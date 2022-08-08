ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is

Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
NBC News

A 4-year-old who wandered onto a highway in the middle of the night killed in fatal crash

A 4-year-old boy is dead after wandering onto an Indiana highway on Monday. According to a press release from the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, Braxton Freeze, had been staying at a place of business with his mother and her boyfriend at the time of the accident, which occurred around 4:01 a.m. After leaving the establishment unnoticed while the adults were asleep, Freeze was struck by a vehicle headed west on State Road 66.
Daily Mail

Alabama boy, 12, who fabricated story about an intruder killing his mother admits to cops that he accidentally shot her dead in their home

A 12-year-old boy confessed to accidentally shooting his mother, a 29-year-old registered nurse, after he originally claimed she was killed by an intruder in the family's Forestdale, Alabama home. Ayobiyi Cook, who friends called 'Yo-Yo', was found dead in the suburban home on the 2400 block of Freemont Avenue after...
The Independent

Kassandra Sweeney: Everything we know about deaths of mother and two sons found shot at New Hampshire home

A juvenile has been arrested and charged in connection to the murder of Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her two young sons who were found shot dead at their family home in Northfield, New Hampshire.The body of Sweeney was discovered alongside her four-year-old son Benjamin and one-year-old son Mason at their house in Northfield on 3 August by police responding to a 911 call. Autopsies revealed that each victim died from a single gunshot wound, with all three deaths ruled as homicides.On Thursday, police confirmed the arrest of the juvenile who has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder.Meanwhile,...
