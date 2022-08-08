Just Thinking: Dogs shouldn't have burden of ownership

We gave our dog a chew toy and, with it, the burden of responsibility.

My husband bought the toy – in this case, a digestible roll of something that wasn’t rawhide – because he knew she would enjoy it, and we would enjoy her enjoyment. It’s practically a ritual: When the toy is still in his hand, she sits, quivering with anticipation, her eyes fastened on the desired object, tail beating an eager fwip-fwip-fwip.

When he hands it over, she’s occupied with her new project for a good 40 minutes, crouching over it, lying on her back and juggling it with all four paws and then flipping it away in order to pounce on it before starting the cycle again.

Eventually, though, it’s time to put the beloved toy someplace safe. She trots around, half-eaten roll in her mouth, considering the possibilities. Under her bed? She spends several minutes trying to nudge the toy beneath the fleece, abandons the effort, checks out a place behind the couch and drags her blankets over and around the toy.

Each time she gets the treasure settled, she leaves the room and comes back again. A script would read, “Maisie re-enters, whistling casually.” My husband thinks she’s testing the toy’s security. If she comes in and knows where the toy is, it must be moved immediately.

We understand this process because she’s had these not-rawhide chews before. She loved the last one with the love of a thousand blazing suns and hid it in at least half a dozen spots until she found one that satisfied her. It satisfied her so well we don’t know where it is.

Just Thinking:'That kind of day' can have a bright side

Just thinking:New cordless vacuum is a sweeping sensation

It’s somewhere in the house; we know that. Occasionally, I look for it: Under the desk I rarely use? Wedged between the piano and the wall? Behind this door or that one? Every now and then I’ll think of a place I haven’t checked yet – in the pantry or under a laundry room cabinet? But my searches all have come up empty.

Some long-married couples spend time reflecting on the mystery of marital devotion or marvel over their almost psychic attunement. What my husband and I say to each other is, “Where is that thing?” We can’t discuss the strange beauty of our lives together as long as that toy is languishing in an unknown location.

Anyway, as I say, my husband came home with another chew roll, and the process began again. This time, though, we allowed the dog to take the roll outside and, oh, the glorious possibilities that opened up!

She buried the roll here, dug it up and buried it there. She disinterred it from the second spot, carried it proudly around the yard, making several points of passing my husband, so he could see that she possessed it, and secreted it again.

When next she was outdoors, she retrieved the now-filthy object from its third resting place, did another ceremonial lap by my husband and tucked it lovingly into yet another shallow grave.

Thanks to all the nudging, shoving and positioning she’s been doing, the dog’s nose is raw and red. It doesn’t seem to hurt when we blot it with a paper napkin. Still, it must sting. I’m resisting the urge to follow her around, carrying digestible beef roll on a tray while she looks for the next good place to hide it, and then doing the nudging and shoving parts myself. I spoil that dog enough, my husband says. No doubt he’s right.

My point is that now, thanks to our indulgence and dogs’ instinctual food-hiding behavior, we have saddled Maisie with the anxiety of owning something priceless. She’s too young to have this weight on her shoulders. Had we known, we’d have resisted buying her something she loves and would have stuck with objects she can take or leave, if such a thing exists. She’s had a crush on a chunk of firewood for several days, and you should see her crooning over a lump of mud that dropped from the tread of one of the tractors parked out back. As dogs go, she’s happy with whatever falls her way.

As sextons go, though, she’d be just awful.

Email Margo Bartlett at margo.bartlett@gmail.com.