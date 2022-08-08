Read full article on original website
FreightWaves Classics: Fairchild XC-120 was ahead of its time
FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Sutton Transport, an LTL leader in the Midwest for more than 40 years. Sutton Transport proudly services Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin. Request a quote here. On August 11, 1950, the Fairchild XC-120 (also known as the Pack Plane) made its first flight. Without exaggeration,...
July volumes at Georgia Ports Authority climb 18%
July volumes at the Georgia Ports Authority were 18% higher year over year, kicking off what the operator says is “the fastest start ever” for a new fiscal year. GPA handled 530,800 twenty-foot equivalent units in July. The 2023 fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30, 2023.
