Oxford, MS

Oxford Eagle

Abbeville man arrested after OPD investigation into Heritage Drive burglary

On Aug. 5, the Oxford Police Department responded to Heritage Drive in reference to a burglary occurring at a business. After investigation, Dylan Thomas Busby, 27, of Abbeville, was arrested and charged with Commercial Burglary. Busby was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing...
ABBEVILLE, MS
Oxford, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Pontotoc, MS
wtva.com

Bond denied for Oxford murder suspect

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The preliminary hearing for Oxford murder suspect Tim Herrington Jr. began Tuesday morning, Aug. 9. The court appearance was originally believed to only be a bond hearing, during which a judge would either grant or deny him a bond. The judge did deny a bond. However,...
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Bond denied for suspect, new details emerge in Jimmie “Jay” Lee case

OXFORD, Miss. (WREG) — It has been one month since University of Mississippi graduate, Jimmie “Jay” Lee went missing, and suspect Sheldon Herrington, Jr. appeared in court for the case Tuesday morning. Lafayette County Circuit Judge Grady Tollison decided to combine Herrington’s bond hearing with a preliminary hearing which opened the door for the prosecution […]
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Police identify men arrested after bar shooting in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Two men opened fire toward each other following a bar fight in Tupelo. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said the fight happened Sunday afternoon, Aug. 7 at Mike’s Bar and Grill. He said the fight spilled out into the parking lot where both men pulled...
TUPELO, MS
WREG

Man indicted after ex-girlfriend shot, dropped off at hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man identified as the person who dropped his critically wounded ex-girlfriend off at the emergency room and drove away with their young son was indicted in her death Tuesday, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich announced. A grand jury indicted Barry Medlock, 27, on counts of second-degree murder and convicted felon in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi ‘guard cat’ credited with prevent would-be robbery

A Mississippi man said his pet cat helped prevent a robbery at his home, and he credits the calico with possibly saving his life. Bandit, a 20-pound cat, lives with her retired owner Fred Everitt in the Tupelo suburb of Belden. When at least two people tried to break into their shared home last week, the cat did everything she could to alert Everitt of the danger, he told the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

AG's Office explains dismissal against former Calhoun City police chief

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office is no longer pursuing an embezzlement conviction against Calhoun City’s former police chief. Logan Reeves, a spokesman for State Auditor Shad White, confirmed the Attorney General’s Office dismissed charges against LaTana Williams. The state auditor accused Williams in...
CALHOUN CITY, MS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wtva.com

Tennessee man killed in Tippah County crash

(WTVA) - A weekend crash in Tippah County claimed the life of a Tennessee man. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), the wreck happened Saturday morning, Aug. 6 on Highway 72. An eastbound SUV collided with a westbound pickup truck. The driver of the SUV, 74-year-old Henry Holt, died....
TIPPAH COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

A Tupelo man is charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- A Tupelo man is charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana with intent to distribute. Tupelo officers conducted a misdemeanor traffic stop on a 2008 GMC Yukon on McCullough Boulevard at Coley Road. 48-year-old Terry Allen Montgomery ran from his vehicle but was quickly apprehended and arrested.
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Over $1 million coming to Tupelo to eliminate traffic issue

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – $1.4 million of Federal money is coming to Tupelo to tackle a decades-old traffic issue. The grant money is part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity or RAISE, program. It’s going towards rail improvements in the All-America City. The projects include...
TUPELO, MS

