Read full article on original website
Related
Man steals police patrol car, leads Mississippi law enforcement on two-county pursuit
A man has been arrested after he reportedly stole a police car and led officers from multiple agencies on a two-county pursuit. WCBI in Columbus reports that Robert Earl Spradling, 31, was taken into custody. Officials with the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office report that the incident happened Saturday night in...
Oxford Eagle
Abbeville man arrested after OPD investigation into Heritage Drive burglary
On Aug. 5, the Oxford Police Department responded to Heritage Drive in reference to a burglary occurring at a business. After investigation, Dylan Thomas Busby, 27, of Abbeville, was arrested and charged with Commercial Burglary. Busby was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing...
One man arrested, another on the run after investigation into Mississippi moving company
Authorities are looking for the owner of a Mississippi moving company who is wanted on two counts of embezzlement after officers recovered property from at least seven victims. Officers are looking for Spyder Moving Services owner, Vladyslav “Vlad” Ladygin, 26, of Oxford after a lengthy investigation of the company by...
Oxford Eagle
Jail Log from the Lafayette County Detention Center for August 5 to August 9
This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility. August 5. Nataren Adonay, 29....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtva.com
Bond denied for Oxford murder suspect
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The preliminary hearing for Oxford murder suspect Tim Herrington Jr. began Tuesday morning, Aug. 9. The court appearance was originally believed to only be a bond hearing, during which a judge would either grant or deny him a bond. The judge did deny a bond. However,...
Bond denied for suspect, new details emerge in Jimmie “Jay” Lee case
OXFORD, Miss. (WREG) — It has been one month since University of Mississippi graduate, Jimmie “Jay” Lee went missing, and suspect Sheldon Herrington, Jr. appeared in court for the case Tuesday morning. Lafayette County Circuit Judge Grady Tollison decided to combine Herrington’s bond hearing with a preliminary hearing which opened the door for the prosecution […]
Bond denied for man accused of murdering Ole Miss student
OXFORD, Miss. — A Mississippi judge denied bond for the man charged in the murder of a missing Ole Miss graduate. 22-year-old Sheldon Timothy Herrington, of Grenada, Miss., has been charged in the murder of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee, who was last seen July 8 in Oxford. Law...
wtva.com
Police identify men arrested after bar shooting in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Two men opened fire toward each other following a bar fight in Tupelo. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said the fight happened Sunday afternoon, Aug. 7 at Mike’s Bar and Grill. He said the fight spilled out into the parking lot where both men pulled...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man indicted after ex-girlfriend shot, dropped off at hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man identified as the person who dropped his critically wounded ex-girlfriend off at the emergency room and drove away with their young son was indicted in her death Tuesday, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich announced. A grand jury indicted Barry Medlock, 27, on counts of second-degree murder and convicted felon in […]
Mississippi ‘guard cat’ credited with prevent would-be robbery
A Mississippi man said his pet cat helped prevent a robbery at his home, and he credits the calico with possibly saving his life. Bandit, a 20-pound cat, lives with her retired owner Fred Everitt in the Tupelo suburb of Belden. When at least two people tried to break into their shared home last week, the cat did everything she could to alert Everitt of the danger, he told the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal.
2 suspects on the run after shots fired at deputies, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two suspects are on the run after shots were fired at Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies early Monday morning. Around 4 a.m., officers responded to a prowler call in the 1800 block of Covington Pike. According to Memphis Police, three people fired shots at deputies assigned...
wtva.com
AG's Office explains dismissal against former Calhoun City police chief
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office is no longer pursuing an embezzlement conviction against Calhoun City’s former police chief. Logan Reeves, a spokesman for State Auditor Shad White, confirmed the Attorney General’s Office dismissed charges against LaTana Williams. The state auditor accused Williams in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDAM-TV
Prosecutors reveal timeline of what they believe led to the death of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee
OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Bond has been denied for the 22-year-old accused of killing one of his college classmates. In court on Tuesday, Lafayette County Circuit Court Judge Gray Tollison denied bond for Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., who is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, who was a member of the LGBTQ community.
bobgermanylaw.com
Mt Pleasant, MS - Injuries Result from Car Accident at US-72 & MS-311
Mt Pleasant, MS (August 8, 2022) - On Saturday, August 6, a serious collision in Mt. Pleasant left at least one person injured. The crash occurred near the juncture of US-72 and MS-311 at around 7:03 p.m. There were reported injuries at the scene, but the severity fo the related...
Mississippi officials investigating after two killed in accident involving motorcycle, four-wheeler
Two people died last week in a collision that involved a four-wheeler and a motorcycle. The crash happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. in Monroe County. WTVA in Tupelo reports that the collision happened on Old Wren Road. The drivers of both vehicles died in the accident, officials said. Monroe County...
wtva.com
Tennessee man killed in Tippah County crash
(WTVA) - A weekend crash in Tippah County claimed the life of a Tennessee man. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), the wreck happened Saturday morning, Aug. 6 on Highway 72. An eastbound SUV collided with a westbound pickup truck. The driver of the SUV, 74-year-old Henry Holt, died....
wcbi.com
A Tupelo man is charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- A Tupelo man is charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana with intent to distribute. Tupelo officers conducted a misdemeanor traffic stop on a 2008 GMC Yukon on McCullough Boulevard at Coley Road. 48-year-old Terry Allen Montgomery ran from his vehicle but was quickly apprehended and arrested.
Woman living in Mississippi charged with TennCare fraud
A Mississippi woman has been charged with TennCare fraud and theft of property across state lines after using the health insurance after moving across state lines.
wcbi.com
Over $1 million coming to Tupelo to eliminate traffic issue
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – $1.4 million of Federal money is coming to Tupelo to tackle a decades-old traffic issue. The grant money is part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity or RAISE, program. It’s going towards rail improvements in the All-America City. The projects include...
Tennessee football coach drowns trying to save child who fell into ditch
A Tennessee youth football coach is being called a hero after he jumped into a drainage ditch to save a child who had fallen into the water. The coach drowned trying to save the young player, police reported. Police in Germantown, Tennessee, a Memphis suburb, said the child fell into...
Comments / 0