Fort Bragg, NC

From Fort Bragg to Fort Liberty: Renaming to cost more than $6 million

By Rachael Riley, The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dvCvL_0h9Xc7ax00

FORT BRAGG — The cost to rename Fort Bragg to Fort Liberty will be about $6.37 million, according to a report released by the national Renaming Commission on Monday.

The commission was mandated by the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act to identify assets, including Army installations, that commemorate the Confederacy.

Fort Bragg is currently named after Gen. Braxton Bragg, a Confederate general associated with being a slave owner and losing battles during the Civil War.

The local post is among nine Army installations slated for a name change.

In May, the commission announced that it was recommending renaming Fort Bragg to Fort Liberty.

The report, released by the commission Monday, details how it reached the name Fort Liberty; provided a short list of 11 names that were considered; and that it would cost $6.37 million to change signs, buildings, and assets around the post commemorating the confederacy.

The report says that Congress determined the Confederacy no longer warrants commemoration on Department of Defense assets by passing the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act.

More: Why the congressional Naming Commission chose Fort Liberty for Fort Bragg

“In the full view of history and with the nation’s steadfast dedication to equality under the law as a guiding light for all Americans, it seems certain that these current Confederate names will only become even more inappropriate over time,” the report states.

The renaming process

Between June and November 2021, members of the Commission traveled to all nine installations to engage with installation leaders, community leaders and off-post stakeholders for feedback on the renaming process, while considering “local sensitives.”

A website was also established to gain feedback from the American public, and more than 34,000 submissions were received from Sept. 4 to Dec. 1, 2021.

The commission reduced the list to 2,380 names, considering criteria such as how the person “distinguished themselves through courageous and valorous acts and/or through a life of service to the United States of America.”

The list was further reduced to 461 names in January, and substitute names like renaming Fort Bragg after Braxton Bragg’s Union cousin, Edwin Bragg, were not selected, according to the report.

Commissioners also asked for a short list of non-individual names like values or locations to be included in its final list of 10 candidates per installation.

More: How much will renaming Fort Bragg cost residents in the Fayetteville area?

From March to April, the commission met with commanders, military personnel, leaders and stakeholders through virtual listening sessions.

A list of 87 names was released to the public in March, and the commission again met with representatives of each installation for feedback.

“We were reminded that courage has no boundaries by categories of race, color, gender, religion, or creed,” retired Navy Admiral and Renaming Commission Chair Michelle Howard wrote in the report. “From privates to generals, we found hundreds of military members who exemplified the core values of the Army.”

The goal, Howard said, was to inspire today’s soldiers and local communities “with names or values that have meaning.”

The Commission recommended renaming Fort Bragg to Fort Liberty.

The report says that the Army was founded “to achieve the ideal of liberty,” the Union Army fought for the freedom of 4 million men, women and children during the Civil War and that Americans fought for liberty “against the forces of fascism” during World War II.

“Liberty continues to unite the Army. It features on crests, centers the Divisional song of the storied 82nd Airborne, and anchors the motto of the equally heralded Army Special Forces,” the report states.

Who Fort Bragg could have been named after

Other candidates considered for renaming Fort Bragg included: 1st Lt. Vernon Baker; Master Sgt. Roy Benavidez; Staff Sgt. Félix M. Conde-Falcón; Lt. Gen. James Gavin; Master Sgt. Gary Gordon and Sgt. 1st Class Randall Shughart; Cpl. Rodolfo Hernández; Col. Robert Howard; Gen. Colin Powell; Gen. Matthew Ridgeway; and Gen. Roscoe Robinson.

• 1st Lt. Baker was a Wyoming native who led an infantry platoon against a Nazi-controlled area of northern Italy in 1945 and personally silenced three enemy machine guns, an observation post and a dugout.

Baker helped provide cover to evacuate his wounded soldiers and volunteered to lead a second advance through a minefield.

Baker was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross, which was upgraded to the Medal of Honor in 1997.

After World War II, he remained in the Army and served with the 11th Airborne Division in Korea and commanded a company of white soldiers following Army integration.

• Master Sgt. Benavidez spent the majority of his career in the 82nd Airborne Division and in the Special Forces.

During his first tour of duty to Vietnam, Benavidez was injured by a landmine and told he’d never walk again.

After regaining mobility, he returned to Vietnam in 1968 to respond to a distress call of a small detachment under attack by a 1,000 soldier-strength enemy battalion.

Benavidez joined the six-hour battle, was wounded 37 times and thought to be dead until he signaled that he was alive by spitting.

Benavidez was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross which was later upgraded to the Medal of Honor in 1981.

• Staff Sgt. Conde-Falcón enlisted in the Army in 1963, before being assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division.

