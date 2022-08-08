ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

NeuroPace: Q2 Earnings Insights

NeuroPace NPCE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NeuroPace missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.52 versus an estimate of $-0.44. Revenue was down $2.43 million from the same period last...
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Enovix ENVX stock moved upwards by 32.4% to $21.38 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 11.8 million, which is 458.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
Robinhood, Procter & Gamble And 3 Other Big Stocks Insiders Are Selling

U.S. crude oil futures traded mostly lower this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Genasys: Q3 Earnings Insights

Genasys GNSS reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Genasys reported in-line EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.02. Revenue was up $1.52 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
Sophia Genetics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Sophia Genetics SOPH reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sophia Genetics beat estimated earnings by 20.51%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was up $1.49 million from the same...
How To Trade Rivian Automotive Before And After Q2 Earnings

Rivian Automotive, Inc RIVN is set to print its second-quarter financial results after the market closes Thursday. The stock was trading about 3.9% higher heading into the event. When the American electric vehicle maker printed its first-quarter results on May 11, the stock opened slightly higher the following day and...
Beyond Air: Q1 Earnings Insights

Beyond Air XAIR reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Beyond Air beat estimated earnings by 21.28%, reporting an EPS of $-0.37 versus an estimate of $-0.47. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Alpine Immune Sciences: Q2 Earnings Insights

Alpine Immune Sciences ALPN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alpine Immune Sciences missed estimated earnings by 53.85%, reporting an EPS of $-0.6 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was down $1.90 million from...
Nuvve Holding: Q2 Earnings Insights

Nuvve Holding NVVE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Nuvve Holding missed estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $-0.42 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was up $320 thousand from the same...
Analysts Cheer CyberArk's Q2 Feat, See Stocks As High As $184

CyberArk Software Ltd CYBR clocked 21% revenue growth in second-quarter FY22 to $142.3 million, beating the consensus of $138.5 million. Non-GAAP EPS loss of $(0.27) beat the consensus loss of $(0.30). Barclays analyst Saket Kalia reiterated an Overweight and $175 price target. CYBR beat 2Q net new ARR and raised...
Rekor Systems: Q2 Earnings Insights

Rekor Systems REKR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 05:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Rekor Systems beat estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $-0.24 versus an estimate of $-0.26. Revenue was up $60 thousand from the same...
Recap: NeuroOne Medical Tech Q3 Earnings

NeuroOne Medical Tech NMTC reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NeuroOne Medical Tech beat estimated earnings by 22.73%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.22. Revenue was down $8 thousand from...
Apyx Medical: Q2 Earnings Insights

Apyx Medical APYX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Apyx Medical beat estimated earnings by 15.79%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was down $932 thousand from the same...
Adams Resources & Energy: Q2 Earnings Insights

Adams Resources & Energy AE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Adams Resources & Energy beat estimated earnings by 11.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.62. Revenue was up $505.31...
Windtree Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Windtree Therapeutics WINT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Windtree Therapeutics posted an EPS of $-0.59. Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company beat...
Recap: Endeavor Group Holdings Q2 Earnings

Endeavor Gr Hldgs EDR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Endeavor Gr Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 11.54%, reporting an EPS of $0.29 versus an estimate of $0.26. Revenue was up $213.00 million from...
Aziyo Biologics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Aziyo Biologics AZYO reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Aziyo Biologics missed estimated earnings by 23.21%, reporting an EPS of $-0.69 versus an estimate of $-0.56. Revenue was up $478 thousand from the same...
Recap: Poshmark Q2 Earnings

Poshmark POSH reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Poshmark missed estimated earnings by 7.41%, reporting an EPS of $-0.29 versus an estimate of $-0.27. Revenue was up $7.35 million from the same period last...
