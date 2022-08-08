Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 14:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hillsborough; Pasco; Pinellas The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Pasco County in west central Florida North central Pinellas County in west central Florida Northwestern Hillsborough County in west central Florida * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 258 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Greater Northdale, or near Lutz, moving northwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include New Port Richey, Oldsmar, Jasmine Estates, Trinity, Westchase, New Port Richey East, Elfers, Hudson, Citrus Park and Greater Carrollwood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Afternoon and evening storms will be more widespread today through Tuesday. Then drier air returns with more dust from the Sahara to end the week and our thunderstorm chances drop. A little more moisture returns as we get into next weekend. Saturday’s rain was light, only 0.05″ at SRQ, farther south to Nokomis 0.27″ fell.
