Nicolas Roy signs $3-million-a-year deal with Knights

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Forward Nicolas Roy has signed a deal worth $3 million a year over five years with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Roy, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound forward from Amos, Quebec, played in 78 games for the Knights last season, scoring 15 goals with 24 assists for a total of 39 points — all career highs. Roy will begin his fourth season with the Knights this season.

His 78 games were tied for third-highest on the team during a year when the Knights were riddled with injuries. He has filled in at center when needed.

Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced the contract extension in a Monday news release.

Roy represented Team Canada at the IIHF World Championships, along with teammates Zach Whitecloud and Logan Thompson.

The Knights originally acquired Roy from the Carolina Hurricanes on June 26, 2019. He played in seven games for Carolina. Roy spent four seasons in the AHL with the Chicago Wolves and the Charlotte Checkers, and another four seasons in the QMJHL with the Chicoutimi Saguenéens.

