Patrol IDs man fatally shot by Kansas City police

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal officer involved shooting in Kansas City on Sunday have identified the man who died as 31-year-old Zachary James Garrard. The shooting occurred just before 10p.m. at a gas station located near Prospect and 55th Street, according to the MSHP. Garrard then...
KSNT News

2 wanted for kidnapping, battery both in custody

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man wanted by Shawnee County law enforcement for several violent crimes has been apprehended and will now face charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, aggravated intimidation of a witness/victim, rape, criminal threat and theft. London D. Pike, 20, was found and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Kansas […]
mycouriertribune.com

Liberty police seek to ID 4 involved in assault

LIBERTY — Police in Liberty are seeking the public's help in identifying four suspects seen in the attached photo who were allegedly involved in an assault that took place Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Interstate 35 and Kansas Street where the victim suffered serious injuries. "If you recognize them, contact...
KCTV 5

Double shooting at Swope Park pavilion during large gathering

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two men were shot at a large gathering at Swope Park early Wednesday morning, police say. Officers responded at 12:21 a.m. to the park’s pavilion on a call of a shooting. There they found two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
Black Enterprise

Kansas City Man Fatally Shoots Neighbor After 10-Year-Long Lawn Mowing Feud

A Kansas City man is in police custody after fatally shooting the neighbor he spent the last 10 years fighting with over his lawn mower usage. On Monday, Samuel Avery, 42, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, KSHB reported. The charges came one day after Avery called the police and told them he had shot his neighbor Warner Trotter, 41, after he allegedly saw Trotter pull out his gun.
KCTV 5

KCK family wrongfully detained by police

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, family is terrified after police surrounded their home, mistaking them as suspects in a homicide investigation. Oriana Arceneaux says she was picking up some food from Mad Jack’s Fresh Fish in KCK on Monday evening. As she was leaving, she noticed police cars around the area but she continued driving to her home. When she arrived home, she and her family all began to eat.
kggfradio.com

Found – Zippered Pouch

Yesterday a small zippered pouch was found at the intersection of North 15th St. and West Locust St. in Independence. The Independence Police Department has the found property. If you are missing a small zippered pouch then go by the office or call the station 620-332-1700 and reference case number 22-1373.
truecrimedaily

K.C. man allegedly fatally shoots neighbor over lawn mower following 10 years of arguments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old man faces criminal charges after he allegedly fatally shot his neighbor in the head during an argument about lawn mowing. In a statement, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges against Samuel Avery for the death of 41-year-old Warner Alexander Trotter.
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

