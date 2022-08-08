Read full article on original website
Police believe a 16-year-old girl in Northern California who went missing at a party may have been abducted
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen at a party near a campground in Truckee, California, early Saturday morning.
JonBenét Ramsey’s brother tells cops ‘it’s time to talk’ after new cold case law spurs hope murder will be cracked
A NEW federal law that can force police to reinvestigate a cold case is a "promising step" towards finding JonBenét Ramsey's killer. John Andrew Ramsey - JonBenét's half-brother - told The U.S. Sun in an exclusive interview that the Homicide Victims' Families Rights Act provides "accountability and transparency."
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is
Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
Mom Sues Walmart After 6-Year-Old Died in The Parking Lot
Essie McKenzie's 6-year-old died from her injuries in a Walmart parking lot fire, while her 9-year-old suffered severe burns and lung damage.
A 4-year-old who wandered onto a highway in the middle of the night killed in fatal crash
A 4-year-old boy is dead after wandering onto an Indiana highway on Monday. According to a press release from the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, Braxton Freeze, had been staying at a place of business with his mother and her boyfriend at the time of the accident, which occurred around 4:01 a.m. After leaving the establishment unnoticed while the adults were asleep, Freeze was struck by a vehicle headed west on State Road 66.
Alabama boy, 12, who fabricated story about an intruder killing his mother admits to cops that he accidentally shot her dead in their home
A 12-year-old boy confessed to accidentally shooting his mother, a 29-year-old registered nurse, after he originally claimed she was killed by an intruder in the family's Forestdale, Alabama home. Ayobiyi Cook, who friends called 'Yo-Yo', was found dead in the suburban home on the 2400 block of Freemont Avenue after...
$1.5M settlement granted to correctional officers barred from guarding Derek Chauvin
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A Minnesota board of county commissioners on Tuesday approved a nearly $1.5 million settlement for correctional officers who were told they were not to have contact with former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin. The officers at Ramsey County Adult Detention Center alleged that Superintendent Steve Lydon...
Son Knocks Over Mom's Casket at Funeral After 'Chaotic' Family Brawl
The casket was knocked down after the man reportedly got in his car and drove it toward his sister but ended up hitting another woman and the casket.
Kassandra Sweeney: Everything we know about deaths of mother and two sons found shot at New Hampshire home
A juvenile has been arrested and charged in connection to the murder of Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her two young sons who were found shot dead at their family home in Northfield, New Hampshire.The body of Sweeney was discovered alongside her four-year-old son Benjamin and one-year-old son Mason at their house in Northfield on 3 August by police responding to a 911 call. Autopsies revealed that each victim died from a single gunshot wound, with all three deaths ruled as homicides.On Thursday, police confirmed the arrest of the juvenile who has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder.Meanwhile,...
