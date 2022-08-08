ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-09 14:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hillsborough; Pasco; Pinellas The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Pasco County in west central Florida North central Pinellas County in west central Florida Northwestern Hillsborough County in west central Florida * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 258 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Greater Northdale, or near Lutz, moving northwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include New Port Richey, Oldsmar, Jasmine Estates, Trinity, Westchase, New Port Richey East, Elfers, Hudson, Citrus Park and Greater Carrollwood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Afternoon storms next three days!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Afternoon and evening storms will be more widespread today through Tuesday. Then drier air returns with more dust from the Sahara to end the week and our thunderstorm chances drop. A little more moisture returns as we get into next weekend. Saturday’s rain was light, only 0.05″ at SRQ, farther south to Nokomis 0.27″ fell.
Experts: SW Florida to see daily tidal floods by 2100

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — There will only be one day in the year 2100 where nuisance high tide flooding isn’t an issue in the Fort Myers area. Naples will be flooded by incoming tides every day, according to the latest tide predictions coming from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA. Experts at […]
Three-vehicle crash in Sarasota County kills one

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One person has died following a three vehicle crash in South Sarasota County. The crash occurred Monday night on US 41 at Inlet Blvd outside of Venice. A Lincoln Town Car, driven by a 47-year-old man, was coming up quickly behind a Honda SUV. To avoid a rear-end collision, the driver or the Lincoln swerved into the inside travel lane, but he lost control, side swiping the Honda.
Missing Manatee County man found deceased

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - A missing Manatee County man has been found deceased after deputies issued an alert. Donald Arendt, 76, was found deceased Monday morning near Emerson Point after a boater spotted him just off shore. Arendt was last seen leaving his Parrish home Sunday around 11 a.m. on his electric bicycle. Arendt had Alzheimer’s and deputies issued a missing endangered adult alert.
Strongest storms expected late in the day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It stays mostly sunny and hot through the middle of the afternoon. Then, storms will start to develop. Rain chances increase to 60% by 5pm, and the storms push toward the Gulf of Mexico. If you’re headed to the beach, you’ll want to get inside before sunset. Before the storms form, […]
Fatal traffic crash on U.S. 41 in Nokomis

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - The southbound lanes of South Tamiami Trail and Hanchey Drive in Nokomis were shut down for several hours after a traffic crash that left at least one person dead Monday evening, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office and Florida Highway Patrol are...
Fort Myers man dies after Jeep hits a tree in south Fort Myers

A Fort Myers man is dead after a crash on American Colony Boulevard in Lee County on Monday evening. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Jeep crashed into a tree on American Colony Boulevard just after 7:30 p.m. on Monday. Troopers say it was traveling north near Sovereign Drive when it went off the road to the left and hit a tree.
Deadly crash on US-17 south of Arcadia

The Florida Highway Patrol investigated a deadly two-vehicle crash on US-17, just north of Southwest Hull Avenue, in Desoto County on Monday morning. All travel lanes on US-17 were blocked as the fire department and emergency personnel attempted to clear the scene. The road has since reopened. The name of...
Major crash in North Port leaves one dead

NORTH PORT Fla. (WWSB) - A major crash on Sardinia Ave & N Salford Blvd in North Port has caused heavy damage to vehicles and at least one fatality. Medical crews are currently on the scene. ABC7 will continue to post any new developments.
Ruskin Man Killed In Head-On Crash Monday

  HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year-old Ruskin man was killed in a head-on crash that happened around 10:10 am on Monday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the Ruskin man, a FedEx delivery van, was traveling eastbound on SR-674, approaching Katie Stanaland Road.  Troopers say
