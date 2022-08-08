ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bounce Out the Stigma basketball camp looks to empower kids with special needs

By Anthony Johnson via
ABCNY
 3 days ago

A unique basketball camp for children with special needs is in its 17th year aiming to empower young boys and girls to reach beyond their limitations.

Bounce Out the Stigma is directed by its co-founder, basketball entertainer and coach "Mighty Mike" Simmel.

He has had epilepsy since age 2 and formerly starred with the world famous Harlem Wizards Entertainment Basketball Team from 2001 to 2014.

He founded Bounce Out the Stigma with his father in 2005, because at age 16, he was almost bounced out of a basketball camp for having an epileptic seizure.

The project has won many awards and been featured in 25 states, and it was honored as the 2019 Junior NBA Program of the Year for its work with corporations, non-profits, and the NBA.

Don Bosco Prep, the host facility, is Simmel's alma mater, and the camp is supported by the New York Knicks.

Check out Anthony Johnson's report in the video player above, and for more information, visit the Bounce Out the Stigma website .

ABCNY

