ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Boxing Scene

Hearn Disagrees That Eubank-Benn Is Comparable To Golovkin-Brook

Eddie Hearn is aware that the recently announced British super fight between Chris Eubank Jr. and Hearn’s client Conor Benn resembles a fight Hearn promoted years ago. Hearn just doesn’t think the similarities hold much water. Eubank, the longtime middleweight and super middleweight contender, will take on Benn,...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Teofimo Lopez To Ryan Garcia: F--- You! You Can't Play Me! You're Hype & Not Serious About Fight

Teofimo Lopez Jr. faces off against Pedro Campa on Saturday night headlining an ESPN show from Resorts World in Las Vegas. Although Lopez (16-1, 12 KOs) will be making his 140-pound debut and fighting for the first time since losing his lightweight titles to George Kambosos Jr. last November, a newfound narrative around his comeback has revolved around a potential fight with Ryan Garcia.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Wallin Wants Fury Rematch: A Chisora Trilogy Will Not Be Competitive

Heavyweight contender Otto Wallin is pounding the wall to get a rematch with WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. Back in 2019, Wallin lost a twelve round unanimous decision to Fury. During the fight, Fury suffered a severe cut above his right eye. There was tension regarding the bout being potentially...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Dillian Whyte
Person
Kubrat Pulev
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Eddie Hearn
Person
Tyson Fury
Boxing Scene

Photos: Teofimo Lopez, Pedro Campa - Face To Face at Final Presser

It has been nearly two years since Teofimo Lopez has fought on ESPN, and the former lightweight king is primed to return in devastating fashion. Lopez will make his junior welterweight debut Saturday evening in the 10-round main event against Pedro "Roca" Campa at the Resorts World Event Center at Resorts World Las Vegas. (photos by Mikey Williams)
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

De La Hoya: We Will Continue To Work Hard To Support Ramirez As He Campaigns For 175 Title

The team at Golden Boy Promotions could not have been more pleased with the ruling handed down by the WBA. Any concern over Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez being cheated out of a light heavyweight title shot was put to rest this week. The WBA rejected a special permit submitted by Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing seeking an exemption for Dmitry Bivol to bypass his mandatory title fight obligation to instead face England’s Joshua Buatsi.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Arum Brushes Off Fury's Talk of Returning Against Chisora: Don't Take It Seriously!

Bob Arum believes it would sometimes behoove the public to take what his star heavyweight client Tyson Fury says with a grain of salt. The WBC heavyweight titlist from England, who recently said he was retired from the sport, stirred up the news cycle recently by challenging countryman Derek Chisora to a third fight. Fury outpointed the veteran Chisora in their first meeting in 2011 and stopped him, in the rematch, inside 10 rounds in 2014.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Trilogy#A Fighting Man#Boxing#Combat#Wbc#Boixngscene Com
Boxing Scene

Benn: 'I'm An Entertainer...I Ain't No Mayweather, That's For Sure'

Conor Benn believes he is one of the most fan-friendly attractions in boxing. The rising welterweight contender from Essex, England, took to social media recently to answer some questions from his fans. Asked if he prioritizes retaining an undefeated record, Benn responded by saying it is a secondary concern and...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr. Finalized - October 8 in London, DAZN

One of the best rivalries in modern British boxing history has officially entered the next generation. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that plans are finalized for a showdown between Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. The long-discussed grudge match is now set to headline an October 8 DAZN Pay-Per-View from The O2 in London.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Boxing Scene

Frank Warren Expects Usyk To Beat Joshua, Backs Fury To Beat Usyk

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is moving further and further away from his planned retirement. For the last few days, the undefeated boxer has been calling out countryman Derek Chisora for a trilogy fight. But most observers expect Fury to hang back until the outcome of the upcoming rematch between...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Joe Joyce Will Aim To Stop Joseph Parker, Vows To Keep KO Streak Going

JOE JOYCE IS now happy amongst the high rollers having taken his training over to Las Vegas to get himself ready for the high-stakes heavyweight collision with Joseph Parker on September 24 at the AO Arena in Manchester which is being shown exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office, promoted by Frank Warren for Queensberry Promotions in association with BOXXER.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Santa Cruz-Wood: WBA Purse Bid Remains On Course; Both Sides Plan To Participate

Leo Santa Cruz and Leigh Wood will finally learn their fate on Friday. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that a purse bid hearing scheduled for August 12 will proceed as planned, despite prior concern that one side would ultimately pull out of their long-ago ordered WBA featherweight title consolidation fight. A letter was sent to all WBA-registered promoters—a copy of which was obtained by BoxingScene.com—with final instructions for those who plan to participate.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Hearn: AJ Probably Could’ve Skipped Usyk And Fought Fury, But He Wants To Win His Belts Back

Promoter Eddie Hearn is not concerned that Anthony Joshua won’t be the betting favorite in his upcoming rematch against Oleksandr Usyk. London’s Joshua and WBO, IBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight. Champion Usyk of Ukraine are set to face each other in a title unification bout a second time on Aug. 20 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Joshua lost his heavyweight belts to Usyk by unanimous decision last September at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Photos: Omar Figueroa Putting in Work For Adrien Broner Clash

Former World Champion Omar Figueroa Jr. held a San Antonio media workout on Tuesday as he nears his super lightweight battle against four-division world champion Adrien “The Problem” Broner Saturday, August 20 live on SHOWTIME (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT) from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. in a Premier Boxing Champions event. (photos by Francisco Perez)
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Boxing Scene

Josh Taylor-Jeremias Ponce IBF Title Fight Ordered, Heads To August 23 Purse Bid

Josh Taylor is back on the clock, this time with a fight that has a chance of seeing the light of day. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that a purse bid hearing has been set aside for August 23, to determine promotional rights for the IBF mandatory title defense between Scotland’s Taylor and Argentina’s Jeremias Ponce. News of the fight has flown well under the radar, as the IBF ordered the bout on July 7. A 30-day negotiation period was assigned, which has since elapsed and with the New Jersey based sanctioning body taking action.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy