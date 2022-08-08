ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neptune Township, NJ

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Killer sentenced after bludgeoning man at N.J. train station, stealing $800 from him

A man was sentenced Thursday to 18 years in state prison for killing another man at the NJ Transit train station in Morristown last year, authorities said. The investigation began on March 29 at 12:29 a.m. when police were told a dead body was found on a stairway at the train station, according to a statement from the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. The man, Matthew Palla, had suffered head injuries and a brick was found next to his body.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Man sentenced to prison in bombing of N.J. gym

A Camden County man was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison for detonating a homemade bomb at a South Jersey gym, officials said. Dwayne Vandergrift, 40, pleaded guilty earlier this year in Camden federal court to one count of malicious use of explosive materials in the Aug. 26, 2020 blast at a Gloucester City fitness center.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Neptune Township, NJ
Monmouth County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Monmouth County, NJ
Neptune Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
WPG Talk Radio

No Prison: 86-year-old NJ Child Molester Gets to Live Out Life in Lap of Luxury

DEAL — An 86-year-old man who is part of a well-to-do family at the Jersey Shore will not see a single day behind bars for molesting a minor for over a decade. Hal Sitt was sentenced late last month on a single count of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact. According to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey, the abuse took place at his home in Deal and at a park in Ocean Township multiple times from 1997 to 2008.
DEAL, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#After Man#Front Yard#Violent Crime
morristowngreen.com

‘My best friend is gone’ : Harris gets 18 years for Morristown train station killing

Lamar A. Harris was sentenced Thursday to 18 years in prison for killing his “best friend” with a brick and robbing him at the Morristown train station last year. “What is wrong is wrong. What is right is right,” said Harris, 34, expressing remorse and reading aloud an apology to the victim’s family before Superior Court Judge Stephen Taylor.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Driver was speeding before head-on crash that killed N.J. woman, prosecutor says

An Old Bridge man surrendered to police Thursday to face charges in a Hillsborough crash that killed a woman and left a man seriously hurt last month, authorities said. Jaden Brandon Ramos was trying to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone while driving nearly double the 35 mph speed limit when the crash happened around 4 p.m. July 22 on Amwell Road, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Jersey Shore Online

Monmouth Man Arrested For Murder

NEPTUNE – A Township man has been arrested and charged with murder after fatally stabbing a victim to death Sunday morning, officials said. Derrick Simms, 32, of Neptune, was charged with first-degree Murder, third-degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (knife) and third-degree Hindering after killing a man during an altercation on August 7.
Jersey Shore Online

Police Make Arrests For Cocaine, Heroin And Meth

BRICK – Street Crime Unit Detectives made multiple arrests for drug possession during motor vehicle stops. The first occurred on July 14 at around 11:30 p.m. when a detective pulled over a car in the Walmart parking lot on Route 88. Cocaine and drug paraphernalia were found inside the car which resulted in the arrests of the two occupants.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
204K+
Followers
116K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy