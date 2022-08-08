Read full article on original website
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lane by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 17:07:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Lane The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Lane County in western Oregon * Until 545 PM PDT. * At 505 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles south of McKenzie Pass, or 22 miles west of Bend, moving northwest at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include McKenzie Pass, Belknap Springs and the Three Sisters. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 19:16:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized ponding of water. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central Willamette Valley; Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills; South Willamette Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Clackamas, southwestern Marion and north central Linn Counties through 815 PM PDT At 750 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lyons, or 22 miles southeast of Salem, moving northwest at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Salem, Stayton, Mill City, Lyons, Mehama, Four Corners, Silver Falls, Aumsville, Sublimity and Jordan. In Oregon this includes State Highway 22 east of Salem between mile markers 4 and 30. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Excessive Heat Warning issued for New Castle by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 14:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: New Castle EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values 105 to 110. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and southern New Jersey, southeast Pennsylvania and northern Delaware. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Red Flag Warning issued for Central Oregon Cascade Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 21:23:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-10 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Oregon Cascade Foothills; North Oregon Cascade Foothills; North Oregon Coast Range; Willamette Valley SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING EXPECTED THIS EVENING ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE CASCADES...CASCADE FOOTHILLS WILLAMETTE VALLEY AND COAST RANGE RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 602, 604, 605, AND 606 * AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 602 North Oregon Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette Valley, Fire Weather Zone 605 North Oregon Cascade Foothills and Fire Weather Zone 606 Central Oregon Cascade Foothills. * THUNDERSTORMS...LAL 3 (Scattered thunderstorms). * IMPACTS...Frequent lightning and critically dry fuels may result in numerous fire starts. Thunderstorm outflow winds may result in erratic fire spread.
Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Brown, Champaign, Clark, Clermont, Clinton, Delaware by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-11 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Brown; Champaign; Clark; Clermont; Clinton; Delaware; Fairfield; Fayette; Franklin; Greene; Highland; Hocking; Licking; Madison; Pickaway; Pike; Ross; Scioto; Union; Warren PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Areas of fog can be expected through mid morning. Some of the fog will be locally dense, reducing visibilities to below a half mile at times. Please use extra caution if traveling this morning and be prepared for rapidly changing visibilities.
Flood Watch issued for Eastern Pendleton, Western Pendleton by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 20:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-10 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern Pendleton; Western Pendleton FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Virginia and eastern West Virginia, including the following areas: in Virginia, Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Eastern Highland, Northern Virginia Blue Ridge, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah, Warren and Western Highland. In eastern West Virginia, Eastern Pendleton and Western Pendleton. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and numerous thunderstorms will continue into this evening. Rainfall amounts will average around 1 to 1.5 inches across the area, but locally higher amounts of 2 to 4 inches are likely and much of that may fall in a one to two hour timeframe. Heavy rain in short periods of time may cause creeks and streams to rapidly rise out of their banks along with potential flash flooding in urban areas. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Red Flag Warning issued for West Slopes of the North Cascades Generally above 1500 Feet by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 14:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-11 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either imminent or occurring now. Any fires that develop will likely spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Target Area: West Slopes of the North Cascades Generally above 1500 Feet RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT THURSDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 658 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 658 West Slopes of the North Cascades Generally above 1500 Feet. * THUNDERSTORMS...Abundant lightning from scattered thunderstorms. * IMPACTS...Scattered lightning in dry fuels can cause multiple fire starts. Thunderstorms can also bring sudden sharp wind shifts on existing fires, causing rapid changes in a fire`s rate of spread and direction of spread. Thunderstorm outflow winds can be a threat for several hours following the start of a new lightning-caused fire. If a fire were to begin, air quality may diminish in the surrounding area.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for La Porte by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 23:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-12 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: La Porte BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT /4 AM CDT/ FRIDAY * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers will be heavily swamped by waves. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Waves 3 to 5 feet. * WHERE...In Indiana, La Porte county. In Michigan, Berrien county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT /4 AM CDT/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
Special Weather Statement issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys, Kootenai, Cabinet Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 20:15:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-11 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys; Kootenai, Cabinet Region Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Lake, southern Lincoln, northeastern Sanders and southwestern Flathead Counties through 845 PM MDT At 814 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Libby to 22 miles west of Big Arm. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Libby, Marion, Happys Inn, Bend, Lake Mary Ronan and Niarada. This includes Highway 2 between mile markers 26 and 55, and between mile markers 62 and 108. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Duplin, Jones, Lenoir, Northern Craven, Pitt by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 22:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-11 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Duplin; Jones; Lenoir; Northern Craven; Pitt Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Jones, southeastern Greene, central Lenoir, northwestern Craven, southeastern Pitt, northeastern Onslow, southwestern Beaufort and northeastern Duplin Counties through 1130 PM EDT At 1040 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ormondsville to near Wyse Fork to Kornegay. