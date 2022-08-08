Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Murrysville area: Charity golf outing, car shows, Women's Business Network meeting, more
Email news briefs and event listings to pvarine@triblive.com. The Greater Pittsburgh Business Connection will host a Sept. 26 golf outing to benefit Toys for Pittsburgh Tikes. It will take place at the Westmoreland Country Club, 7100 Mellon Road in Penn Township. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Peach festival, turkey dinner, ethnic food sale
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
kidsburgh.org
8 family events in Pittsburgh this weekend, from the Big Day Aht to the Asian Lantern Festival
Photo above courtesy of Venture Outdoors. These final weeks of the summer are filled with cool family events in Pittsburgh and the surrounding area. Check out what’s on tap for this weekend. Beginning Friday, Aug. 12: Asian Lantern Festival at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, 6:30 p.m. The...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Slickville Community Days shines spotlight on former mining town
About 400 people live in the small Salem Township community of Slickville, but visitors will swell that number this weekend, for the town’s annual Community Days. Set for Friday and Saturday, the festival had its start as a remembrance of the town’s founding as a coal mining community a little more than a century ago.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Yough group plans charity golf outing
A golf outing to raise money to pay for shoes for needy students in the Yough School District will be held on Aug. 27 at the Madison Club, Yukon Road, Madison. The non-profit Yough Helpful Hands Committee has set a goal of raising $10,000 to pay for shoes that needy students, from elementary school to high school, can wear in physical education classes and for winter shoes as well.
pghcitypaper.com
Coraopolis Mexican market and taco stand provides exquisite tacos
A growing Latino community in Pittsburgh’s Coraopolis neighborhood is accentuated by delicious, authentic cuisine. The Coraopolis location of La Poblanita, a Mexican market store and taco stand just 20 minutes west of Downtown Pittsburgh, is one of three of the business’ locations in Western Pennsylvania where you can go and get Mexican groceries, treats, and prepared foods.
pittsburghmagazine.com
My Best of the ‘Burgh: Mikey Hood
Hood’s lifelong love for TV news is plain not only in her work on PTL, but in her other projects as well — among them, an online show called “PghSpot” and a live show called “Neighborhood Conversations,” where she transforms local businesses into a broadcast studio for a day and interviews local legends in front of a live studio audience. So, we wanted to know: What’s Mikey Hood’s Best of the ’Burgh?
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New Kensington planners support proposed downtown art project
New Kensington planners recommend approving a proposed project that would decorate a downtown alley and two intersections with artwork. The city’s planning commission voted 3-0 Tuesday in favor of the “Art in the Alley” project for Ivy Alley and the painting of crosswalks on Fifth Avenue at Eighth and 10th streets. Commission members Michael Keyes and Randi Shank were absent.
Cody Johnson announces cancelation of Johnstown concert
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Cody Johnson concert scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 13, at 1st Summit Arena has been canceled due to the artist’s illness. Johnson, a rising star in country music, took to social media Tuesday evening to announce that he would be unable to perform at upcoming shows in West Virginia, Virginia […]
pittsburghmagazine.com
Denzel Washington Will Speak at the Grand Opening of the August Wilson House
A big name is coming to Pittsburgh to celebrate the grand opening of the August Wilson House, slated for Saturday, Aug. 13. Denzel Washington, two-time Academy Award-winning actor, will join Wilson’s widow Constanza Romero-Wilson in delivering welcome remarks starting at 1:30 p.m. Washington has played a vital role in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Verona Presbyterian Church sets date for its final service
Verona Presbyterian Church will soon shut its doors for good. Church leaders said its membership has dwindled over the years from more than 400 to just 31 people, and about 10 come to Sunday services religiously. The pandemic also had a tremendous impact in cutting programs and stopped in-person services...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pirates owner Bob Nutting to buy Wigle Whiskey, Threadbare Cider & Mead
Pittsburgh-based craft distillery Wigle Whiskey announced Thursday that it will be selling its operation to Pittsburgh Pirates owner and multi-millionaire Bob Nutting. Wigle operates a distillery in the Strip District that produces whiskey, gin and other spirits. The company also runs a facility in Spring Garden that produces hard cider and mead for its Threadbare brand.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor plans Roaring 20s anniversary gala
Lincoln Highway enthusiasts can celebrate the country’s first coast-to-coast highway — and those who promote it — during a Roaring 20s Anniversary Celebration from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 20 at Latrobe Country Club. Hosted by the Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor, the night will include cocktails, buffet...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh Playwrights staging August Wilson's 'Jitney' at his childhood home
Pittsburgh Playwrights Theatre Company will join in celebrating the revitalization of the August Wilson House by staging Wilson’s “Jitney” at the historic property in Pittsburgh’s Lower Hill. The Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright’s childhood home has been renovated as a community art center. Grand opening activities will be...
Looking for your acting debut? Pittsburgh Film Office holds open casting call for new Ethan Coen film
PITTSBURGH, PA (WTRF) — The Pittsburgh Film Office, on behalf of DeLisi Creative, is looking for Pittsburgh natives to cast in Ethan Coen’s new comedy road trip film. The untitled road trip comedy follows two queer young women in “99 on a road trip from Philadelphia to Tallahassee. An open casting call will be held […]
explore venango
The Docktors Are In: Trio of Friends Open New Business in Clarion
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A chance encounter with an elderly man looking for some help has led to the creation of a new business for three local men. The Docktors LLC, a dock construction, repair, removal, and installation service, is open for business in Clarion, New Bethlehem, DuBois, Emlenton, Oil City, East Brady, and surrounding areas.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Shore prepares for crowds as concerts roll into Pittsburgh
Three major concerts and a Steelers game will bring thousands to Pittsburgh’s North Shore over the next four days, and officials urged everyone planning to converge on the area to plan ahead. Billy Joel performs tonight at PNC Park, followed by Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Joan Jett and others...
whatzup.com
Country Grammy winners set for Monroeville
Shenandoah aren’t always on the road, but when called upon, they’re here to entertain. “Our only real tour we’ve been on was with Randy Travis in 1990, and that ended up being 75 dates,” lead singer Marty Raybon said in a telephone interview. “Some people have...
Here’s how you can see Metallica at their Pa. concert this week
Heavy metal group Metallica is performing only two stadium shows this summer, and one of them happens to be in Pennsylvania. The group behind hits such as “Master of Puppets,” “For Whom The Bell Tolls,” “Nothing Else Matters,” “Enter Sandman” and “The Unforgiven” will play at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on Aug. 14. Greta Van Fleet and Ice Nine Kills will also be performing.
Caliente Pizza and Draft House opening inside Acrisure Stadium
PITTSBURGH — Caliente Pizza and Draft House, the local pizza restaurant that started in Bloomfield but soon grew to now operate seven locations in the region, is expanding yet again. This time, the restaurant will be bringing its offerings, which will include slices of cheese, pepperoni and pepperoni and...
