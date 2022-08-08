Read full article on original website
Detention basin project aims to mitigate Pipeline Fire flooding in west Flagstaff
The City of Flagstaff has secured $2.4 million from a federal grant to begin flood mitigation work in west Flagstaff. The area has been inundated several times in recent weeks as a result of heavy rain over the Pipeline Fire scar. Three large detention basins will be built at the...
journalaz.com
USFS preps to limit camping on Coconino National Forest
As the U.S. Forest Service prepares for new dispersed camping sites, new signs appeared along State Route 89A prohibiting camping anywhere except approved sites. “These signs will be part of the dispersed camping closure,” Red Rock District Ranger Amy Tinderholt said. “The National Forest Foundation is helping us to install boulders to define the new camping areas over the next month. The camping closure will not be enacted until September.”
Fronteras Desk
Coconino County threatened with floods faces national competition for federal help
Coconino County officials warned residents that they’re competing for federal funds with other disaster-affected communities throughout the U.S. as flooding continues to threaten Flagstaff. Coconino County’s flood district officials painted a grim picture of what folks in Flagstaff have faced so far. 1,500 homes have been impacted by...
azdot.gov
Prepare for overnight full closures of SR 89A in Oak Creek Canyon
SEDONA – As work continues on improvements to State Route 89A through Oak Creek Canyon, the Arizona Department of Transportation will have a series of overnight closures of the highway beginning Monday, Aug. 15. Overnight full closures of SR 89A will happen nightly from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m....
Neighbors describe flash flood as ‘disaster zone’ in Flagstaff
People who live in Flagstaff are describing the latest round of flash flooding as a ‘disaster zone’ as several homes were flooded, with mud covering entire streets.
SignalsAZ
Parking, Electric Vehicle Charging Stations, Apartments in Prescott Valley
More parking, electric vehicle charging stations, and new apartments are coming to downtown Prescott Valley. Fain Signature Group announced last week that the community builder will be breaking ground on LEGADO apartments in August, providing over 300 new apartments to the region. Part of the LEGADO apartment community will include more parking for the public in addition to electric vehicle charging stations for both the public as well as residents of LEGADO.
kjzz.org
Storms, possible flooding in Flagstaff, northern Arizona
For the rest of the week and into the weekend, much of northern Arizona, including the Flagstaff area, is forecast to see gusty winds and heavy rain. Localized flooding is a risk Wednesday. Flagstaff city spokesperson, Sarah Langley, says flood potential in the wildfire-caused burn scar area is a concern.
fox10phoenix.com
Flagstaff deals with monsoon flooding exacerbated by wildfire burn scars: Here's what you need to know
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Since 2022's monsoon season began, parts of Flagstaff have seen multiple rounds of flash flooding as a result of rain falling on burn scars created by wildfires in recent years. The flash floods have damaged homes and other properties, leaving residents with not only a mess to...
prescottenews.com
City of Prescott Approves Storm Ranch Open Space Purchase
On Tuesday, Prescott City Council approved an expenditure in the amount of $7,144,400 (+ closing costs and survey) authorizing the purchase of 301.57 acres for the purpose of natural open space in the Granite Dells. This strategic acquisition of property meets the criteria as set forth in the 2009 Council-adopted Open Space Master Plan.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Shuts Down Four Wells After Positive PFAS Tests
After the City of Prescott announced in July that it had shut down two of its wells near the Prescott airport because of positive tests for Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), Prescott Valley immediately tested all but two of its 27 wells (the two were offline). Of the 25 wells...
SignalsAZ
Antelope Park Pickleball Courts Now Open
The Prescott Valley Parks Division is excited to announce that the pickleball courts at Antelope Park are completed and officially ready for use!. The 8 courts will be open daily until 10:00 pm and will operate on a first-come-first-served basis at Antelope Park, 8075 E Powers Ave, Prescott Valley, AZ.
SignalsAZ
Be Bear Aware Says Prescott National Forest
Keep a clean campsite. Store food and garbage out of sight and in closed vehicles. Never put food scraps or litter in the campfire; it attracts bears and skunks. Don’t keep food, medicine, chapstick, shampoo – Anything that smells – in tents or sleeping areas. Store stoves,...
Arizona city to pay homeowners not to use their properties as Airbnbs
Leaders in one Arizona city are going to pay homeowners not to put their houses on sites like Airbnb and VRBO. It isn’t because they want tourists to stop coming to Sedona. It’s because there isn’t enough housing for local workers who need long-term leases, KPNX reported.
nationalparkstraveler.org
Nearly Four Months After Tunnel Fire, Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument Remains Closed
As wildfires go, the Tunnel Fire that overran Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument in April was not headline-grabbing outside of Arizona, but it inflicted enough damage on the monument and surrounding national forest lands to keep the monument closed for months. Currently, the plan is to reopen Sunset Crater on...
This Arizona Town Is Paying Residents To Not Use Homes As AirBNB Rentals
The city is offering incentives to not use homes as short-term vacation rentals.
AZFamily
Storm chances elevated this week in Arizona; Rain expected in high country
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Morning temperatures in the 80s will warm to 103 this afternoon in the Valley, which is slightly below average for Phoenix for this time of year. There’s a slight chance of storms today with a better chance for storms this evening. It’s expected to be...
ourbigescape.com
23 Flagstaff Free Boondocking Locations and Free Camping Areas
Are you considering a Flagstaff free Boondocking trip in the near future. Aside from being able to add in the Grand Canyon to your trip Flagstaff is a rare gem not to miss. 1. There Is An Active Cultural Scene To Enjoy In Flagstaff. Although the population of Flagstaff is...
L.A. Weekly
Sheri Gustafson Killed in Motorcycle Collision on Interstate 40 [Flagstaff, AZ]
49-Year-Old Woman Fatally Struck by Semi-Truck near Country Club Drive. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m., near westbound Country Club Drive. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. According to reports, a motorcyclist and semi-truck attempted to turn left onto Country Club Drive from I-40. There, the turning truck’s...
Sedona Red Rock News
Greyhounds ousted from Sedona Posse Grounds
After 10 years of leasing the space, Sedona’s greyhound club cannot run their dogs at Posse Grounds. “They’re basically leaving us with nowhere to go and it’s a problem. They’ve been allowing this for years,” member of the greyhound group Laurel Romm said. “And so to suddenly step in and say, ‘no, you can’t do it anymore,’ is an issue.”
SignalsAZ
Title III Forest Fee Program Applications Now Open
The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors is taking applications for the 2022-23 Title III Forest Fee Program. The funding available for this program is approximately $143,000. Funding will be on a reimbursement basis. Project proposals will be considered from both inside and outside County government. All eligible projects must fit...
