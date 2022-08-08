Wildfire suppression efforts on public lands prompt temporary closure of BLM’s Morgan Bar Campground

Read full article on original website
Moose Fire remains 21% contained
SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The human caused Moose Fire burning near North Fork has burned 74,953 acres and remains 21% contained. Cloud cover is diminishing Thursday, but moderated fire behavior is again anticipated due to the cooling benefits of Wednesady’s rain. With low fire activity expected, firefighters can be more aggressive extending and strengthening containment lines, developing contingency lines, and focusing on structure protection.
Moose Fire Virtual Community Meeting set Tuesday
SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The human caused Moose Fire burning near North Fork has burned 72,710 acres and is 21% contained. You can join a Virtual Community Meeting live on the Salmon‐Challis Facebook Page Tuesday, August 9 at 6:00 pm MST. Public use is returning to the Salmon...
Woodtick and Norton fires continue to grow
SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The lightning caused Woodtick Fire has burned 5,531 acres, and the lightning caused Norton Fire has burned 407 acres. Cloud conditions were seen over the fire areas Wednesday bringing cooler conditions and moisture with the monsoonal low-pressure system coming in from the south the day before. Damper conditions are favorable for reducing fire behavior Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms are to be expected throughout the weekend, with the potential for wetting rain and light winds, with smoke less visible from nearby communities than in past days.
