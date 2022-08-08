Read full article on original website
Woman charged with attempted kidnapping, eluding Kansas City police
A Kansas City woman is accused of trying to kidnap a boy who was with his father, then leading police on a chase in Jackson County.
A Kansas City, Missouri, woman who allegedly led police on a chase after trying to kidnap a 5-year-old has been charged in the incident.
Patrol IDs man fatally shot by Kansas City police
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal officer involved shooting in Kansas City on Sunday have identified the man who died as 31-year-old Zachary James Garrard. The shooting occurred just before 10p.m. at a gas station located near Prospect and 55th Street, according to the MSHP. Garrard then...
2 teens injured in Gladstone shooting
Gladstone police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning in the area of Northwest 68th and North Broadway.
Overland Park police asking for public’s help following grab-and-run theft
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying multiple people in connection with a grab-and-run theft that happened Wednesday. According to the police, the felony theft happened on Aug. 10 in the 9700 block of Quivira Road. It appears the...
Dad enters pleas in toddler’s death in Shawnee house fire
A Johnson County judge determined there is enough evidence to try Nicholas Ecker on first-degree murder and arson for son's death in Kansas.
2 wanted for kidnapping, battery both in custody
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man wanted by Shawnee County law enforcement for several violent crimes has been apprehended and will now face charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, aggravated intimidation of a witness/victim, rape, criminal threat and theft. London D. Pike, 20, was found and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Kansas […]
Two 18-year-olds killed in Raytown shooting identified
The Raytown Police Department has identified the two 18-year-old men killed in a shooting this past weekend.
Liberty police seek to ID 4 involved in assault
LIBERTY — Police in Liberty are seeking the public's help in identifying four suspects seen in the attached photo who were allegedly involved in an assault that took place Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Interstate 35 and Kansas Street where the victim suffered serious injuries. "If you recognize them, contact...
Police identify 2 men killed in Raytown over weekend
Police in Raytown have identified the two men who were shot and killed on Sunday. The incident happened in the 8700 block of James A. Reed Road around noon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the man shot and killed by Kansas City police after he drove toward officers at a gas station.
Double shooting at Swope Park pavilion during large gathering
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two men were shot at a large gathering at Swope Park early Wednesday morning, police say. Officers responded at 12:21 a.m. to the park’s pavilion on a call of a shooting. There they found two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
Kansas City Man Fatally Shoots Neighbor After 10-Year-Long Lawn Mowing Feud
A Kansas City man is in police custody after fatally shooting the neighbor he spent the last 10 years fighting with over his lawn mower usage. On Monday, Samuel Avery, 42, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, KSHB reported. The charges came one day after Avery called the police and told them he had shot his neighbor Warner Trotter, 41, after he allegedly saw Trotter pull out his gun.
KCK family wrongfully detained by police
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, family is terrified after police surrounded their home, mistaking them as suspects in a homicide investigation. Oriana Arceneaux says she was picking up some food from Mad Jack’s Fresh Fish in KCK on Monday evening. As she was leaving, she noticed police cars around the area but she continued driving to her home. When she arrived home, she and her family all began to eat.
Kansas City police investigate double shooting at Swope Park during large gathering
Grandview woman identified as victim in drowning at Shawnee pool
A Grandview, Missouri woman has been identified as the victim in a possible drowning in Shawnee, Kansas.
Man sentenced for shooting that ended with car crashing into building
Jackson County judge sentenced Mike Finnell to 12 years in prison. Finnell shot Anthony Taylor who then crashed into a Kansas City building.
Found – Zippered Pouch
Yesterday a small zippered pouch was found at the intersection of North 15th St. and West Locust St. in Independence. The Independence Police Department has the found property. If you are missing a small zippered pouch then go by the office or call the station 620-332-1700 and reference case number 22-1373.
Kansas City Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant Following Traffic Stop in Clinton County
(Plattsburg) – A Kansas City man arrested on an outstanding warrant following traffic stop in Clinton County Wednesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that at 6:48 P.M. they arrested 27-year-old Ashton W. McFadden who was wanted on a Clay County misdemeanor warrant. He received a citation for speeding...
K.C. man allegedly fatally shoots neighbor over lawn mower following 10 years of arguments
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old man faces criminal charges after he allegedly fatally shot his neighbor in the head during an argument about lawn mowing. In a statement, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges against Samuel Avery for the death of 41-year-old Warner Alexander Trotter.
