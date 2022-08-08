Read full article on original website
kvrr.com
$1.5 Million Grant To Study Replacing Former Toll Bridge in North Fargo/Moorhead
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney calls it a “first step.”. A $1.5 million dollar federal grant has been awarded to study the replacement of the former toll bridge on the Red River that connects Fargo’s 12th Avenue North with Moorhead’s 15th Avenue North.
Fargo houses test hemp as new construction material
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The two small houses are going up on the back half of a lot just off a busy street, not far from downtown Fargo. “These homes are identical in blueprint, they’re 13 by 23, with 12-foot ceilings, there’s a loft in each of them,” explains Grassroots Development president Justin Berg, the […]
A Move-In Ready Minnesota Home For $38,000. What’s the Catch?
In a world of record high real estate prices, here's a 1,600 square foot, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Fergus Falls, MN for $38,000. That's less than the average price of a new vehicle and some late model used ones. So what's the catch? I can't really find one....
Do we need water or not, North Dakota?
The groundbreaking of the first Army Corps of Engineer civil work project constructed using the P3 alternate financing method occurred in our state on Tuesday, August 9. This method is a supplement to other funding options, when you pay for construction projects. The project in question near Fargo has been in the works for over […]
franchising.com
Slim Chickens Adds New North Dakota Location
The Breakthrough Better-Chicken Brand Opens its Third North Dakota Location in Fargo. August 10, 2022 // Franchising.com // FARGO, N.D. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening at 4477 30th Ave. South in Fargo. Preferred Restaurant Group, a seasoned multi-unit operating group, is at the helm of the third restaurant location in North Dakota.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Police swarm south Fargo neighborhood overnight
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a hectic night in a south Fargo neighborhood near an elementary school when police swarmed the area, according to multiple reports. A check of the Red River Valley Dispatch logs show police were in the 1600 Blk. of Main Ave. around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10 for an at-large fugitive. Dispatch logs indicate there were ‘multiple incidents’ at this location.
kvrr.com
Fargo seeing people throwing out recyclables
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo city officials are noticing people are leaving recyclable items in garbage bins instead of their rightful place. The Recycling Coordinator for the City, Jen Pickett, says the most common items she finds in garbage bins are cardboard. She says those that do not have...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Funeral procession route announced for former Clay County Sheriff Bergquist
(Moorhead, MN) -- More details are coming involving the upcoming funeral and procession involving a beloved member of the area law enforcement community. Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting has now shared the funeral procession route that will be traveled during the late Bill Bergquist's services Monday. The procession will take...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Cass County resident charged with class B felony insurance fraud
(Cass County, ND) -- The Cass County State’s Attorney’s office, in conjunction with the North Dakota Insurance Department, have brought charges against a resident of Cass County for committing insurance fraud. Officials say 58-year-old Paul Joseph Baumler is being charged with one count of committing a fraudulent insurance...
kvrr.com
West Fargo teen wins community service crown
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Sawyer Anderson of West Fargo was crowned 2022 International Young American Women of Service over the weekend in Portland, Maine. She came back after not winning anything the previous year. The competition lasted a week. Anderson was excited to dress up and get out...
valleynewslive.com
Walmart Manager helps Fargo Police solve ‘significant crime’
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Tuesday, Fargo Police awarded a Letter of Recognition to Travis Roerich, an Asset Protection Manager for Walmart in Fargo. On June 14, Travis contacted FPD when he observed four individuals making suspicious transactions that, based on his experience, appeared consistent with credit card fraud. When officers arrived, they found the suspects in a vehicle containing items—including credit cards—which had been stolen from a local business the night before.
wdayradionow.com
Update: West Fargo restaurant closed through Wednesday after weekend fire
(West Fargo, ND) -- Some tough news for fans of a West Fargo restaurant that dealt with a fire over the weekend. Spitfire Bar and Grill took to social media Monday morning to update its customers on the status of the building, which was damaged heavily in the kitchen area following the fire Saturday morning.
valleynewslive.com
Van rear-ends horse-drawn buggy in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Several people were riding in a horse-drawn buggy in Polk County when they were rear-ended by a van in a construction zone. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday near Highway 2 and 240th Avenue SE, which is between Erskine and McIntosh, Minnesota. The crash report says the Ram Promaster Van, driven by 53-year-old James Simon, was heading east in the construction zone with it crashed into the back of the buggy driven by 18-year-old Amos Miller.
valleynewslive.com
Casselton man charged with serious insurance fraud claims
CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A North Dakota man is facing serious insurance fraud charges after authorities say he faked claims of $34,000. 58-year-old Paul Baumler of Casselton is facing one charge of committing a fraudulent insurance act which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a $20,000 fine or both.
kvrr.com
Fugitive sought after fleeing Fargo police
FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – A man wanted on an outstanding warrant fled on foot from Fargo police as they attempted to stop him late Wednesday night in the 1600 block of Main Avenue shortly. He headed east on the north side of Main. There was a large police presence and...
Mandan Native “Nobody Takes The Time To Look”
About 8 years ago I lived in Fargo, and for about 3 months I lived in Moorhead, MN with a roommate named Matt Sorum. At that time he was just getting into photography. He took his camera and just explored the outdoors, learning so many things as he went along. As he continued his hobby, his talents became obvious - In 2015 Share the Experience Photo Contest first recognized his work and he won an award for his amazing picture of a Bison out at Yellowstone. The following year he won another award - You can check out the page yourself at nationalparks.org.
Barnes county motorcycle injury crash
The punctured tire caused the driver to attempt to slow to the shoulder when he lost control, causing the motorcycle to be laid down on its side.
KNOX News Radio
West Fargo fire damages bar & grill
A fire closed the Spitfire Bar and Grill in West Fargo on Saturday. The West Fargo Fire Department responded to the restaurant just before noon. When crews arrived flames were visible from the roof of the building. The flames appear to have started under a commercial grill and spread throughout the kitchen exhaust system. There were no injuries to staff or patrons. A damage estimate was not immediately available. The cause is under investigation.
Did You Lose This Pendant at WeFest?
A pendant was found in the VIP camping area at WeFest and now the search is on to find its owner. Katie Jasch from Detroit Lakes shared a post on August 4th on Facebook looking for the rightful owner of a pendant that she belives might contain the ashes of someone's loved one:
froggyweb.com
Trace’s Takes: Fargo Has A Secret Taco Vendor You NEED To Find For The Food Truck Festival
It was last year around this time that I was told by one of my very good friends about a local legend. He told me of a taco stand in downtown Fargo that he called, “The best tacos I’ve ever had”. Seeing as he’s a bit of a food snob, this was high praise. “What’s the name of this taco stand?” I asked. He replied with two words:
