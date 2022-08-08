Read full article on original website
Related
Did You Know Jason Bateman Once Performed at This Hampton, NH, Venue?
I always get a bit sad whenever I drive past a street named Playhouse Circle in Hampton, New Hampshire. The homes there are lovely, as are the people who live there, I’m sure. But for me, it brings back bittersweet memories of a place I took for granted growing up on the Seacoast: The Hampton Playhouse.
Remember the Hampton Beach Shooting Gallery? This Long-Gone Attraction Must Return
After paying 20 dollars for parking, having the wind spread sugar from Blink’s all over your shirt, and realizing you got to your show at the Casino Ballroom an hour before doors open, you need a calm, measured way to take out your blistering aggression. And that’s why the...
Phil Rosenthal of ‘Somebody Feed Phil’ Absolutely Loves The Palace Diner in Maine
What a year it's been for the Biddeford, Maine, culinary world. From James Beard-nominated chefs to incredible write-ups from Food & Wine Magazine and others, it truly has been a year for the up and coming town. However, it doesn't stop there, because the small city's foodie facilities are once again in the spotlight.
The Best Places to Watch Portsmouth NH’s Parade of Sail
The first Portsmouth Parade of Sail in two years is set to unfurl Thursday morning at the mouth of the Piscataqua River. The Kalmar Nickel, Spirit of Bermuda, and Lynx will be the center of a weekend full of activities presented by Sail Portsmouth, many of which are ticketed and already sold out. Although there are several opportunities for the public to see the ships both up close and from afar, the event is a fundraiser for Sail Portsmouth (formerly known as the Piscataqua Maritime Commission) according to its board chair Phil von Hemert.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Things To Do in Hampton Roads This Weekend
We are tracking a gorgeous weekend ahead. With the heat and humidity dropping, it’s definitely worth getting outside and doing something fun with the family.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is a state abundant with amazing seafood restaurants. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which seafood joints are good, and which ones are great.
peninsulachronicle.com
Maola Milk & Ice Cream Company Planning Expansion In Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS-A dairy company with a facility in Newport News is expanding its operations locally. Maola Milk & Ice Cream Company, Inc. recently leased a 53,255 square foot industrial building in Copeland Industrial Park, which is located at 5100 Chestnut Ave. Cushman & Wakefield/Thalhimer made the announcement on August 5.
hotnewhiphop.com
Missy Elliott Is Humbled After Learning Hometown Names Street After Her
Hometown heroes are often celebrated in the cities that helped shape them into the successes that they are, and Portsmouth is making sure Missy Elliott continues to feel appreciated. The renowned innovator has been long awarded for her decades of unmatched contributions to the entertainment industry, including receiving a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame. Missy has topped the charts, written and produced classics, created visuals and choreography that has inspired millions of dancers, and now, she will have a street named after her in her hometown.
Hollis, NH, Woman is Back at It Collecting Holiday Cards for Our Troops
Dr. Laura Landerman-Garber is an incredible and hilarious lady who started a non-profit organization 19 years ago. She sat down to have Thanksgiving dinner with her family, but before anyone was allowed to eat, they were told to write out a holiday card to a military hero who wasn't able to spend the holiday with their family. She called it her family's "ticket to turkey”. In that moment, Holiday Cards for Our Military Challenge was born.
There’s an Exorcist Looking for Demons to Eat in Scarborough, Maine
There are plenty of articles on the internet that feature provocative titles but don't really deliver after you've clicked. Occasionally though, the headline tells you exactly what is going on with no extra sauce needed. This is one of those times, and it's likely to leave a few people who live in Scarborough, Maine, wondering what's going on and whether or not they need to dial up Father Karras immediately.
Virginia Beach rapper without hands lifts others
The “My Heart Instead,“ Virginia Beach rapper, Immanuel Mitchell aka Gifted Hands has become a viral sensation. His viral fame comes after his TikTok video touched the heart of millions & had them rocking with Gifted Hands all across the globe. His song “Why Not Start,” had all time streams racked in a whopping 1,008, 510 streams.
Sail on the Piscataqua River With the Gundalow Company in Portsmouth, New Hampshire
Now that we're on the latter half of summer, it's important to take advantage of those indispensable warm days by spending some time outside. Like many New Englanders, you've probably spent time out on the water these past couple of months, whether that's at the family lake house, the nearest beach, or somewhere else.
Dangerous and Frustrating Intersections That Need Changing in New Hampshire
I drive by the West End Yards facility on Route 1 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on a daily basis when headed to or from the traffic circle on Route 1. Daily, my blood boils when cars are turned, blocking the intersection, even though their light already turned from green to red. It infuriates me.
Top 3 Most Romantic Restaurants in Virginia Beach
(Kzenon/Adobe Stock Images) Even though Valentine's Day is months away, love is in the air. The state of Virginia's slogan isn't "Virginia is for Lovers" for nothing. If you're looking to wine and dine your love interest, if you're just looking to experience the most romantic restaurants in Virginia Beach, look no further than these top spots.
An Open Letter to the 6 Jerks Who Berated 2 Women Working at the Mall at Fox Run in Newington, New Hampshire
This story is crazy, upsetting, and a lesson to all (including myself). I debated telling this story, as it is pretty vulgar, but I think it is important. I want this story to reach the six teenagers who were all at fault. I want this story to reach the two women employees who were rudely berated. And I want to be able to look back at this story as a reminder to myself and those in my shoes in the future.
Stereogum
Portsmouth, VA Will Rename Street Missy Elliott Blvd
Missy Elliott is getting a street named after her in her hometown of Portsmouth, Virginia. As local news station WTKR reports, the Portsmouth City Council recently approved an ordinance to change a portion of a street in their entertainment district to Missy Elliott Boulevard. The road was previously known as McLean Street. “I am forever GRATEFUL,” Elliott responded on Twitter after hearing the news.
The Shake You Felt in New Hampshire Wasn’t Kim Kardashian Breaking Up with Pete Davidson, It Was an Earthquake
I know how tough it was for all of us to get out of bed when we here about "Kete" (a.k.a., Kim & Pete) breaking up. But people in Deering, New Hampshire, may have felt a jot when the town experienced a 2.3 magnitude earthquake on Saturday, according to WMUR and The United States Geological Survey. This is New Hampshire’s first earthquake since May, when Wolfeboro reported a 2.2 noggin-knocker.
Pumpkin Lovers, This is When You Can Get Pumpkin Coffee and Treats at Dunkin’
Fall is coming, which means that soon enough there will be pumpkins everywhere, including in your food and drinks. That's right, it is almost time for pumpkin coffee and pumpkin spice lattes. If you enjoy the taste of pumpkin, then you may already know when some places will be releasing...
Breeze adds flights from Norfolk to Nashville
Looking for a weekend of honky-tonks and hot chicken? There are now flights from Norfolk to Nashville via budget airline Breeze Airways.
Remember When This U-Haul Truck Travesty in Manchester, New Hampshire, Went Viral?
There is only one word in the English language we can use to describe this video that was captured in Manchester, New Hampshire, a few months ago, and that word is WILD. The caption was "Just another day in Manchester. She kept on driving and returned to U-haul and claimed the damage was already there. "
97.5 WOKQ
Dover, NH
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0