A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still Unsolved
A Coast Guard Cutter Had to Fire 22 Times to Take Down This Massive Devil Fish
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey
Summer Skincare Secrets Shared by Dr. Ram Chandra MD of Anara Med Spa in East Brunswick, New Jersey
Family owned, 20-year business finds new home for restaurant and it's even better now! Nonna's Citi Cucina Review
Killer sentenced after bludgeoning man at N.J. train station, stealing $800 from him
A man was sentenced Thursday to 18 years in state prison for killing another man at the NJ Transit train station in Morristown last year, authorities said. The investigation began on March 29 at 12:29 a.m. when police were told a dead body was found on a stairway at the train station, according to a statement from the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. The man, Matthew Palla, had suffered head injuries and a brick was found next to his body.
Man sentenced to prison in bombing of N.J. gym
A Camden County man was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison for detonating a homemade bomb at a South Jersey gym, officials said. Dwayne Vandergrift, 40, pleaded guilty earlier this year in Camden federal court to one count of malicious use of explosive materials in the Aug. 26, 2020 blast at a Gloucester City fitness center.
Justice Not Served: 86-Year-Old Deal Man Admits to Molesting Minor Multiple Times Over Course of 10 Years
FREEHOLD (PRESS RELEASE) – A Deal resident will spend the rest of his life as...
Fourth person arrested in bike thefts at Secaucus apartment complex
A fourth person has been charged in the theft of multiple bicycles from a Secaucus apartment complex this month. Jonathan Wood, 34, who lives in The Harper at Harmon Meadow on Plaza Drive, was arrested on Logan Avenue in Jersey City Tuesday, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said. Three others,...
Two Arrested For Stealing $3,500 Of Items From Home Depot
STAFFORD – Two people have been charged for shoplifting and more after attempting to steal $3,500 worth of merchandise from a Home Depot, police said. Officers from the Stafford Township Police Department arrived at the Manahawkin Home Depot located at Route 72 West around 4:15 p.m. on August 10 regarding a shoplifting in progress.
Alleged serial rapist arrested in string of park attacks in New Jersey
The suspect, 39-year-old Rogelio Postrero, is a citizen of Mexico, and authorities say he was found with a fake green card and a fake Social Security card when he was arrested on public lewdness allegations on August 4.
New Jersey teen gets 19 years in prison for fatal 2019 shooting
Jayden Rodriguez pleaded guilty to manslaughter, according to the DA's office.
No Prison: 86-year-old NJ Child Molester Gets to Live Out Life in Lap of Luxury
DEAL — An 86-year-old man who is part of a well-to-do family at the Jersey Shore will not see a single day behind bars for molesting a minor for over a decade. Hal Sitt was sentenced late last month on a single count of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact. According to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey, the abuse took place at his home in Deal and at a park in Ocean Township multiple times from 1997 to 2008.
COLD CASE: Arrest Made In Gunpoint Rape Of Couple At Paterson Great Falls
Exactly a year after a couple was sexually assaulted at gunpoint at the Great Falls in Paterson, authorities announced that they’d made an arrest. The man and woman were ambushed at the historic site when William Vazquez, 32, jumped from the bushes with a silver revolver in his hand and forced them into sex on Aug. 9, 2021, they said.
Newark Police Issue Arrest Warrant in Tow Truck GTA
NEWARK, NJ – A Newark man who used his tow truck to steal a vehicle...
morristowngreen.com
‘My best friend is gone’ : Harris gets 18 years for Morristown train station killing
Lamar A. Harris was sentenced Thursday to 18 years in prison for killing his “best friend” with a brick and robbing him at the Morristown train station last year. “What is wrong is wrong. What is right is right,” said Harris, 34, expressing remorse and reading aloud an apology to the victim’s family before Superior Court Judge Stephen Taylor.
Driver was speeding before head-on crash that killed N.J. woman, prosecutor says
An Old Bridge man surrendered to police Thursday to face charges in a Hillsborough crash that killed a woman and left a man seriously hurt last month, authorities said. Jaden Brandon Ramos was trying to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone while driving nearly double the 35 mph speed limit when the crash happened around 4 p.m. July 22 on Amwell Road, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
Monmouth Man Arrested For Murder
NEPTUNE – A Township man has been arrested and charged with murder after fatally stabbing a victim to death Sunday morning, officials said. Derrick Simms, 32, of Neptune, was charged with first-degree Murder, third-degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (knife) and third-degree Hindering after killing a man during an altercation on August 7.
DNA testing leads to neighbor's arrest in 1996 Bronx cold case murder
Police have arrested Gregory Fleetwood in the 1996 cold case murder of Jasmine Porter, who was found dead in her Bronx home.
Ex-cop toy collector loses appeal in price tag theft scam that sent him to prison
A state appeals court on Wednesday upheld the theft case against a former Union County Police Department officer convicted of switching price tag barcodes on toy purchases at box stores. Blake Clay, 39, was released from state prison in February of this year. A Union County jury convicted him in...
Holmdel Police Lose BMW Fleeing at 115 Miles Per Hour
HOLMDEL, NJ – Police in Holmdel gave chase to a BMW that fled officers after...
The battle continues to curb trend of cocaine and crystal meth pouring onto New Jersey streets
The Brick Police Street Crimes Unit is one of the many law enforcement special units out there battling the drug epidemic in keeping narcotics off the streets and holding those dealing and possessing illicit drugs responsible as the wave of cocaine, heroin, and crystal meth continues flooding our communities. There...
Pride flags stolen, vandalized in N.J. borough, officials say
At least 11 Pride flags were stolen or damaged in a New Jersey borough this week, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson said. The biased acts were reported in Frenchtown between Sunday, August 7, and Monday, August 8, authorities said.
Police Make Arrests For Cocaine, Heroin And Meth
BRICK – Street Crime Unit Detectives made multiple arrests for drug possession during motor vehicle stops. The first occurred on July 14 at around 11:30 p.m. when a detective pulled over a car in the Walmart parking lot on Route 88. Cocaine and drug paraphernalia were found inside the car which resulted in the arrests of the two occupants.
Complaint: Mom told investigators missing daughter was with relatives following 2019 slaying
Charging information has been released by the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office against the mother and her boyfriend accused in the death of the mother's daughter nearly three years ago.