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include New Bern, Kinston, Grifton, Phillips Crossroads, Kornegay, Deep Run, Blounts Creek, Vanceboro, Askins, Cayton, Shelmerdine, Calico, Comfort, Fort Barnwell, Jasper, Tuscarora, Graingers, Pleasant Hill, Wilmar and Wyse Fork. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 18:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-11 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains; Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties; Lewiston Area A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Latah, northeastern Nez Perce and northwestern Lewis Counties through 830 PM PDT At 803 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Culdesac, or 10 miles east of Lapwai, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Culdesac, Winchester, Peck, Reubens, Southwick, Gifford and Lenore. This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 280 and 295. U.S. Highway 12 in Idaho between mile markers 26 and 36, and near mile marker 38. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Franklin, Coastal Wakulla, Inland Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 23:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-12 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Franklin; Coastal Wakulla; Inland Franklin; Inland Wakulla; Leon; Liberty Gusty showers will impact portions of Wakulla, southeastern Liberty, southwestern Leon and northeastern Franklin Counties through MIDNIGHT EDT At 1109 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking gusty showers along a line extending from 21 miles east of Stonemill Creek to 6 miles northeast of Carrabelle. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Crawfordville, Sopchoppy, East Camp, Jewel Fire Tower, Brown House, Panacea, Poplar Camp, Smith Creek, Medart, Buckhorn, Twin Pole, Liveoak Island, Curtis Mill, Morgan Place, Turkey Point, Panacea-Wakulla Airport, Arran, Mcintyre, Sanborn and Tully. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Natrona County Lower Elevations, Wind River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 19:48:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-11 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Natrona County Lower Elevations; Wind River Basin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Natrona and east central Fremont Counties through 845 PM MDT At 807 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles north of Castle Gardens, or 27 miles southeast of Shoshoni, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail along with brief heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Brief heavy rain could cause minor flooding. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Natrona and east central Fremont Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Beaverhead, Madison by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 20:15:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-11 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Beaverhead; Madison Showers with collapsing thunderstorms will impact portions of western Madison and central Beaverhead Counties through 845 PM MDT At 817 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking showers and collapsing thunderstorms along a line extending from 12 miles west of Twin Bridges to 11 miles northeast of Dillon to 11 miles north of Lima. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and brief heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Dillon, Sheridan, Twin Bridges, Alder, Silver Star, Beaverhead Rock State Park, Laurin, Waterloo and Glen. This includes Interstate 15 between mile markers 52 and 93 . MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Flood Watch issued for District of Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 19:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-11 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: District of Columbia FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of DC, Maryland and Virginia, including the following areas: in DC, District of Columbia. In Maryland, Anne Arundel, Calvert, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Charles, Prince Georges and St. Marys. In Virginia, Albemarle, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Culpeper, Eastern Loudoun, Fairfax, Greene, King George, Madison, Nelson, Northern Fauquier, Orange, Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park, Rappahannock, Southern Fauquier, Spotsylvania, Stafford and Western Loudoun. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and numerous thunderstorms are expected this afternoon into this evening. Rainfall amounts will average around 1 to 1.5 inches across the area, but locally higher amounts of 2 to 4 inches are likely and much of that may fall in a one to two hour timeframe. Heavy rain in short periods of time may cause creeks and streams to rapidly rise out of their banks along with potential flash flooding in urban areas. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Red Flag Warning issued for Central Blue Mountains, Southern Blue and Strawberry Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 10:21:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Blue Mountains; Southern Blue and Strawberry Mountains SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH GUSTY WINDS ALONG WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING POSSIBLE TODAY AND TONIGHT FOR CENTRAL OREGON AND THE OREGON CASCADES .A weather system will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area today and tonight. Some of the storms may produce frequent lightning along with gusty winds especially over Central Oregon. The combination of gusty winds and frequent lightning will create critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR642 AND OR644 The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag Warning for abundant lightning, which is in effect until 9 PM PDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 642 Southern Blue and Strawberry Mountains and 644 Central Blue Mountains. * IMPACTS...Lightning and high fire danger will likely result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to fire spread. Despite rainfall, initial attack resources could be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated to scattered thunderstorm activity is expected today and tonight. Lightning Activity level around 3 expected. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Outflow wind gusts near thunderstorms could approach 30 to 40 mph.
Special Weather Statement issued for Harnett, Johnston, Sampson, Wake, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 22:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-11 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Harnett; Johnston; Sampson; Wake; Wayne Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Wayne, northeastern Sampson, northeastern Harnett, southwestern Wake and Johnston Counties through 1115 PM EDT At 1032 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Fuquay-Varina to 8 miles south of Smithfield to Dunn. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph, torrential rainfall, and lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Goldsboro, Smithfield, Lillington, Fuquay-Varina, Dunn, Mount Olive, Angier, Benson, Selma and Erwin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Heat Advisory issued for Carter by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 20:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Carter HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING The threat has ended.
Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 19:43:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Grand by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 21:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-11 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Grand FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 915 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN MESA AND SOUTHEASTERN GRAND COUNTIES Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining closures.
