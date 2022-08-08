St. Thomas Aquinas football aims for rare four-peat in Florida high school football

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – As if gunning for a record-tying fourth straight state title isn't motivational enough, St. Thomas Aquinas is rallying around a new spiritual slogan heading into 2022.

"We have a motto this year called, 'Church Gang,' which is really cool," St. Thomas coach Roger Harriott said. "With prayer hands as a symbol."

Church Gang is a team-bonding cry the team hopes to carry to another state title. They're currently riding three in a row after steamrolling their way to their 13th overall crown in 2021.

"Players and coaches, we collaborate," Harriott said. "We enjoy ourselves. We have a very interpersonal relationship. We think itís important."

The Raiders, ranked No. 12 nationally in the SBLive Sports/Sports Illustrated Power 25 and No. 3 in our Florida rankings, have long been one of the gold standards of prep football in the Sunshine State. Their mission is to set an example off the field as well.

They're using their platform to promote "Church Gang."

"It came about because we're a church," senior safety King Mack said. "St. Thomas Aquinas is our school. You add a little swag to it because we're from Florida. We put Church Gang together. Basically, it means, we don't go out there to hurt opponent. We bless them. But we bless them nicely."

If history is any indication, the Raiders will be blessing their opponents with beat-downs.

In dominating fashion, St. Thomas claimed the Class 7A state crown in '21, outscoring their opponents, 640-171.

In the state title game, the Raiders crushed Tampa Bay Tech, 42-14, capping a 13-1 season. The lone loss was, 24-21, to Tampa Jesuit , winners of the Class 6A state title.

Does St. Thomas have enough back to run the table again?

If they do, they will join elite company.

Just five Florida schools have "four-peated." Jacksonville Trinity Christian (3A, 2013-16), Miami Central (6A, 2012-15), Miami Booker T. Washington (4A, 2012-15), Tallahassee North Florida Christian (2A-1A, 1998-2001) and Suwannee Live Oak (3A, 1987-1990).

Should the Raiders win it all again, they will do so in a different classification. They're now in Class 3M, after the state reclassified.

"The camaraderie has been great," Harriott said. "I think our guys are full of spirit and are excited for another opportunity."

The Raiders will be replacing quarterback Zion Turner, who threw for 2,103 years and 25 touchdowns. Running back Anthony Hankerson rushed for 1,057 years and 22 TDs. Both have graduated.

Jake Lewin, now a senior, played five games at quarterback a year ago. Senior running backs Xavier Terrell and Gemari Sands saw considerable playing time as juniors.

St. Thomas has stars like, Mack, a senior who had four interceptions last year.

Safety Conrad Hussey also picked off four passes in the 2021 championship season. Both St. Thomas defensive backs are committed to Penn State.

Penn State recruit Conrad Hussey is back for his senior year at St. Thomas Aquinas after intereceptiing four passes during the Raiders 2021 state title run.

St. Thomas has a lengthy history of producing top collegiate and NFL players. The Brothers Bosa – Joey and Nick, once wore St. Thomas' blue and gold. As did James White, Hall of Famer Michael Irvin, and the late Brian Piccolo, whose story is immortalized in the movie, "Brian's Song."

"Sometimes, I sit and think, I'm like, 'Wow, I really go to St. Thomas Aquinas,'" Mack said. "So many legends have come out of that program.

"After being in the program for three years, you see why the program is where it is. You see why it has so much success. Why all the people coming out of here are ready to play at the national and collegiate levels."

St. Thomas' ability to replace top talent with new top talent is why they are a national powerhouse.

Impactful players like Mack and Hussey keep the pipeline flowing.

"They're both going to Penn State," Harriott said. "They're dynamic individuals. Extremely charismatic. Obviously, very talented. Most impressive thing about these guys is their ability to connect with their teammates and set the right examples as role models."

Before moving on to Penn State next year, safety King Mack will attempt to lead St. Thomas Aquinas to a rare "four-peat" in Florida high school football. It has only been done five other times.

Mack said one of the reasons he committed to Penn State is because it has similar values to St. Thomas.

"Having a program so similar to Coach Harriott's program is rare," Mack said. "Coach Harriott is one of a kind. Going to another college and seeing that program is being run almost the same way, it made me feel like home. I was comfortable. I was used to it. I knew right then and there."

With all the distractions on social media, and the temptations of potential NIL deals, it creates additional challenges for high school coaches.

"Keeping them humble, modest and grounded is part of the forefront, and that's also a part of Church Gang," Harriott said. "When they realize they represent and serve something greater than themselves. It's challenging because of all the advances in technology, especially social media. There's no hiding. We live in the era of transparency."

Mack is staying grounded and focused on his senior season because he's still learning life lessons before advancing to the collegiate level.

"It's just trusting the process," the senior safety said. "Coach Harriott, he makes us practice this so much that when we get to the [tough] situations, it's easy. We have senior leadership, but we set as a senior group, we go over speaking. We go over how to sign contracts. How to write checks. We're learning life."