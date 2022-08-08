Four years after hitting the lowest of lows for any racing driver in single-seater motorsport, this weekend could – and in all likeliness should – see Belgian driver Stoffel Vandoorne grasp the biggest achievement of his career. That’s if, it should be said, winning Formula E ranks higher than competing for two years in Formula One at McLaren, ahead of the FE double-header finale starting tomorrow in Seoul.Reflecting on a period of turmoil and upheaval at McLaren, Vandoorne was catapulted into a team suddenly unable to compete regularly for points, and acknowledges that it was simply “wrong time, wrong place”...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 22 MINUTES AGO