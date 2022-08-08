Read full article on original website
Cops: Oregon crime ring moved $22M in catalytic converters
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in suburban Portland, Oregon, said Thursday they arrested a crime ring leader responsible for trafficking more than 44,000 catalytic converters stolen from vehicles on the West Coast since 2021. Detectives said they identified Brennan Doyle, 32, as the leader of the operation and searched...
2020 Iowa derecho: two years later
IOWA — August 10th, 2020 is a day many Iowans will never forget. The full force of Mother Nature was unleashed on the state in the form a derecho – a severe storm with hurricane force winds tearing in a straight line across Iowa. It would prove to...
What to expect on opening day of the 2022 Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, IOWA — It’s here! The 2022 Iowa State Fair has arrived. The gates opened at sunrise on Thursday morning and the first of what officials hope will be more than a million visitors passed through. Getting through those gates may take a little longer this year as security will be checking bags and purses and guests will have to pass through metal detectors. Guns are not allowed on the fairgrounds, with or without a permit.
Delicious deals to look for at the 2022 IL State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — After spending money on tickets and parking, fairgoers are looking for ways to save some money while enjoying everything the State Fair has to offer. Here are a few ways to save while still enjoying all the classic fair foods. Feeding Frenzy. Each day from...
What it takes to be a food vendor at the Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — Food vendors at the Iowa State Fair may not have it as easy as you would think. There are a lot of steps to getting to the fair that start months in advance. Food vendors need to apply to the fair to get a spot...
Free fun at the fair! Enjoy no-cost activities at the IL State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2022 Illinois State Fair begins next week, on Thursday, Aug. 11, and WMBD is compiling a list of all the ways you can enjoy your time in the fairgrounds without breaking the bank. Free activities every day. Dairy Products Building: All things dairy from...
What’s new at the Illinois State Fair this year?
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2022 Illinois State Fair features many favorite vendors, foods, and activities, while adding some new ones that are sure to be crowd-pleasers. Check out this list for some of the biggest new additions to the summer event. Dino Don’s Giant Dinosaurs. Dino Don...
QC woman is weight-loss royalty (wait until you see her now!)
TOPS Club, Inc. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), the nonprofit weight-loss support organization, has begun unveiling its top “royalty” from 2021 for 2022. TOPS® royalty are women and men who, at the end of the year, have officially recorded the largest weight loss from their starting weight, regardless of the time taken to reach their goal. Kathy Cliché of Clinton , who lost 85.4 pounds, and Larry Faber of Mason City who lost 102 pounds, are the 2021 Iowa Queen and King. They were recently honored at the Iowa recognition events on April 23 in Ames, a news release says.
Iowa Vietnam veterans still fighting Agent Orange decades later
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Vietnam War claimed the lives of more than 800 Iowans. Local veterans hope a special event Wednesday can also honor the soldiers who died years later or are still feeling the deadly effects of a toxin used in combat. “On the Iowa Vietnam Wall...
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s case:. KELVIN MORGAN, 26, 6’1”, 175 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for aggravated domestic...
‘She’s a rock star’: New Augie grad takes on new United Way job
Laura Keenan is the best kind of leader — smart, thoughtful, compassionate, willing to change and eager to collaborate. So it makes perfect sense that the 2022 Augustana College graduate is the first in the new United Way Quad Cities position of Emerging Leaders manager. The native of Elmhurst, Ill., who majored in communications studies and graphic design first had a 20-hour-a-week internship with United Way this past spring, starting in February.
Abortion to remain legal in Wyoming while lawsuit proceeds
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Abortion will remain legal in Wyoming while a lawsuit that contests a ban on the procedure in nearly all cases moves ahead, a judge ruled Wednesday. The lawsuit will likely succeed because the ban appears to violate the state constitution and is vague, Teton County District Judge Melissa Owens, in Jackson, wrote in granting the preliminary injunction.
