2022 Ohio State football schedule includes four teams in coaches preseason rankings

The 2022 USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll debuted on Aug. 8 and Ohio State football, already with massive expectations, came in at No. 2.

Alabama, which has reached the last two national championship games, including in January 2021 when they beat Ohio State, was the only team predicted to be better than the Buckeyes this season.

The Buckeyes are no stranger to lofty preseason rankings. They last entered a season as the No. 1-ranked team in 2015, coming off a national championship, but are routinely ranked in the top five of the coaches preseason poll.

As for the teams on the Ohio State football schedule in 2022, that isn't always the case. But Ohio State will face several teams who are entering the season inside the top 25 of the coaches poll.

Who is the highest-ranked team on the 2022 Ohio State football schedule?

Notre Dame football is entering the season as the No. 5-ranked team in the coaches poll. That means the Buckeyes' home and season opener of the 2022 season will be a top-five showdown.

Notre Dame received 1,284 points (Ohio State had 1,564 including five first-place votes).

The Fighting Irish travel to Ohio State at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3 as Columbus will be the first ESPN "College GameDay" host of the season earlier in the day.

How many coaches poll top 25 teams will Ohio State football play in 2022?

The Buckeyes will face four teams who enter the season inside the top 25 of the coaches poll. That includes the No. 5 team (Notre Dame) and the No. 6 team, Michigan.

Michigan State (No. 14) and Wisconsin (No. 20) are the other teams.

Iowa, which finished No. 23 in the coaches poll last season, received 248 points in the poll and Penn State had 246 points. Those were the most points for teams outside the top 25.

Where does Ohio State play the its ranked opponents in 2022?

Ohio State faces Notre Dame in Week 1 and Michigan in Week 12 and both will be home games. OSU will play Michigan at noon at Ohio Stadium on Nov. 26.

The Buckeyes will also play Wisconsin in Columbus on Sept. 24, Week 4.

The visit to East Lansing in Week 6 on Oct. 8 is the only road game.

Are the future Big Ten teams UCLA, USC ranked in the top 25?

The Big Ten will expand in 2024 as UCLA and USC will join the conference. UCLA has some work to do. The Bruins are not in the 2022 preseason coaches poll.

But tradition-rich Southern California is ranked. The Trojans, who hired former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley this offseason after a 4-8 season, will start the season ranked 15th.

UCLA received 10 points in the coaches poll.

When will the AP top 25 poll be released?

The Associated Press preseason poll is out later this month.

Top 25 college football rankings: 2022 Coaches poll

Alabama (13-2) Ohio State (11-2) Georgia (14-1) Clemson (10-3) Notre Dame (11-2) Michigan (12-2) Texas A&M (8-4) Utah (10-4) Oklahoma (11-2) Baylor (12-2) Oklahoma State (12-2) Oregon (10-4) North Carolina State (9-3) Michigan State (11-2) Southern California (4-8) Pittsburgh (11-3) Miami (Fla.) (7-5) Texas (5-7) Wake Forest (11-3) Wisconsin (9-4) Kentucky (10-3) Cincinnati (13-1) Arkansas (9-4) Mississippi (10-3) Houston (12-2)

Ohio State football schedule 2022

Week 1: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3, in Columbus, Ohio

Week 2: Ohio State vs. Arkansas State, Sept. 10, in Columbus, Ohio

Week 3:Ohio State vs. Toledo, Sept. 17, in Columbus, Ohio

Week 4: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Sept. 24, Columbus, Ohio

Week 5: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, Oct. 1, Columbus Ohio

Week 6:Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Oct. 8, East Lansing, Mich.

Week 7:Ohio State vs. Iowa, Oct. 22, Columbus, Ohio

Week 8:Ohio State vs. Penn State, Oct. 29, State College, Pa.

Week 9: Ohio State vs. Northwestern, Nov. 5, Evanston, Ill.

Week 10:Ohio State vs Indiana, Nov. 12, Columbus, Ohio

Week 11: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Nov. 19, College Park, MD.

Week 12: Ohio State vs. Michigan, at noon Nov. 26, Columbus, Ohio

