ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
journalaz.com

USFS preps to limit camping on Coconino National Forest

As the U.S. Forest Service prepares for new dispersed camping sites, new signs appeared along State Route 89A prohibiting camping anywhere except approved sites. “These signs will be part of the dispersed camping closure,” Red Rock District Ranger Amy Tinderholt said. “The National Forest Foundation is helping us to install boulders to define the new camping areas over the next month. The camping closure will not be enacted until September.”
SEDONA, AZ
azdot.gov

Prepare for overnight full closures of SR 89A in Oak Creek Canyon

SEDONA – As work continues on improvements to State Route 89A through Oak Creek Canyon, the Arizona Department of Transportation will have a series of overnight closures of the highway beginning Monday, Aug. 15. Overnight full closures of SR 89A will happen nightly from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m....
SEDONA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedona, AZ
Flagstaff, AZ
Traffic
City
Flagstaff, AZ
Flagstaff, AZ
Government
Sedona, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
Local
Arizona Traffic
SignalsAZ

Parking, Electric Vehicle Charging Stations, Apartments in Prescott Valley

More parking, electric vehicle charging stations, and new apartments are coming to downtown Prescott Valley. Fain Signature Group announced last week that the community builder will be breaking ground on LEGADO apartments in August, providing over 300 new apartments to the region. Part of the LEGADO apartment community will include more parking for the public in addition to electric vehicle charging stations for both the public as well as residents of LEGADO.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
kjzz.org

Storms, possible flooding in Flagstaff, northern Arizona

For the rest of the week and into the weekend, much of northern Arizona, including the Flagstaff area, is forecast to see gusty winds and heavy rain. Localized flooding is a risk Wednesday. Flagstaff city spokesperson, Sarah Langley, says flood potential in the wildfire-caused burn scar area is a concern.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oak Creek Canyon#Adot#Mitigation#Rockfall#The Oak Creek Vista
prescottenews.com

City of Prescott Approves Storm Ranch Open Space Purchase

On Tuesday, Prescott City Council approved an expenditure in the amount of $7,144,400 (+ closing costs and survey) authorizing the purchase of 301.57 acres for the purpose of natural open space in the Granite Dells. This strategic acquisition of property meets the criteria as set forth in the 2009 Council-adopted Open Space Master Plan.
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Antelope Park Pickleball Courts Now Open

The Prescott Valley Parks Division is excited to announce that the pickleball courts at Antelope Park are completed and officially ready for use!. The 8 courts will be open daily until 10:00 pm and will operate on a first-come-first-served basis at Antelope Park, 8075 E Powers Ave, Prescott Valley, AZ.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Be Bear Aware Says Prescott National Forest

Keep a clean campsite. Store food and garbage out of sight and in closed vehicles. Never put food scraps or litter in the campfire; it attracts bears and skunks. Don’t keep food, medicine, chapstick, shampoo – Anything that smells – in tents or sleeping areas. Store stoves,...
PRESCOTT, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
ourbigescape.com

23 Flagstaff Free Boondocking Locations and Free Camping Areas

Are you considering a Flagstaff free Boondocking trip in the near future. Aside from being able to add in the Grand Canyon to your trip Flagstaff is a rare gem not to miss. 1. There Is An Active Cultural Scene To Enjoy In Flagstaff. Although the population of Flagstaff is...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Sheri Gustafson Killed in Motorcycle Collision on Interstate 40 [Flagstaff, AZ]

49-Year-Old Woman Fatally Struck by Semi-Truck near Country Club Drive. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m., near westbound Country Club Drive. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. According to reports, a motorcyclist and semi-truck attempted to turn left onto Country Club Drive from I-40. There, the turning truck’s...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Sedona Red Rock News

Greyhounds ousted from Sedona Posse Grounds

After 10 years of leasing the space, Sedona’s greyhound club cannot run their dogs at Posse Grounds. “They’re basically leaving us with nowhere to go and it’s a problem. They’ve been allowing this for years,” member of the greyhound group Laurel Romm said. “And so to suddenly step in and say, ‘no, you can’t do it anymore,’ is an issue.”
SEDONA, AZ
SignalsAZ

Title III Forest Fee Program Applications Now Open

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors is taking applications for the 2022-23 Title III Forest Fee Program. The funding available for this program is approximately $143,000. Funding will be on a reimbursement basis. Project proposals will be considered from both inside and outside County government. All eligible projects must fit...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy