Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?Evie M.Williston, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen Walters
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Parking, restrooms, new trails planned for Four Creeks Preserve.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
WCJB
GRU to return customer deposits in response to high bills
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Regional Utilities is working to return customer deposits to help offset the cost of skyrocketing utility bills this summer. According to officials with GRU, customers can receive a credit on their account equal to the amount of their deposit. Customers without a utility deposit will not receive a credit to their accounts.
Can’t afford the rent? How South Florida communities are offering help
Some communities are helping distribute hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars to help residents with the staggering rent increases across South Florida. Landlords are raising rents by as much as 40%, and wages only have increased about 6%, according to statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor. Many renters in South Florida have reported rental hikes of anywhere between $200 to $1,000 a month. ...
mainstreetdailynews.com
BOCC approves Duke Energy exception with warning
After eight months and three separate Alachua County meetings, Duke Energy received a special exception on Tuesday for its electric substation in Archer, allowing the company to weather-harden the facility and add a communications array. While the legal proceedings ended at the meeting, Duke Energy said it will continue discussions...
WCJB
Melrose animal sanctuary cleared to have license restored
MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida exotic animal sanctuary its license was restored after correcting issues found during an inspection in May. Single Vision in Melrose was under a relicensing phase after a USDA inspection found multiple violations including an obese jaguar and a list of new species that had not been updated for more than two years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCJB
SRWMD Board approves five projects to benefit water resources in North Central Florida
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - The Suwannee River Water Management District (SRWMD) Governing Board on Tuesday approved hundreds of thousands of dollars for five water resource projects in North Central Florida. The board approved spending $865,803 for the projects in the upcoming fiscal year through the Regional Initiative Valuing Environmental...
Citrus County Chronicle
Homeschoolers aren't at home
WILLISTON — While students are returning to school this week, not all are going to be in a classroom. According to the Florida Department of Education, there were 152,109 homeschool students in the state for the 2021-22 academic year and an increase of 69 percent in the last five years. Numbers rise every year across the country, especially following the school shutdowns during the pandemic.
Independent Florida Alligator
City officials, GPD respond to white supremacist flyers in Gainesville neighborhoods
When Rodney Samuel and Linda Potter, an interracial couple in Sutters Landing, found a Ziploc bag with corn kernels and a slip of paper on their driveway Saturday, they didn’t think too much of it. Upon a closer look, Samuel and Potter were startled to realize the flyer on...
ocala-news.com
Several Marion County residents weigh in on local grocery stores
Several more residents wrote in to share their thoughts on Ocala/Marion County’s grocery shopping options. “I live in Oak Run. There are three Publix supermarkets within an 8-mile radius of my home. There’s also a Walmart Super Center within two miles, a Winn-Dixie within 5 miles in Marion Oaks, and now I understand that Bravo is taking over the spot where the Sav-Mart on 200 was located. What’s with the Ocala city planners? Have they no sense of planning or imagination? If you drive through other areas of Ocala, including Silver Springs Boulevard, you’d be hard pressed to find a supermarket, or grocery store for that matter, but there sure are an awful lot of gas stations and car washes,” says Ocala resident Carol Shalaew.
IN THIS ARTICLE
It’s time for a new mayor of Ocala
Next year, the voters of Ocala will once again choose their mayor. While no one has stepped forward to challenge longtime incumbent Kent Guinn, the time has come for the community to make a change. Historically, the mayor’s duties have been largely ceremonial. The mayor has no vote on the...
click orlando
Results 2022: Meet the Democrats running for Florida governor
ORLANDO, Fla. – On Aug. 23, Democrats will decide who will take on incumbent governor Ron DeSantis in the November general election. Rep. Charlie Crist and Florida Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried, considered the frontrunners in the race, are in a heated fight for the Democratic nomination. Meanwhile, little has been heard from candidates Cadance Daniel and Robert Willis.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Early voting period opens on Saturday
The early voting period for the 2022 Primary Election begins on Saturday at 9 a.m. Registered Alachua County voters can vote early at seven different early voting locations in the county. Voters may deliver their vote-by-mail ballots to any ballot intake stations outside the early voting sites. The secure ballot...
WCJB
Army veteran surprised with new air conditioner donated by Florida Gators, local business
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A veteran is keeping cool this summer thanks to a surprise donation from the Florida Gators and a North Central Florida business. Air Pros USA donated a new air conditioning unit to veteran Melvin Campbell. It’s part of the Alachua County Veteran Services Division’s “Saluting Those...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida teacher quits after staff takes down his Black heroes posters, report says
A Pensacola elementary school teacher reportedly quit the day before school started after a district employee allegedly took down pictures of Black heroes he had on the walls of his classroom.
Back to school: 10 new Florida laws that could affect your child’s education
As kids head back to school on Wednesday in the Tampa Bay area, at least 10 new Florida laws are in effect that could impact their education.
WCJB
Town leaders and attorney discuss lawsuit filed by firefighters over their paychecks
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - “It’s disappointing.”. Four firefighters from Micanopy Fire Rescue Department filed a lawsuit claiming town leaders did not give them accurate pay in their 2020 checks. According to public records, the firefighters claim their timesheets were altered and hours were removed. “The allegation of the...
WCJB
NCFL school districts face the fallout of teacher shortages
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A sign that reads “Now hiring! Substitute Teachers” hangs over the fence of Littlewood Elementary School as students make their return for the new school year. While most students would expect to come face-to-face with their permanent teacher on their first day, that wasn’t...
aroundosceola.com
Energy bill assistance available to seniors through Sept. 30
Qualifying Central Florida seniors experiencing an energy crisis have until Sept. 30 to apply for up to $5,000 in energy bill assistance through the Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program (EHEAP). As costs continue to rise due to increased cooling thanks to hot weather, and rising costs, it’s more important than ever that remaining EHEAP funds get into the hands those seniors who may have past due energy bills. Senior Resource Alliance (SRA), which processed more than 1,300 applications in 2021, many due to the aftermath of COVID-19, oversees the program in our area. The Osceola Council on Aging is a SRA partner agency, and processes EHEAP in Osceola County.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Local traffic patterns shift with back to school
The wheels on the bus go all around Alachua County with schools opening their doors for the 2022-2023 academic year. With school in session, safety issues also crop up. In 2021, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) reported 2,700 crashes involving school buses. A semi-truck collided with a Levy County bus in April, sending five students to the hospital.
WCJB
Alachua County Commission will consider a proposal to turn part of the Meadowbrook grounds into a driving range
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County commissioners met Tuesday tonight and are considering a proposal to transform part of the Meadowbrook Golf Course grounds into a top tracer driving range that measures the flight and distance of the golf balls. Some residents spoke against the proposal since the facility would be...
Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?
Welcome to Williston, Florida signLittleT889 on Wikimedia Commons. Florida is a state filled with many incredible secrets. I've only lived here a little under a year. Still, it's gotten to the point where I've concluded that, no matter how many stories I try to learn about Florida (and it's a continuous effort), I will never understand everything buried by time in the Sunshine State.
Comments / 0