Sprite will no longer be sold in green bottles
Sprite is retiring its green plastic bottles after more than 60 years.
Four restaurants in Wisconsin that have been on Guy Fieri's TV show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives"
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from FoxSports1070 and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
I’m a gardening expert – the reason you lawn has yellow patches over summer & 3 simple fixes
WE often blame dry weather when it comes to grass turning straw-like and discolored. However, the most common causes of lawn discoloration involve wet weather, and a mistake you're making when mowing your grass. Lawn experts at Toolstation have shared their top tips for maintaining a luscious green garden. “If...
How to prune roses for a healthy plant, ripe for flowering
Learning how to prune roses properly will keep your English shrubs, Hybrid Teas and other flowering varieties looking gorgeous in growing season, adding a ton of quaint personality to your garden space. Prune hard once a year for best results
Next Avenue
A New Trend: Pick-Your-Own Flower Farms
You've heard of picking your own berries, pumpkins, apples and more, but how about combing a field full of colorful flowers to create your very own bouquet? It's a growing trend across the country, and one that my neighbor, accomplished gardener Amy McGinniss (her garden looks like a miniature of painter Claude Monet's famous garden at Giverny) and I tapped into this summer at Brittany Hollow Farm in Rhinebeck, New York.
I helped milk 70 goats twice a day in exchange for food and a place to stay — and it was one of the best experiences of my life
I was a freshman at Brandeis University in Boston volunteered at Left Foot Farm, 55 miles south of Seattle, caring for goats during the Covid pandemic.
The best drip irrigation systems for outdoor plants
A drip irrigation system for outdoor plants solves both the problem of wasting water and finding the time to do so.
Country diary: The heat is hurrying summer towards its conclusion
Blacka Moor, South Yorkshire: The rowanberries are orange here and the blackberries ripe too. Meanwhile, a pair of stonechats are on the hunt
Should You Water Your Plants with a Banana Peel?
Bananas may be a nearly perfect food with their handy packaging and versatility, but they generate a lot of waste. More than one-third of a banana’s weight is in the peel. Wouldn’t it be great to get something beneficial out of it?. It’s not a far-fetched idea. Banana...
Polygon
How to build a farm in Cult of the Lamb
Cult of the Lamb is all about keeping the faith — others’ faith in you, your own faith in The One Who Waits, etc. — but your followers still have needs of the flesh. In other words: you still need to feed them and pick up their poop. The latter is quick and painless, but gathering enough high-quality food is a problem you’ll run into frequently in Cult of the Lamb — especially as you increase your follower count.
International Business Times
'No Man's Sky': How To Create A Farm
Farming is a completely optional side activity in "No Man's Sky" that can bring some tangible and lucrative benefits to the player and their interstellar fleet of explorers. It is not only good for getting cooking ingredients, but it can also be an excellent source of Nanites and Units. Starting...
Giant panda twins eat ‘cake’ and watermelon as they celebrate birthday at Belgian zoo
Giant panda twins have been celebrating their third birthday at Pairi Daiza zoo in Belgium.Bao Di and Bao Mei were treated to a “cake” and fresh fruit - including watermelon - in front of amused crowds on Saturday (6 August).The party was jointly hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Belgium and the zoo, located in the Hainaut province.The pandas were born on 8 August 2019 and according to the Global Times, attract thousands of visitors every day.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Flamingo parents raise abandoned chick at UK zooTikTok: Why has the Chinese social media app been banned in some countries?Scottish thrill-seekers base jump from top of Wallace Monument in kilts
Country diary: The abandoned farmhouse has new occupants now
They line a track deep within the conifer plantation. A row of tall beech trees – miles from any other beeches, miles from any road. Behind them is the ruined farmhouse of Westshiels. The farm here was abandoned in the 1950s and sold to the forestry company Tilhill as...
