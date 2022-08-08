Wildfire suppression efforts on public lands prompt temporary closure of BLM’s Morgan Bar Campground

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The lightning caused Woodtick Fire has burned 5,531 acres, and the lightning caused Norton Fire has burned 407 acres. Cloud conditions were seen over the fire areas Wednesday bringing cooler conditions and moisture with the monsoonal low-pressure system coming in from the south the day before. Damper conditions are favorable for reducing fire behavior Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms are to be expected throughout the weekend, with the potential for wetting rain and light winds, with smoke less visible from nearby communities than in past days.

SALMON, ID ・ 13 HOURS AGO