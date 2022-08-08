Read full article on original website
Related
Everything to Know About Margot Robbie’s Live-Action ‘Barbie’ Movie
Come on, Barbie, let's go party! The live-action approach to the story of iconic doll line has been a long time in the making. The Barbie movie was originally set to be rewritten by Diablo Cody with Amy Schumer in the lead role. After the writer departed from the project, Cody opened up about the […]
What new movies are playing this week? Diane Keaton's 'Mack & Rita,' Jamie Foxx's 'Day Shift'
New movies streaming or in theaters this weekend: Diane Keaton gets body-switch in 'Mack & Rita,' Jamie Foxx hunts vampires in Netflix's 'Day Shift.'
'Girl Picture' cast celebrates 'imperfect' teenage characters
LOS ANGELES Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The cast of Finnish drama Girl Picture, opening Friday in the United States, said the film depicts imperfect characters. In the film, Aamu Milonoff, Eleonoora Kauhanen and Linnea Leino play teenagers in high school who experience complicated romantic relationships. "Imperfections are beautiful," Kauhanen, 23,...
Comments / 0