He led a platoon to clear an enemy battalion command post in South Vietnam in 1969 while under hostile enemy fire and was able to clear four enemy bunkers with a combination of hand grenades and machine-gun fire, before being shot and killed during an assault of a fifth bunker.

Conde-Falcón was posthumously awarded the Distinguished Service Cross, which was upgraded to the Medal of Honor in 2014.

• During World War II, Lt. Gen. Gavin volunteered to serve with the new airborne infantry and became leader of the 82nd Airborne Division in 1944. He earned the nickname “the jumping general” for making four combat jumps, at Sicily, Normandy, Market Garden, and the Battle of the Bulge, and received two Distinguished Service Crosses.

Gavin is credited for being an early leader in integrating the Army before he retired in 1958.

• Master Sgt. Gordon and Sgt. 1st Glass Shughart were Delta Force soldiers deployed to Mogadishu, Somalia, in October 1993 as part of Task Force Ranger when a Black Hawk helicopter was shot down during a mission in the city. Gordon and Shughart, in another helicopter, repeatedly asked to be inserted to help protect the downed crew. They extracted and assisted the injured helicopter pilot and set up a defensive position, and were subsequently killed defending him from Somali militia fighters and civilians. Both posthumously received the Medal of Honor.

• Cpl. Hernández deployed to Korea in 1950 as part of the 187th Airborne Infantry Regiment.

In May 1951, Hernández was part of a platoon defending a hill from Chinese forces. As other soldiers were forced to withdraw to seek more ammunition, Hernández remained in place to fight, despite suffering numerous grenade, bayonet and bullet wounds. Hernández killed at least six enemy attackers, allowing his fellow soldiers to retake the hill before he was knocked unconscious by an explosion.

He was awarded the Medal of Honor in 1952.

Paralyzed and left unable to speak, Hernández taught himself to walk, talk and work again.

Following his military service, Hernández worked for the Veterans Administration for about three decades before retiring in Fayetteville.

• Col. Howard served five separate tours in Vietnam with the 101st Airborne Division, 5th Special Forces Group, and the highly-classified Military Assistance Command, Vietnam – Studies and Observations Group.

On Dec. 30, 1968, he was on a rescue mission to Cambodia with a Special Forces platoon that was ambushed.

Despite being wounded and unable to walk, for 3.5 hours Howard continuously exposed himself to enemy fire by crawling to administer first aid to wounded comrades and organize a defensive perimeter.

Howard received the Medal of Honor in 1971. After retiring from the Army in 1992, he worked for the Veterans Administration until 2006 and traveled to Iraq several times to visit active-duty troops.

• Gen. Powell served two tours in Vietnam, commanded the 2nd Brigade, 101st Airborne Division, and was the junior military assistant to two deputy secretaries of defense.

Promoted to brigadier general in 1979, he served as the assistant commander of the 4th Infantry Division, before becoming senior military assistant to the secretary of defense.

In 1986, Powell commanded V Corps in Germany as a lieutenant general and was a national security advisor from 1987 to 1989.

Powell was promoted to general in 1989 and served as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff until his retirement in 1993.

He later served as secretary of state from 2001 to 2005.

• At the start of World War II, Gen. Ridgway worked in the War Plans Department and helped form and trained the 82nd Airborne Division, serving as its commander from 1942 to 1944 and helping plan the airborne component of the Normandy invasion.

Ridgway also became commander of the 18th Airborne Corps and Eighth Army in Korea and was chief of staff for the Army from 1953 to 1955.

• After graduating from West Point in 1951, Gen. Robinson's first assignment was leading an all-Black airborne infantry platoon.

He deployed to Korea in 1952, where he served as a platoon leader and company commander. He was twice a battalion commander in Vietnam and twice awarded the Silver Star for valor in the field. Robinson was the first Black commander of the 82nd Airborne Division and helped oversee the integration of women in the division in 1978. Robinson became the Army’s first Black four-star general in 1982.

What’s next

In its report, the Renaming Commission said it is recommending the secretary of defense to consider the final nine names.

According to the report, once the secretary of defense approves the plan, the Commission recommends that he authorize the secretary of the Army to commence renaming the nine installations and assets named after the Confederacy.

The Commission also recommends that installation commanders be allowed to work with local historical societies, museums, and veteran associations to donate Department of Defense assets that will be removed as part of the renaming process.

The commission also recommended that Congress “support non-Department of Defense federal, state and local communities near” the Army posts that will be renamed “by providing financial means for the renaming of their assets.”

Andrew Barksdale, a spokesman for the North Carolina Department of Transportation, previously estimated that changing “Fort Bragg next exit” signs along Interstates 95 and 295 would “easily exceed $1 million.”

Staff writer Rachael Riley can be reached at rriley@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3528.

More: How do Fayetteville residents feel about the renaming of Fort Bragg and other associated assets?

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: From Fort Bragg to Fort Liberty: Renaming to cost more than $6 million

