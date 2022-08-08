Open casting for Ethan Coen movie in suburban Pittsburgh

ROBINSON TWP. − Ethan Coen's new film, shooting in the Pittsburgh area, needs to fill speaking and non-speaking roles.

And so an open casting call will take place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 20 at 3 Rivers Studios, 4100 Steubenville Pike, Robinson Township.

The event will take place outside and all candidates must wear COVID masks.

"No acting experience necessary. All types welcome," said the casting call announcement from DeLisi Creative, shared by the Pittsburgh Film Office.

LGBTQ+people are encouraged to attend.

Coen's still-untitled comedy follows two queer young women in 1999 on a road trip from Philadelphia to Tallahassee.

Pre-registering to audition is not required but helpful, according to the announcement. You can do so by emailing castingpennsylvania@gmail.com using the subject line Pre-Register 8/20 with your first and last name. Include in the e-mail: name, phone number, your e-mail address, two recent cell phone photos, and a bit of background about yourself.

Ethan Coen, often teamed with his brother Joel Coen, has won Academy Awards for "No Country for Old Men" and "O Brother, Where Art Thou?"

Scott Tady is entertainment editor at The Times and easy to reach at stady@gannett.com.