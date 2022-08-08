(Mike Leischner, WSAU) A Wausau woman is accused of providing false information to help facilitate a gun purchase. 31 year old Ashley Zastrow is said to have provided her information for the purchase to allow someone else to complete the transaction, a highly illegal method known as a straw purchase. She was arrested in Marshfield last week and indicted in federal court in Madison on Tuesday.

