but Kyle Kuzma remains in the lab. Washington’s forward participated in a pro-am game in Utah this week. Most players tend to take it easy and give maybe 60% effort during these games, but Kuzma didn’t. He went off for 67 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists in the contest.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Klay amusingly demands video evidence after getting hypnotized

Typically it's Klay Thompson hypnotizing fans with his superb shooting and incredible off-the-ball movement. Now, it's Thompson's turn to get hypnotized. After a recent event at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the Warriors star was told to close his eyes and to imagine that his wrists were tied up by invisible strings that led up all the way into the sky.
NBA
NBC Sports

What are the NFL roster cut dates in 2022?

No one is immune to the stress of tryouts -- not even NFL players. NFL training camps are well underway and preseason is around the corner, but cut-down days are not to be overlooked. Set right before the regular season, cut-down days mark some of the biggest roster changes throughout the league.
NFL
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NBC Sports

Eagles command serious respect in new NFL power rankings

Well, basically. The NFL's preseason kicks off in earnest this week, including the Eagles taking on the Jets at the Linc on Aug. 12. And the return of live game action also means the return of the best/worst content out there: power rankings! It's time to get mad about opinions, baby.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Browns sign Jordan Kunaszyk

Cleveland is adding gaining some depth at linebacker. The Browns announced on Tuesday that they’ve signed Jordan Kunaszyk. Entering his fourth season in the league, Kunaszyk spent the last two seasons with Washington. He appeared in 11 games last season, mainly playing on special teams. He played 12 defensive snaps, too.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

2022 NFL preseason: Malik Willis scrambles for first preseason touchdown

Malik Willis is on the board – at least in the preseason. Early in the second quarter, the Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback ran a bootleg action to the right that the Baltimore Ravens immediately sniffed out. Willis then circled left to avoid the pressure, evaded a sack and split two defenders as he found the end zone.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Broncos hire Damani Leech to be the new team president

On Wednesday, new Broncos CEO Greg Penner said the team will be hiring a new president. Apparently, the hire already had been made. The Broncos have announced that Damani Leech will serve in that capacity. Leech has worked as the COO of NFL International for the past three seasons. He,...
DENVER, CO

