Effective: 2022-08-10 13:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-10 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Bedford; Franklin; Pittsylvania The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Pittsylvania County in south central Virginia South central Bedford County in south central Virginia Southeastern Franklin County in west central Virginia * Until 230 PM EDT. * At 135 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sontag, or near Sydnorsville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Gretna Penhook Sago Climax Pittsville Sontag and Southern Smith Mountain Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BEDFORD COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO