Jackson to hold water distribution on Aug. 11
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Thursday, August 11. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The […]
wtva.com
List of medical marijuana establishments in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi has 107 licensed medical marijuana (cannabis) establishments as of Aug. 5, 2022. Of the total amount, 93 establishments are categorized as dispensaries. Other categories include cultivation facilities, disposal entities, micro-cultivation facilities, processing facilities and transportation entities. Open this link to view the full list of...
madisoncountyjournal.com
Responders to receive COVID-19 hazard pay
RIDGELAND — Local law enforcement and firefighters who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible for a premium hazard pay bonus of $1,000 from the state of Mississippi. Mayor Gene McGee said the money will come from the state but it will be the city’s job to distribute....
hottytoddy.com
Mississippi Now Leads the World in Mass Incarceration￼
Mississippi Center For Investigative Reporting/ Mississippi Today. Mississippi is now the world’s leader in putting people behind bars — more inmates per capita than any state or nation, including China, Russia and Iran, according to the World Population Review. “Is there a political price to be paid for...
breezynews.com
A Tale of Two Cities– About Gas Prices
It takes only about an hour and a half to drive from Kosciusko to Batesville. But the two communities are far apart when it comes to gas prices. Attala County has some of the highest prices in Mississippi while Panola County continues to enjoy the cheapest. AAA says gas is averaging $3.75 in Attala—and less than $3.29 in Panola. While pump prices have been falling steadily in Batesville and many other parts of the state, the average price in and around Kosciusko has been fluctuating near $3.75 for the past week. The auto club says only 16 counties in Mississippi have a higher average price than Attala County.
Doctors open medical marijuana dispensary in Mississippi
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — Two doctors have made an efforts to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven, called Magnolia Greens. Dennis Sanders and his wife are co-owners of Magnolia Greens. Sanders is a doctor, and his wife is a registered nurse. The two wanted to open the dispensary to ensure that patients can receive […]
WLBT
Biden-Harris Administration awards $15.5 million in funding for three projects in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced on Thursday that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $15.5 million to support three projects in Mississippi from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. The RAISE program is one of several ways communities can secure...
Advocates want MS governor to restart rental assistance program
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Poor Peoples Campaign made an impassioned plea to Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) on Wednesday. In a news conference outside the Governor’s Mansion, advocates called on the governor to reconsider his decision to end the Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program (RAMP). Last week, Reeves announced the ending of the program. […]
WLBT
‘Highly respected’ Dr. Turner joins Mississippi State Department of Health
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Justin Turner, M.D., has joined the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) in the role of chief medical officer on Monday, August 1. The release states Turner is an internal medicine physician and the CEO of Turner Care, LLC. He currently serves on the COVID-19 Task Forces for the Mississippi State Medical Association (MSMA) and the City of Jackson.
Mississippi organizations receive $500K donation to address health
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – UnitedHealthcare awarded $500,000 in Empowering Health grants to four community-based organizations in Mississippi. Leaders said the funds would expand access to care and address the social determinants of health for uninsured individuals and underserved communities. The grants will assist individuals and families experiencing challenges from food insecurity, social isolation and behavioral health issues, […]
breezynews.com
Rankin Prison Building Inmate Church
They’re breaking ground Friday morning for a new church at the state prison in Rankin County. The 6,400-square-foot interfaith chapel at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility will be able to hold religious services for up to 300 inmates at a time. The chapel is being built with private donations and should be completed in February.
Former deputy clerk pleads guilty to embezzling thousands from water bills of small-town Mississippi residents
A former deputy municipal clerk has pleaded guilty to embezzling thousands of dollars from the water bills of small-town Mississippi residents. On Wednesday, State Auditor Shad White announced that Juanyana Holloway pleaded guilty to embezzlement in Lamar County. She is a former deputy municipal clerk in the Town of Sumrall....
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves celebrates completion of highway expansion
Officials gathered in Richland Monday to cut ribbon on the recently expanded U.S. Highway 49 in Rankin County. Central Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons was joined by Gov. Tate Reeves to celebrate the completion of this massive infrastructure improvement project. “This 7.5 mile stretch of improvements from Florence to Richland consists...
breezynews.com
A Crash and Reports of Shots Fired in Attala
8:03 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were called to a minor two-vehicle crash on HWY 19 South at the intersection of HWY 35 South. No injuries were reported. 3:13 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were alerted to possible shots fired near Maple Street and East Adams Street. Officers investigated and patrolled the area.
Mississippi receives $15.4M for infrastructure projects
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) announced $15.4 million was awarded to Mississippi for infrastructure projects in Yazoo City, Tupelo, and Ripley. The three grants are specifically designed for local projects. The grants were awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with […]
Viral video of Mississippi arrest sparks investigation
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — An incident involving a white Mississippi Highway Patrol officer and three Black men is under investigation after a viral video showed the officer putting a handcuffed man into a chokehold and wrestling him into a ditch. The video, captured Friday in McComb by a man named Packer Lewis, sparked outrage over the officer’s […]
Neshoba Democrat
Female fugitive wanted for burglary arrested in Leake County
A fugitive wanted for a 2020 burglary here who is known for giving law enforcement false names was arrested in Leake County late last month during a traffic stop, Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said. The fugitive, Rosemary Carter, 46, 969 Union Road, was arrested and charged with armed robbery.
ourmshome.com
You Just Might Be From Mississippi If…
Growing up in the Magnolia State is an amazing experience that can absolutely have a lasting impression on your life, and maybe even the lives of others. And you don’t have to dig too deep to find a connection to a fellow Mississippian. Any time you meet someone else from Mississippi, you’ll talk until you find mutual friends, and chances are, you will! You even get bonus points if you can trace one of those friends to each other’s specific hometown. You might even laugh so hard you’ll snort Barq’s Root Beer right out of your nose.
Vicksburg Post
Mississippi ending federal 15-Month free rent and utility program
JACKSON – Governor Tate Reeves last week announced that Mississippi is ending a federal program in the state that incentivizes people to stay out of the workforce by offering up to 15 months of free rent and utility bill payments. At the direction of Reeves, Mississippi Home Corporation will...
breezynews.com
Endowed Scholarship Established at ECCC in Memory of Attala County native Gen. Martha Jo Leslie
An endowed scholarship has been established at East Central Community College in Decatur in memory of the late Gen. Martha Jo Leslie, who rose to the rank of Brigadier General in the Mississippi Army National Guard and was a longtime member of the Mississippi Veterans Affairs Board. The scholarship was...
