Josh Taylor is back on the clock, this time with a fight that has a chance of seeing the light of day. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that a purse bid hearing has been set aside for August 23, to determine promotional rights for the IBF mandatory title defense between Scotland’s Taylor and Argentina’s Jeremias Ponce. News of the fight has flown well under the radar, as the IBF ordered the bout on July 7. A 30-day negotiation period was assigned, which has since elapsed and with the New Jersey based sanctioning body taking action.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO