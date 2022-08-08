Milwaukee Bucks preseason schedule released, highlighted by two games in Abu Dhabi

The Milwaukee Bucks released their five-game exhibition schedule on Monday, with the preseason slate beginning on Oct. 1 against Memphis at Fiserv Forum at 7 p.m.

Two games against Atlanta on Oct. 6 and Oct. 8 in the United Arab Emirates were announced in mid-July, and it was announced they will tip off at 11 a.m. local time. Games at Chicago (Oct. 11) and at home against Brooklyn (Oct. 12) had been previously released by the Bulls and Nets. Those games will be played at 7 p.m.

The last time the NBA played a full slate of international preseason games was in 2019, and teams participating in those games opened camp three days prior to those who didn’t.

The Bucks have not released the start of camp, but with the first preseason game falling on Oct. 1 they likely will be resuming work the last week of September.

The full regular-season schedule is typically released in mid-August.

ABOUT THE BUCKS' PRESEASON OPPONENTS

Memphis

The Grizzlies, coached by former Bucks assistant Taylor Jenkins, went 56-26 last season and finished second in the Western Conference. They lost to the eventual champion Golden State Warriors in six games in the second round.

Atlanta

The Hawks made a major move in the offseason in acquiring guard Dejounte Murray to pair with Trae Young in the backcourt after finishing 43-39 in the East and losing to Miami in the first round.

The games will be played at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Chicago

The Bucks eliminated the Bulls in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs without Khris Middleton. All-star Zach LaVine re-signed with Chicago, which hopes guard Lonzo Ball will be healthy this season.

Brooklyn

Star Kevin Durant reportedly gave Nets owner Joe Tsai an ultimatum to either trade him or fire the general manager and head coach, so who is coaching or on the Nets roster at this juncture of the preseason will likely overshadow anything else to do with the game.