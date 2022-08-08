Read full article on original website
ST PAUL, Minn. — An Oakdale man is dead after striking the center median of Highway 36 with his motorcycle Wednesday night, authorities say. Minnesota Safety Patrol (MSP) said in a statement that 41-year-old Cameron Lee Dahm was traveling along Highway 36 at McKnight Road North around 6:42 p.m. before striking the center median.
(Stillwater Township, MN) -- Washington County Sheriff's deputies recovered a body in the St. Croix River Monday after discovering an empty fishing boat upstream. The victim is believed to be a 43-year-old man from White Bear Lake. His family says the man frequently fished that stretch of the river. Deputies say he was recovered without a life jacket.
NORTH ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Authorities say a motorcyclist who died in a crash Wednesday evening wasn't discovered until hours later when a worker came to repair a guardrail damaged in the crash.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 41-year-old Cameron Dahm hit the center median on Highway 36 near McKnight Road in North St. Paul around 6:45 p.m.No 911 calls came in about the crash, the patrol said. A Minnesota Department of Transportation worker found Dahm around 1 a.m. when they arrived to fix the guardrail.Dahm died at the scene. The state patrol said he was not wearing a helmet.
Boy, 7, who drowned in south Minneapolis pool identified
A boy who drowned in a south Minneapolis pool in June has been identified. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the seven-year-old as Bryce Washington. His cause of death was officially ruled as a "freshwater (swimming pool) drowning." His death was also ruled an accident by the medical examiner. The...
Shooting Leads to Wild Search in Northern Twin Cities
Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in the northern Twin Cities area are reporting a wild chase that followed a report of shots being fired from a car at several motorcyclists this afternoon. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the shooting was reported around 1:50 PM in the City of...
North St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota man was killed after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed in the Twin Cities Wednesday evening. The State Patrol crash report indicates 41-year-old Cameron Dahm of Oakdale was traveling west on Hwy. 36 in North St. Paul when he entered the median and landed behind a guardrail around 6:45 p.m. The report says there was not a 911 call placed about the accident.
An 18-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash in Goodhue County, Minnesota on Wednesday. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the collision happened on Hwy. 60 at County 1 Blvd. in Wanamingo Township at about 8:48 a.m., with an 18-year-old from Zumbrota killed in the crash. She has been identified...
GOODHUE CO., Minn. – An 18-year-old woman is dead following a crash with a semi-truck Wednesday morning in southeastern Minnesota.The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 9 a.m. on Highway 60 and County Road 1 in Wanamingo Township.The victim, from Zumbrota, was traveling southbound on 1 when she collided with a semi heading westbound on Hwy. 60.The driver of the semi, a 62-year-old Lewiston man, was not hurt. The victim's identity has not been released.
Motorist sentenced to 6 years in woman’s fatal hit-and-run on St. Paul’s East Side
On Wednesday, a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian on St. Paul’s East Side last year and fled the scene was given a sentence of more than six years in jail. My Ger Vang, 34, was killed on December 20 while strolling close to the junction of Third Street and White Bear Avenue. Michael John Friend, 65, of St. Paul, admitted guilt to criminal vehicular murder in June.
Video: Driver goes wrong way on Hwy 65 to escape Anoka County deputies
HAM LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people Wednesday after a chase stemming from a shooting at motorcyclists ended in the driver crashing into a squad car and tree. Deputies responded to reports of shots being fired from a BMW toward three motorcyclists...
(ABC 6 News) - An 18-year-old Zumbrota woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Goodhue County early Wednesday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened at 8:48 a.m. at the intersection of Co. Road 1 and Highway 60 just east of Bombay in Goodhue County. MSP...
Lake Street White Castle employee nearly hit as gunfire flies between vehicles
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a bullet narrowly missed a fast food employee when people in two vehicles were exchanging gunfire in south Minneapolis Wednesday night.The Minneapolis Police Department said a bullet went through the drive-thru window of the White Castle at 100 Lake Street West around 9:20 p.m. No one was injured.Occupants of two vehicles were driving down the street firing each other, police said. Officers found one of the vehicles and arrested three men. They also recovered narcotics from the car.
GOODHUE COUNTY, Iowa – A fatal collision involving a semi and a compact SUV happened Wednesday morning in Wanamingo Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says Rachel Lynn Nesseth, 18 of Zumbrota, was driving south on County Road 1 and a semi driven by Jay Lawrence Bowe, 62 of Lewiston, was westbound on Highway 60. The vehicles crashed in the intersection around 8:48 am.
Man, 79, killed in ATV rollover near Faribault
A 79-year-old man was killed in an ATV rollover crash in Rice County last weekend. The Rice County Sheriff's Office says it was called to the crash on a property at 11876 140th St. W. in rural Montgomery, northwest of Faribault, just before 6 p.m. Saturday. They arrived to find...
A body was found in the St. Croix River within the Stillwater Township on Monday. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said they found an unoccupied fishing boat along the shoreline near the St. Croix boom site just after 9 a.m. Deputies went to the area and determined that the abandoned...
Minnesota State Fair Police to get help from Ramsey County Sheriff's Office
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Officials with the Minnesota State Fair and its police department have requested assistance from the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office as they anticipate missing their recruiting goal by more than 100 officers. In a letter to Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher last week, State Fair Police...
Minnesota State Fair 'confident' in public safety plan
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - As of Thursday morning, State Fair General Manager Jerry Hammer says they’re up to just over 170 officers. That includes the at least 99 officers they’ve hired for their own department and the help they’re getting from outside agencies. He says that’s nothing new for the fair.
Nationally known search-and-rescue dive team works on two Minnesota cold cases
MINNEAPOLIS. -- Adventures with Purpose is an Oregon-based search-and-rescue dive team telling the stories of the untold, by finding those who've been missing for decades.The six-man team takes on cold cases across the country and has brought closure to dozens of families.Now, they're hoping to resolve two Minnesota mysteries. On Tuesday, they searched the St. Croix River by Taylors Falls looking for any sign of Georgia Smith. The 76-year-old grandmother was last seen driving her blue Mercedes to her cabin in Wisconsin back in 1999.On Wednesday, they searched in the Mississippi River just below the dam in downtown Minneapolis searching for...
