Sandy Newsome is running for re-election to the Wyoming House of Representatives as a member of the Republican party for House District 24. Newsome has been a business owner in Cody for over 30 years and is the former owner of Sunlight Sports and Cowtown Candy. She served on the Wyoming Tourism Board from 2011 to 2017 and she was Chairman in 2016. Newsome has also served on the Commission of Judicial Conduct and Ethics.

WYOMING STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO