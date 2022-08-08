ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

It’s time for a new mayor of Ocala

Next year, the voters of Ocala will once again choose their mayor. While no one has stepped forward to challenge longtime incumbent Kent Guinn, the time has come for the community to make a change. Historically, the mayor’s duties have been largely ceremonial. The mayor has no vote on the...
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Homeschoolers aren't at home

WILLISTON — While students are returning to school this week, not all are going to be in a classroom. According to the Florida Department of Education, there were 152,109 homeschool students in the state for the 2021-22 academic year and an increase of 69 percent in the last five years. Numbers rise every year across the country, especially following the school shutdowns during the pandemic.
WILLISTON, FL
PLANetizen

Gainesville Set To Approve Contentious Zoning Reforms

As Katie Hyson reports for WUFT, the city commission of Gainesville, Florida approved proposed zoning changes that, if passed by a second vote, would replace ‘single-family zoning’ with ‘neighborhood residential’ zoning and allow for greater housing density in an effort to boost the city’s housing supply.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Antisemitic flyers turn up in Gainesville neighborhoods, police seek tips

Several Gainesville residents reported antisemitic literature being left outside their homes. People that live in Sutters Landing describe the neighborhood as being filled with diversity, joy and peace. After receiving letters filled with hate, people are upset. "This is a very diversified neighborhood. I have friends of every sex, color,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

GPD is investigating anti-Semitic flyers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On Saturday, August 6, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m., Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of NW 53rd Ave in reference to a suspicious incident. A resident reported that after leaving her home for a brief amount of time, she located a suspicious item in her yard. The item is described as a clear plastic bag filled with kernels of corn and a white sheet of paper promoting anti-Semitism and white supremacy. The bag was collected and entered into GPD Evidence.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident says seniors are being overlooked

I am piggybacking off a letter I just read about removing taxes from seniors. Yes, as a senior who has worked since age 14, I truly feel (as many others do) that senior citizens are left to fend for themselves. We have paved the way for the upcoming generation, yet...
OCALA, FL
News4Jax.com

How many teacher vacancies are in your school district? The latest county-by-county breakdown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As most of the students in Northeast Florida get ready to head back to school there are concerns in school districts over an ongoing teacher shortage. Every Florida school district in Northeast Florida has vacancies, some more than others. While there are positive signs that some spots are being filled, it’s expected that many students in our area will start the year without a full-time teacher leading the class. It’s a trend happening all across the country being fueled by a long list of factors, including low pay and an ongoing educational culture war.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Mural calling for police video footage covered by black paint

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The mural calling for Gainesville Police to release video footage of a K-9 mauling a suspect has been painted over.  . The mural is now completely covered by black paint. . It called for the release of body camera video after Terrell Bradley was hurt by a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

UF announces faculty expansion as it prepares for new nursing students

A 2021 analysis shows that Florida has a need for about 60K additional nurses over the next 15 years. The University of Florida announced it will recruit about 20 new faculty members as it prepares to train and educate baccalaureate-prepared nurses, nurse practitioners and nurse scientists in the coming year to help abate a looming nursing shortage in the state.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

GPD investigates suspected homicide outside of GRACE Marketplace

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An investigation is underway after a body was found located outside of a homeless shelter in Gainesville on Friday. Officers say the body was found near a hole in the fence at the northeast corner of GRACE Marketplace. They say investigators have identified a person of...
GAINESVILLE, FL

