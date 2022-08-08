NORTH ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Authorities say a motorcyclist who died in a crash Wednesday evening wasn't discovered until hours later when a worker came to repair a guardrail damaged in the crash.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 41-year-old Cameron Dahm hit the center median on Highway 36 near McKnight Road in North St. Paul around 6:45 p.m.No 911 calls came in about the crash, the patrol said. A Minnesota Department of Transportation worker found Dahm around 1 a.m. when they arrived to fix the guardrail.Dahm died at the scene. The state patrol said he was not wearing a helmet.

NORTH SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 17 HOURS AGO