The Best Places to Watch Portsmouth NH’s Parade of Sail

The first Portsmouth Parade of Sail in two years is set to unfurl Thursday morning at the mouth of the Piscataqua River. The Kalmar Nickel, Spirit of Bermuda, and Lynx will be the center of a weekend full of activities presented by Sail Portsmouth, many of which are ticketed and already sold out. Although there are several opportunities for the public to see the ships both up close and from afar, the event is a fundraiser for Sail Portsmouth (formerly known as the Piscataqua Maritime Commission) according to its board chair Phil von Hemert.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
peninsulachronicle.com

Maola Milk & Ice Cream Company Planning Expansion In Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS-A dairy company with a facility in Newport News is expanding its operations locally. Maola Milk & Ice Cream Company, Inc. recently leased a 53,255 square foot industrial building in Copeland Industrial Park, which is located at 5100 Chestnut Ave. Cushman & Wakefield/Thalhimer made the announcement on August 5.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
hotnewhiphop.com

Missy Elliott Is Humbled After Learning Hometown Names Street After Her

Hometown heroes are often celebrated in the cities that helped shape them into the successes that they are, and Portsmouth is making sure Missy Elliott continues to feel appreciated. The renowned innovator has been long awarded for her decades of unmatched contributions to the entertainment industry, including receiving a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame. Missy has topped the charts, written and produced classics, created visuals and choreography that has inspired millions of dancers, and now, she will have a street named after her in her hometown.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Hollis, NH, Woman is Back at It Collecting Holiday Cards for Our Troops

Dr. Laura Landerman-Garber is an incredible and hilarious lady who started a non-profit organization 19 years ago. She sat down to have Thanksgiving dinner with her family, but before anyone was allowed to eat, they were told to write out a holiday card to a military hero who wasn't able to spend the holiday with their family. She called it her family's "ticket to turkey”. In that moment, Holiday Cards for Our Military Challenge was born.
HOLLIS, NH
There’s an Exorcist Looking for Demons to Eat in Scarborough, Maine

There are plenty of articles on the internet that feature provocative titles but don't really deliver after you've clicked. Occasionally though, the headline tells you exactly what is going on with no extra sauce needed. This is one of those times, and it's likely to leave a few people who live in Scarborough, Maine, wondering what's going on and whether or not they need to dial up Father Karras immediately.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
According to Steph

Virginia Beach rapper without hands lifts others

The “My Heart Instead,“ Virginia Beach rapper, Immanuel Mitchell aka Gifted Hands has become a viral sensation. His viral fame comes after his TikTok video touched the heart of millions & had them rocking with Gifted Hands all across the globe. His song “Why Not Start,” had all time streams racked in a whopping 1,008, 510 streams.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Channelocity

Top 3 Most Romantic Restaurants in Virginia Beach

(Kzenon/Adobe Stock Images) Even though Valentine's Day is months away, love is in the air. The state of Virginia's slogan isn't "Virginia is for Lovers" for nothing. If you're looking to wine and dine your love interest, if you're just looking to experience the most romantic restaurants in Virginia Beach, look no further than these top spots.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
An Open Letter to the 6 Jerks Who Berated 2 Women Working at the Mall at Fox Run in Newington, New Hampshire

This story is crazy, upsetting, and a lesson to all (including myself). I debated telling this story, as it is pretty vulgar, but I think it is important. I want this story to reach the six teenagers who were all at fault. I want this story to reach the two women employees who were rudely berated. And I want to be able to look back at this story as a reminder to myself and those in my shoes in the future.
NEWINGTON, NH
Stereogum

Portsmouth, VA Will Rename Street Missy Elliott Blvd

Missy Elliott is getting a street named after her in her hometown of Portsmouth, Virginia. As local news station WTKR reports, the Portsmouth City Council recently approved an ordinance to change a portion of a street in their entertainment district to Missy Elliott Boulevard. The road was previously known as McLean Street. “I am forever GRATEFUL,” Elliott responded on Twitter after hearing the news.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
The Shake You Felt in New Hampshire Wasn’t Kim Kardashian Breaking Up with Pete Davidson, It Was an Earthquake

I know how tough it was for all of us to get out of bed when we here about "Kete" (a.k.a., Kim & Pete) breaking up. But people in Deering, New Hampshire, may have felt a jot when the town experienced a 2.3 magnitude earthquake on Saturday, according to WMUR and The United States Geological Survey. This is New Hampshire’s first earthquake since May, when Wolfeboro reported a 2.2 noggin-knocker.
DEERING, NH
