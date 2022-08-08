TOPS Club, Inc. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), the nonprofit weight-loss support organization, has begun unveiling its top “royalty” from 2021 for 2022. TOPS® royalty are women and men who, at the end of the year, have officially recorded the largest weight loss from their starting weight, regardless of the time taken to reach their goal. Kathy Cliché of Clinton , who lost 85.4 pounds, and Larry Faber of Mason City who lost 102 pounds, are the 2021 Iowa Queen and King. They were recently honored at the Iowa recognition events on April 23 in Ames, a news release says.

