ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, WI

Comments / 1

Related
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Man Arrested for Possession After Routine Traffic Stop

A Marshfield man is facing possession charges after a routine traffic stop. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, during a routine traffic stop, an officer learned the driver, a 28-year-old Marshfield man, had several valid warrants out for his arrest. The male was taken into custody on the warrants and the officer located several types of drugs in the man’s possession.
MARSHFIELD, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Adams County, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Adams County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
wtaq.com

Man Found Dead Along Riverbank in Berlin

BERLIN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office found a dead man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after closing down Highway A in Berlin Wednesday. The office received a call at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday from a woman who said her ex-boyfriend was in her home but was not supposed to be there.
BERLIN, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shannon Grant
cwbradio.com

Wausau Woman Accused of Providing False Information to Help Facilitate Gun Purchase

(Mike Leischner, WSAU) A Wausau woman is accused of providing false information to help facilitate a gun purchase. 31 year old Ashley Zastrow is said to have provided her information for the purchase to allow someone else to complete the transaction, a highly illegal method known as a straw purchase. She was arrested in Marshfield last week and indicted in federal court in Madison on Tuesday.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau woman faces federal weapons charges

A Wausau woman is accused of making a false statement while purchasing firearms and will now face federal charges in the U.S. Western District Court of Wisconsin. Ashley Zastrow, 31, was indicted in May by a federal grand jury in Madison, said Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.
WAUSAU, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Driver hits two vehicles in Marquette County crash, had PBT of .248

PACKWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver involved in a crash that resulted in one car rolling over is facing multiple charges after allegedly being under the influence. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office announced that Christopher Becker was arrested on August 5 following an accident on STH 23. On August 5, around 3:10 p.m. authorities received multiple calls about the accident on STH 23.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#The Sheriff S Office#Thc#Lifestar Ems
onfocus.news

Missing Child in Hewitt

HEWITT, WI (OnFocus) – UPDATE: He has been found. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is looking for Masyn and needs your help. Masyn was last seen in the area of W 1st Street and Yellowstone Drive in the village of Hewitt. He was last seen wearing a blue...
HEWITT, WI
wearegreenbay.com

’11th-hour election stunt’: Sheriff slams Waupaca County District Attorney over investigation

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – One day before the election, the Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney in Waupaca County are having a back and forth. The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office sent out a press release responding to a release sent by the Waupaca County District Attorney. Veronica Isherwood, the Waupaca County District Attorney, announced that a request was made for a Public Integrity investigation of the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
cwbradio.com

Woman Facing Charges After Attempting to Steal From Marshfield Walmart

A woman is facing charges in Marathon County Court after attempting to steal over $100 worth of items from the Marshfield Walmart. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, around 11pm on Saturday, August 6th. Wood County Dispatch received a report that a 39-year-old Marshfield female was in Walmart with a male individual.
MARSHFIELD, WI
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin State Patrol Conducting Aerial Enforcement of Wisconsin Roads

Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week. Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is set to patrol in the following areas: Thursday, August 11, WIS 29 – Clark County; Friday, August 12, I-94 – Dunn County;and Saturday, August 13, US 51 – Marathon County.
WISCONSIN STATE
101 WIXX

Man Arrested Following Boat Crash on Lake Butte des Morts

TOWN OF OMRO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Winnebago County sheriff’s official says a 38-year-old man was arrested following a boat crash Saturday night. The official tells FOX 11 rescue crews responded around 10:10 p.m. near Terrell’s Island, in the Town of Omro, for a report of a boat which hit a breakwater.

Comments / 0

Community Policy