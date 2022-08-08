Read full article on original website
New Bedford Sea Lab to Be Dedicated to Former Mayor
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford school building will be named after the late former city mayor Frederick Kalisz, Jr., according to a Wednesday announcement from the New Bedford public schools. The Sea Lab Marine Science Education Center next to the Taylor Elementary School on Portland Street is set...
ABC6.com
McDermott Pool in Warwick to temporarily close
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi said Wednesday that a popular indoor pool will be temporarily shut down. Picozzi said the McDermott Pool will close from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday to replace the main mixing valve. “We waited until the temperatures dropped so people had...
rimonthly.com
The Largest WaterFire of the Season Will Be a Cultural Extravaganza
Downtown Providence will be lit with the warm glow of a full WaterFire lighting on Saturday, Aug. 13 for a very special celebration. The weekend’s events are sponsored by the Papitto Opportunity Connection (POC) to celebrate the vibrant communities of color here in Rhode Island. Connect with the community village of more than forty POC-funded nonprofits that offer critical services and opportunities to Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) in the state.
nrinow.news
Paving of Route 146 in North Smithfield begins Wednesday night; New bridge construction set for 2026
NORTH SMITHFIELD – The Rhode Island Department of Transportation announced today that milling and paving of badly deteriorated sections of Route 146 in North Smithfield and Lincoln will begin on Wednesday, August 10. The paving, which will be done overnight when traffic volumes are low according to RIDOT, is...
Portsmouth Haunted Restaurant Visit Leads to Trip to Forgotten Cemetery
Nothing goes with the paranormal like pizza, but a trip to this haunted Portsmouth, Rhode Island restaurant has me more hungry for the renovation of a long-forgotten burial ground. We previously told you about the history and the hauntings of the Valley Inn, which was also featured last year on...
Portsmouth middle schoolers win presidential award
The students attended an awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. on Thursday.
rimonthly.com
2022 Best of Rhode Island: Editors’ Picks
By Jamie Coelho, Edelinda Baptista, Lauren Clem, Bob Curley. Karen Deutsch, Dana Laverty, Nicole Mineau, Kaitlyn Murray, Casey Nilsson, Lou Papineau, Annie Sherman and Kerri Tallman. Photography: Alex Gagne, Wolf Matthewson, Meaghan Susi and Angel Tucker. Cheers to another impressive selection of winners, meticulously chosen by Rhode Island Monthly’s editors...
johnstonsunrise.net
Elks annual 365 Outing
It’s a tradition unlike any other. An event steeped with love, caring and compassion. It’s an event hosted by 110 valuable volunteers who actually pay – then serve – an unlimited food menu of charcoal-grilled hot dogs, hamburgers, potato salad, watermelon, chilled water and soda, merriment and music as well as a variety of gifts to some 1,200 plus special guests.
ABC6.com
Attleboro urges community to hold themselves, neighbors accountable amidst water ban
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — As temperatures remain high, Attleboro is keeping its water use to a minimum. “We had to ban all outdoor, non-essential water use,” said Attleboro superintendent of water, Kourtney Allen. “More important than your lawn or your flower garden is fire protection, drinking, sanitary water use. Those are the biggest things that we’re here for.”
fallriverreporter.com
Tribute concert, rock painting, picnic, vaccine clinic, ukulele lessons and more happening this week in Fall River
ALL WEEK – Kids can pick up a take-home sunflower craft in the Children’s Room. Available free while supplies last. TUESDAY, 8/9: Teddy Bear Picnic, 11 am-noon. Note: in case of rain, this outdoor event will take place on Friday, August 12. WEDNESDAY, 8/10:. -Vaccine clinic, 3-7 pm;
fallriverreporter.com
Free food, games, and activities coming to Fall River Police Department’s 5th annual Police and Public Palooza block party
The Fall River Police Department, along with members of the community, are planning their 5th annual Palooza block party to celebrate law enforcement and community partnerships. Some of the festivities include giveaways, free food, music, dancing, dj, face painting, arts and crafts, a behind-the-scenes look into police vehicles, canine demonstration,...
