Boxing Scene
De La Hoya: Tank's Side Is Playing Games, We're Moving On – I’m Going To Teofimo Lopez's Fight
On Friday afternoon, Golden Boy Promotions head Oscar De La Hoya offered a positive update around negotiations for a potential fight pitting budding contender Ryan Garcia against knockout artist Gervonta Davis. De La Hoya said they were talking with Tank’s team and that the development was a great start, adding...
Boxing Scene
Hearn Disagrees That Eubank-Benn Is Comparable To Golovkin-Brook
Eddie Hearn is aware that the recently announced British super fight between Chris Eubank Jr. and Hearn’s client Conor Benn resembles a fight Hearn promoted years ago. Hearn just doesn’t think the similarities hold much water. Eubank, the longtime middleweight and super middleweight contender, will take on Benn,...
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez To Ryan Garcia: F--- You! You Can't Play Me! You're Hype & Not Serious About Fight
Teofimo Lopez Jr. faces off against Pedro Campa on Saturday night headlining an ESPN show from Resorts World in Las Vegas. Although Lopez (16-1, 12 KOs) will be making his 140-pound debut and fighting for the first time since losing his lightweight titles to George Kambosos Jr. last November, a newfound narrative around his comeback has revolved around a potential fight with Ryan Garcia.
Boxing Scene
Wallin Wants Fury Rematch: A Chisora Trilogy Will Not Be Competitive
Heavyweight contender Otto Wallin is pounding the wall to get a rematch with WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. Back in 2019, Wallin lost a twelve round unanimous decision to Fury. During the fight, Fury suffered a severe cut above his right eye. There was tension regarding the bout being potentially...
Boxing Scene
Photos: Teofimo Lopez, Pedro Campa - Face To Face at Final Presser
It has been nearly two years since Teofimo Lopez has fought on ESPN, and the former lightweight king is primed to return in devastating fashion. Lopez will make his junior welterweight debut Saturday evening in the 10-round main event against Pedro "Roca" Campa at the Resorts World Event Center at Resorts World Las Vegas. (photos by Mikey Williams)
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya: We Will Continue To Work Hard To Support Ramirez As He Campaigns For 175 Title
The team at Golden Boy Promotions could not have been more pleased with the ruling handed down by the WBA. Any concern over Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez being cheated out of a light heavyweight title shot was put to rest this week. The WBA rejected a special permit submitted by Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing seeking an exemption for Dmitry Bivol to bypass his mandatory title fight obligation to instead face England’s Joshua Buatsi.
Boxing Scene
Arum Brushes Off Fury's Talk of Returning Against Chisora: Don't Take It Seriously!
Bob Arum believes it would sometimes behoove the public to take what his star heavyweight client Tyson Fury says with a grain of salt. The WBC heavyweight titlist from England, who recently said he was retired from the sport, stirred up the news cycle recently by challenging countryman Derek Chisora to a third fight. Fury outpointed the veteran Chisora in their first meeting in 2011 and stopped him, in the rematch, inside 10 rounds in 2014.
Boxing Scene
Donaire Explains What Butler Must Do To Have Any Chance Against Inoue
Nonito Donaire has warned Paul Butler he must correct two mistakes if he is going to have any chance of upsetting Naoya Inoue. Talks are on-going for an undisputed world bantamweight title fight between the UK’s Butler and Japanese hero Inoue before the end of the year. Donaire was...
Boxing Scene
MMA Icon, Bellator Female Champ Cris Cyborg To Make Pro Boxing Debut 9/25
Cris Cyborg’s career crossover from the cage to the ring is complete. The iconic mixed martial artist and current Bellator female featherweight champion will be making her pro boxing debut on Sept. 25 when she takes on Simone Silva in a homecoming fight in Curitiba, Brazil, she announced Wednesday.
Boxing Scene
Benn: 'I'm An Entertainer...I Ain't No Mayweather, That's For Sure'
Conor Benn believes he is one of the most fan-friendly attractions in boxing. The rising welterweight contender from Essex, England, took to social media recently to answer some questions from his fans. Asked if he prioritizes retaining an undefeated record, Benn responded by saying it is a secondary concern and...
