Washington County, MN

1 dead after motorcycle crash in North St. Paul

ST PAUL, Minn. — An Oakdale man is dead after striking the center median of Highway 36 with his motorcycle Wednesday night, authorities say. Minnesota Safety Patrol (MSP) said in a statement that 41-year-old Cameron Lee Dahm was traveling along Highway 36 at McKnight Road North around 6:42 p.m. before striking the center median.
Body Recovered From St. Croix River

(Stillwater Township, MN) -- Washington County Sheriff's deputies recovered a body in the St. Croix River Monday after discovering an empty fishing boat upstream. The victim is believed to be a 43-year-old man from White Bear Lake. His family says the man frequently fished that stretch of the river. Deputies say he was recovered without a life jacket.
MnDOT worker finds motorcyclist dead hours after crash on Highway 36

NORTH ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Authorities say a motorcyclist who died in a crash Wednesday evening wasn't discovered until hours later when a worker came to repair a guardrail damaged in the crash.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 41-year-old Cameron Dahm hit the center median on Highway 36 near McKnight Road in North St. Paul around 6:45 p.m.No 911 calls came in about the crash, the patrol said. A Minnesota Department of Transportation worker found Dahm around 1 a.m. when they arrived to fix the guardrail.Dahm died at the scene. The state patrol said he was not wearing a helmet.
Shooting Leads to Wild Search in Northern Twin Cities

Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in the northern Twin Cities area are reporting a wild chase that followed a report of shots being fired from a car at several motorcyclists this afternoon. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the shooting was reported around 1:50 PM in the City of...
Body of Minnesota Fisherman Recovered from River

Stillwater, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rescue teams recovered the body of a 43-year-old White Bear Lake man from the St. Croix River Monday afternoon. A news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of an abandoned boat floating along the Minnesota shoreline north of Stillwater around 9 a.m. Monday. Investigators identified the man through the boat’s registration information and were able to confirm the man went out fishing Sunday night and did not return home.
Zumbrota woman, 18, killed in Goodhue County crash

GOODHUE CO., Minn. – An 18-year-old woman is dead following a crash with a semi-truck Wednesday morning in southeastern Minnesota.The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 9 a.m. on Highway 60 and County Road 1 in Wanamingo Township.The victim, from Zumbrota, was traveling southbound on 1 when she collided with a semi heading westbound on Hwy. 60.The driver of the semi, a 62-year-old Lewiston man, was not hurt. The victim's identity has not been released.
Motorist sentenced to 6 years in woman’s fatal hit-and-run on St. Paul’s East Side

On Wednesday, a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian on St. Paul’s East Side last year and fled the scene was given a sentence of more than six years in jail. My Ger Vang, 34, was killed on December 20 while strolling close to the junction of Third Street and White Bear Avenue. Michael John Friend, 65, of St. Paul, admitted guilt to criminal vehicular murder in June.
Lake Street White Castle employee nearly hit as gunfire flies between vehicles

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a bullet narrowly missed a fast food employee when people in two vehicles were exchanging gunfire in south Minneapolis Wednesday night.The Minneapolis Police Department said a bullet went through the drive-thru window of the White Castle at 100 Lake Street West around 9:20 p.m. No one was injured.Occupants of two vehicles were driving down the street firing each other, police said. Officers found one of the vehicles and arrested three men. They also recovered narcotics from the car.
Man, 79, killed in ATV rollover near Faribault

A 79-year-old man was killed in an ATV rollover crash in Rice County last weekend. The Rice County Sheriff's Office says it was called to the crash on a property at 11876 140th St. W. in rural Montgomery, northwest of Faribault, just before 6 p.m. Saturday. They arrived to find...
Minnesota State Fair 'confident' in public safety plan

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - As of Thursday morning, State Fair General Manager Jerry Hammer says they’re up to just over 170 officers. That includes the at least 99 officers they’ve hired for their own department and the help they’re getting from outside agencies. He says that’s nothing new for the fair.
Nationally known search-and-rescue dive team works on two Minnesota cold cases

MINNEAPOLIS. -- Adventures with Purpose is an Oregon-based search-and-rescue dive team telling the stories of the untold, by finding those who've been missing for decades.The six-man team takes on cold cases across the country and has brought closure to dozens of families.Now, they're hoping to resolve two Minnesota mysteries. On Tuesday, they searched the St. Croix River by Taylors Falls looking for any sign of Georgia Smith. The 76-year-old grandmother was last seen driving her blue Mercedes to her cabin in Wisconsin back in 1999.On Wednesday, they searched in the Mississippi River just below the dam in downtown Minneapolis searching for...