Edaville theme park "no longer for sale"
CARVER - Edaville is off the market, the family theme park and railroad in Carver announced Wednesday.Earlier this year, it was reported that the owner of Edaville wanted to use some of the land for residential development, but hoped to see the park continue on."Rest assured, Edaville is no longer for sale," the park said in a Facebook post. "The new operators, Shervin B. Hawley, Managing Partner of Sudbury, MA, and Brian Fanslau, Operations Partner of Alna, ME, are committed to the long-term success of Edaville as a traditional family park centered on its historic steam locomotives and family-oriented activities."Edaville turned 75 this year. Other than opening for a "Christmas Festival of Lights" last year, the amusement park has been closed since the pandemic began.The Christmas festival is set to return on November 10 and run through the New Year. Thomas Land and Dino Land will not reopen this year, according to the operators. "We will answer other questions as we progress with our plans for 2022 and beyond," the park said.
GoLocalProv
New Restaurants Coming to Providence and Warwick
New restaurants are popping up in Providence — and Warwick. The team at Dig In Dining, which was founded by Ed Brady and Jeff Quinlan and counts numerous Thirsty Beaver locations and Huck’s Filling Station among its offerings — is launching their latest endeavor. Greenwich Cove Kitchen...
2nd spotted lanternfly found in RI
The DEM is warning residents of yet another spotted lanternfly sighting, almost one year after the invasive species was first detected in Rhode Island.
ABC6.com
Thousands flock to Providence for annual Dominican Festival
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Thousands came to Providence Sunday in celebration of New England’s largest Dominican Festival. Celebrations kicked off with a parade at 10 a.m. at the corner of Broad Street and Thurbers Avenue. In attendance, leaders like Governor Dan McKee, Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, Public Safety Commissioner and Grand Marshal Steven Pare, Congressional candidates Alan Fung, Seth Magaziner, and Mayoral candidates Gonzalo Cuervo and Brett Smiley.
WCVB
7 arrested, 2 injured in fight on ferry from Block Island to Galilee
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Seven people were arrested and two people injured following a fight Monday night on a ferry from Block Island to Galilee, officials said. Troopers from the Rhode Island State Police, as well as officers from the Narragansett, North Kingstown and South Kingstown Police Departments, responded at 9:35 p.m. to reports of a disturbance on an Interstate Navigation Ferry.
Valley Breeze
NP native rises to the top of the semifinals in Maxim Cover Girl Competition
NORTH PROVIDENCE – With 15 years of acting and modeling experience under her belt, North Providence native Julie Ann Dawson, 32, decided this was the year to apply for the Maxim Cover Girl Competition. She currently lives in Los Angeles, California, and found out last Thursday that she is...
johnstonsunrise.net
A military hero from Warwick
Dated March 31, 1899 were special orders from the Adjutant-General’s Office in Providence. “The Brigade Commander is hereby directed to detail from Company B, 1st Regiment Infantry B.R.I.M. one commissioned officer and twenty enlisted men to proceed Sunday, April 2, 1899, via special electric car leaving Providence at 1:40 p.m. to Central Street in Pontiac, to act as escort at the funeral of Richard W. Bruce, Company M, 2nd Regiment of Massachusetts Volunteers. The officer in charge of the detail is hereby authorized to employ a bugler to assist at the ceremonies. The muster and payrolls required by law will be forwarded to the Adjutant-General upon the completion of this tour of duty. By order of Elisha Dyer, Governor and Commander-in-Chief.”
New Bedford Teacher Publishes Her First Children’s Book
A New Bedford teacher has realized a dream: She's about to publish a children's book. Jessica Silva, a kindergarten teacher at Carney Academy, has always wanted to publish her own book but also felt like actually sitting down to write in the hope someone would want to publish her work would be way out of her comfort zone.
ABC6.com
Watch: Timeline of events that led to fight on Block Island ferry
BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Here’s the timeline of events that unfolded on Block Island on Monday — leading to the arrest of seven people on the ferry after a fight. Rhode Island State Police said troopers responded to a disturbance at Ballard’s Beach Resort, where Reggae Fest was being held.
