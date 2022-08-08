Sheriff's office trying to find woman after stabbing left man dead Monday

CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a woman after a Monday morning stabbing that left a man dead.

Rocsand Bocanegra, 42, is considered a person of interest, the LCSO said in a news release. At 5:26 a.m. Monday morning, it said, deputies responded to the 700 block of Mitchell Court for a report of a man who was stabbed at that location. Deputies arrived on scene and located a male victim suffering from a stab wound.

The victim was transported to the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Bocanegra is described as a 5’3”, 160-pound Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone who sees her should call 911 to report it, and they should not approach or attempt to contact her, the Monday afternoon news release said.

Those with information regarding her whereabouts should contact the detective bureau of the sheriff’s office at 307-633-4706, or contact the Laramie County Combined Communications Center at 307-633-6524.