Boxing Scene
Cody Crowley: I Would Love To Fight Stanionis; Don't See Anything There I Can't Handle
Cody Crowley expects to return to the ring sometime in November. The Canadian southpaw’s opponent hasn’t been chosen, but Crowley considers Eimantas Stanionis a realistic target. The 147-pound contender immediately identified the unbeaten WBA world welterweight champion as his preferred opponent during a recent appearance on “The PBC Podcast.”
Boxing Scene
Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr. Finalized - October 8 in London, DAZN
One of the best rivalries in modern British boxing history has officially entered the next generation. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that plans are finalized for a showdown between Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. The long-discussed grudge match is now set to headline an October 8 DAZN Pay-Per-View from The O2 in London.
Boxing Scene
Frank Warren Expects Usyk To Beat Joshua, Backs Fury To Beat Usyk
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is moving further and further away from his planned retirement. For the last few days, the undefeated boxer has been calling out countryman Derek Chisora for a trilogy fight. But most observers expect Fury to hang back until the outcome of the upcoming rematch between...
Boxing Scene
Joe Joyce Will Aim To Stop Joseph Parker, Vows To Keep KO Streak Going
JOE JOYCE IS now happy amongst the high rollers having taken his training over to Las Vegas to get himself ready for the high-stakes heavyweight collision with Joseph Parker on September 24 at the AO Arena in Manchester which is being shown exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office, promoted by Frank Warren for Queensberry Promotions in association with BOXXER.
Boxing Scene
Santa Cruz-Wood: WBA Purse Bid Remains On Course; Both Sides Plan To Participate
Leo Santa Cruz and Leigh Wood will finally learn their fate on Friday. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that a purse bid hearing scheduled for August 12 will proceed as planned, despite prior concern that one side would ultimately pull out of their long-ago ordered WBA featherweight title consolidation fight. A letter was sent to all WBA-registered promoters—a copy of which was obtained by BoxingScene.com—with final instructions for those who plan to participate.
Boxing Scene
Hearn: AJ Probably Could’ve Skipped Usyk And Fought Fury, But He Wants To Win His Belts Back
Promoter Eddie Hearn is not concerned that Anthony Joshua won’t be the betting favorite in his upcoming rematch against Oleksandr Usyk. London’s Joshua and WBO, IBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight. Champion Usyk of Ukraine are set to face each other in a title unification bout a second time on Aug. 20 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Joshua lost his heavyweight belts to Usyk by unanimous decision last September at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Omar Figueroa Putting in Work For Adrien Broner Clash
Former World Champion Omar Figueroa Jr. held a San Antonio media workout on Tuesday as he nears his super lightweight battle against four-division world champion Adrien “The Problem” Broner Saturday, August 20 live on SHOWTIME (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT) from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. in a Premier Boxing Champions event. (photos by Francisco Perez)
Boxing Scene
Josh Taylor-Jeremias Ponce IBF Title Fight Ordered, Heads To August 23 Purse Bid
Josh Taylor is back on the clock, this time with a fight that has a chance of seeing the light of day. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that a purse bid hearing has been set aside for August 23, to determine promotional rights for the IBF mandatory title defense between Scotland’s Taylor and Argentina’s Jeremias Ponce. News of the fight has flown well under the radar, as the IBF ordered the bout on July 7. A 30-day negotiation period was assigned, which has since elapsed and with the New Jersey based sanctioning body taking action.
Boxing Scene
Keith Thurman on Conor Benn: Send Me Contract, Legitimate Payday – We’ll Fight In UK
It took a while, but Keith Thurman is finally warming up to the idea of fighting rising welterweight star and second-generation attraction Conor Benn. (photo by Ryan Hafey) The 25-year-old Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) and promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing have been pleading for the opportunity to fight Thurman (30-1, 22 KOs) over the last year.
Boxing Scene
Juan Francisco Estrada Relinquishes WBA 'Super' Title; Joshua Franco Elevated To Full Champ
Joshua Franco has waited a year for a title consolidation clash with Juan Francisco Estrada. A fight never came of the ordeal, though his patience is at least rewarded with his first full major title. BoxingScene.com has learned that Mexico’s Estrada has been relieved of his WBA ‘Super’ junior bantamweight...
