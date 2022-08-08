ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

1420 WBSM

New Bedford Sea Lab to Be Dedicated to Former Mayor

NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford school building will be named after the late former city mayor Frederick Kalisz, Jr., according to a Wednesday announcement from the New Bedford public schools. The Sea Lab Marine Science Education Center next to the Taylor Elementary School on Portland Street is set...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

McDermott Pool in Warwick to temporarily close

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi said Wednesday that a popular indoor pool will be temporarily shut down. Picozzi said the McDermott Pool will close from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday to replace the main mixing valve. “We waited until the temperatures dropped so people had...
WARWICK, RI
rimonthly.com

The Largest WaterFire of the Season Will Be a Cultural Extravaganza

Downtown Providence will be lit with the warm glow of a full WaterFire lighting on Saturday, Aug. 13 for a very special celebration. The weekend’s events are sponsored by the Papitto Opportunity Connection (POC) to celebrate the vibrant communities of color here in Rhode Island. Connect with the community village of more than forty POC-funded nonprofits that offer critical services and opportunities to Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) in the state.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Fall River, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Fall River, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Fall River, MA
Education
rimonthly.com

2022 Best of Rhode Island: Editors' Picks

By Jamie Coelho, Edelinda Baptista, Lauren Clem, Bob Curley. Karen Deutsch, Dana Laverty, Nicole Mineau, Kaitlyn Murray, Casey Nilsson, Lou Papineau, Annie Sherman and Kerri Tallman. Photography: Alex Gagne, Wolf Matthewson, Meaghan Susi and Angel Tucker. Cheers to another impressive selection of winners, meticulously chosen by Rhode Island Monthly’s editors...
PROVIDENCE, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Elks annual 365 Outing

It’s a tradition unlike any other. An event steeped with love, caring and compassion. It’s an event hosted by 110 valuable volunteers who actually pay – then serve – an unlimited food menu of charcoal-grilled hot dogs, hamburgers, potato salad, watermelon, chilled water and soda, merriment and music as well as a variety of gifts to some 1,200 plus special guests.
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Attleboro urges community to hold themselves, neighbors accountable amidst water ban

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — As temperatures remain high, Attleboro is keeping its water use to a minimum. “We had to ban all outdoor, non-essential water use,” said Attleboro superintendent of water, Kourtney Allen. “More important than your lawn or your flower garden is fire protection, drinking, sanitary water use. Those are the biggest things that we’re here for.”
ATTLEBORO, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Free food, games, and activities coming to Fall River Police Department's 5th annual Police and Public Palooza block party

The Fall River Police Department, along with members of the community, are planning their 5th annual Palooza block party to celebrate law enforcement and community partnerships. Some of the festivities include giveaways, free food, music, dancing, dj, face painting, arts and crafts, a behind-the-scenes look into police vehicles, canine demonstration,...
FALL RIVER, MA
CBS Boston

Edaville theme park "no longer for sale"

CARVER - Edaville is off the market, the family theme park and railroad in Carver announced Wednesday.Earlier this year, it was reported that the owner of Edaville wanted to use some of the land for residential development, but hoped to see the park continue on."Rest assured, Edaville is no longer for sale," the park said in a Facebook post. "The new operators, Shervin B. Hawley, Managing Partner of Sudbury, MA, and Brian Fanslau, Operations Partner of Alna, ME, are committed to the long-term success of Edaville as a traditional family park centered on its historic steam locomotives and family-oriented activities."Edaville turned 75 this year. Other than opening for a "Christmas Festival of Lights" last year, the amusement park has been closed since the pandemic began.The Christmas festival is set to return on November 10 and run through the New Year. Thomas Land and Dino Land will not reopen this year, according to the operators. "We will answer other questions as we progress with our plans for 2022 and beyond," the park said.
CARVER, MA
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
GoLocalProv

New Restaurants Coming to Providence and Warwick

New restaurants are popping up in Providence — and Warwick. The team at Dig In Dining, which was founded by Ed Brady and Jeff Quinlan and counts numerous Thirsty Beaver locations and Huck’s Filling Station among its offerings — is launching their latest endeavor. Greenwich Cove Kitchen...
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Thousands flock to Providence for annual Dominican Festival

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Thousands came to Providence Sunday in celebration of New England’s largest Dominican Festival. Celebrations kicked off with a parade at 10 a.m. at the corner of Broad Street and Thurbers Avenue. In attendance, leaders like Governor Dan McKee, Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, Public Safety Commissioner and Grand Marshal Steven Pare, Congressional candidates Alan Fung, Seth Magaziner, and Mayoral candidates Gonzalo Cuervo and Brett Smiley.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WCVB

7 arrested, 2 injured in fight on ferry from Block Island to Galilee

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Seven people were arrested and two people injured following a fight Monday night on a ferry from Block Island to Galilee, officials said. Troopers from the Rhode Island State Police, as well as officers from the Narragansett, North Kingstown and South Kingstown Police Departments, responded at 9:35 p.m. to reports of a disturbance on an Interstate Navigation Ferry.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

A military hero from Warwick

Dated March 31, 1899 were special orders from the Adjutant-General’s Office in Providence. “The Brigade Commander is hereby directed to detail from Company B, 1st Regiment Infantry B.R.I.M. one commissioned officer and twenty enlisted men to proceed Sunday, April 2, 1899, via special electric car leaving Providence at 1:40 p.m. to Central Street in Pontiac, to act as escort at the funeral of Richard W. Bruce, Company M, 2nd Regiment of Massachusetts Volunteers. The officer in charge of the detail is hereby authorized to employ a bugler to assist at the ceremonies. The muster and payrolls required by law will be forwarded to the Adjutant-General upon the completion of this tour of duty. By order of Elisha Dyer, Governor and Commander-in-Chief.”
WARWICK, RI
FUN 107

New Bedford Teacher Publishes Her First Children's Book

A New Bedford teacher has realized a dream: She's about to publish a children's book. Jessica Silva, a kindergarten teacher at Carney Academy, has always wanted to publish her own book but also felt like actually sitting down to write in the hope someone would want to publish her work would be way out of her comfort zone.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Watch: Timeline of events that led to fight on Block Island ferry

BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Here’s the timeline of events that unfolded on Block Island on Monday — leading to the arrest of seven people on the ferry after a fight. Rhode Island State Police said troopers responded to a disturbance at Ballard’s Beach Resort, where Reggae Fest was being held.
PROVIDENCE, RI

