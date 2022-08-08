Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin counties see a spike in drug overdoses linked to counterfeit pills
FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - Multiple counties around the state have issued public health alerts due to a spike in drug overdoses. They include Dane and Columbia counties, where communities have seen more and more people overdosing. Last week, Dane County experienced 7 overdoses in 24 hours. Health officials say...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Man Arrested for Possession After Routine Traffic Stop
A Marshfield man is facing possession charges after a routine traffic stop. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, during a routine traffic stop, an officer learned the driver, a 28-year-old Marshfield man, had several valid warrants out for his arrest. The male was taken into custody on the warrants and the officer located several types of drugs in the man’s possession.
Police: Marshfield man who registered 0.28 percent BAC faces sixth OWI charge
A 57-year-old Marshfield man is facing his sixth drunken driving charge after a complaint about an erratic driver led to a stop in which he registered a blood alcohol concentration of 14 times his legal limit. Daniel M. Strohkirch is being held on a $20,000 bond on the charge, which...
WBAY Green Bay
Man found dead after tactical situation in Green Lake County
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man is dead after a tactical situation in Green Lake County. The Sheriff’s Office says the man died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. His name was not released. At about 11:30 a.m., dispatchers received a 911 call from a woman that...
Wonewoc woman arrested on drug charges after search
WONEWOC, Wis. — Juneau County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman last week after executing a search warrant. The Drug Task Force searched an area in the Village of Wonewoc Thursday as part of an investigation. Following the search, a 41-year-old woman was arrested. She faces charges of maintaining...
wglr.com
$5K cash bond set for man accused of beating woman at Madison Walmart, leading police on multi-county chase
According to police in Madison, Singleton beat a woman at the Walmart on Nakoosa Trail around 7:45 a.m. while she was loading her groceries. Police say he then stole her vehicle. Hours later, a deputy in Sauk County saw him heading into Columbia County in the stolen Land Rover Range...
wtaq.com
Man Found Dead Along Riverbank in Berlin
BERLIN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office found a dead man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after closing down Highway A in Berlin Wednesday. The office received a call at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday from a woman who said her ex-boyfriend was in her home but was not supposed to be there.
cwbradio.com
Marathon County Sheriff's Department Seizes Animals From Home Near Colby
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department seized 22 dogs and one cat from a home near Colby. Investigators said they received reports of neglect. Many of the dogs have behavioral concerns. The animals were checked by a veterinarian before being transferred to a shelter. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office was...
cwbradio.com
Wausau Woman Accused of Providing False Information to Help Facilitate Gun Purchase
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) A Wausau woman is accused of providing false information to help facilitate a gun purchase. 31 year old Ashley Zastrow is said to have provided her information for the purchase to allow someone else to complete the transaction, a highly illegal method known as a straw purchase. She was arrested in Marshfield last week and indicted in federal court in Madison on Tuesday.
Wausau woman faces federal weapons charges
A Wausau woman is accused of making a false statement while purchasing firearms and will now face federal charges in the U.S. Western District Court of Wisconsin. Ashley Zastrow, 31, was indicted in May by a federal grand jury in Madison, said Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.
wearegreenbay.com
Driver hits two vehicles in Marquette County crash, had PBT of .248
PACKWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver involved in a crash that resulted in one car rolling over is facing multiple charges after allegedly being under the influence. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office announced that Christopher Becker was arrested on August 5 following an accident on STH 23. On August 5, around 3:10 p.m. authorities received multiple calls about the accident on STH 23.
Sheriff’s office: Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound following domestic incident near Berlin
BERLIN, Wis. — A man died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound following a domestic incident near Berlin Wednesday, the Green Lake County’s Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a home on County Highway A around 11:30 a.m. after...
Delivery truck destroys building that housed Mazomanie business
MAZOMANIE, Wis. — A delivery truck drove through a building Wednesday morning, destroying it. Dane County Sheriff’s officials said the driver failed to stop at a stop sign on Highway 78 in Mazomanie and drove through the structure, which housed a business. The incident was reported just before 7:15 a.m. Nobody was inside the building at the time of the...
onfocus.news
Missing Child in Hewitt
HEWITT, WI (OnFocus) – UPDATE: He has been found. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is looking for Masyn and needs your help. Masyn was last seen in the area of W 1st Street and Yellowstone Drive in the village of Hewitt. He was last seen wearing a blue...
wearegreenbay.com
’11th-hour election stunt’: Sheriff slams Waupaca County District Attorney over investigation
WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – One day before the election, the Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney in Waupaca County are having a back and forth. The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office sent out a press release responding to a release sent by the Waupaca County District Attorney. Veronica Isherwood, the Waupaca County District Attorney, announced that a request was made for a Public Integrity investigation of the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office.
Nine people injured in New London crash
A transit van hit a parked truck in New London causing nine passengers to obtain injuries, the crash remains under investigation.
cwbradio.com
Woman Facing Charges After Attempting to Steal From Marshfield Walmart
A woman is facing charges in Marathon County Court after attempting to steal over $100 worth of items from the Marshfield Walmart. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, around 11pm on Saturday, August 6th. Wood County Dispatch received a report that a 39-year-old Marshfield female was in Walmart with a male individual.
Police: 23 animals rescued from Marathon County home
NEWS RELEASE – The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of other law enforcement and animal control partners, seized 22 dogs and one cat from a residence on Chokecherry Road in the Town of Hull on Monday. The Animal Control Enforcement Team will continue to work with...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin State Patrol Conducting Aerial Enforcement of Wisconsin Roads
Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week. Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is set to patrol in the following areas: Thursday, August 11, WIS 29 – Clark County; Friday, August 12, I-94 – Dunn County;and Saturday, August 13, US 51 – Marathon County.
101 WIXX
Man Arrested Following Boat Crash on Lake Butte des Morts
TOWN OF OMRO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Winnebago County sheriff’s official says a 38-year-old man was arrested following a boat crash Saturday night. The official tells FOX 11 rescue crews responded around 10:10 p.m. near Terrell’s Island, in the Town of Omro, for a report of a boat which hit a breakwater.
