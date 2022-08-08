ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Reactions: Joe Burrow ditches golf cart for Bengals' training camp practice Monday

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago
It was fun to watch Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow ride around in a golf cart for a few days - especially doing sideline-to-sideline sprints with his teammates - but fans were excited to see Burrow actually throwing passes Monday at training camp.

Fans, teammates and coaches were encouraged to see Burrow walking around and doing some light throwing, less than two weeks after his appendectomy.

Social media reactions, from The Enquirer's Kelsey Conway and others:

