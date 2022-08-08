Huskies' associate head coach to speak in Bremerton

Just three weeks before the Dawgs kick off the 2022 season by hosting Kent State at Husky Stadium, associate head coach and wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard will speak in Bremerton on Monday, Aug. 15, hosted by the the Kitsap Athletic Roundtable.

Shephard will speak about the upcoming season and the new Husky staff at The Cloverleaf in Bremerton, 1240 Hollis Street, and the public is invited to attend. Tickets, which include dinner, are $35. Doors open at 5, with pizza served at 5:30 and Shephard's remarks to start at 6. Buy tickets in advance at https://m.bpt.me/event/5524619, and find more information about KAR at https://www.kitsapathleticroundtable.org/.

In March the KAR welcomed Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer in a similar event.