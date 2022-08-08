ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Assistant Coach Fired On Tuesday Morning

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera made a change to his coaching staff on Tuesday. Rivera spoke to the media and announced that he has fired defensive line coach Sam Mills. When he was asked what went into the decision, he said it was a "difference of opinion." Mills had...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

John Elway Trending Following The Broncos' Official Sale

John Elway, the most famous figure in Denver Broncos history, reportedly had the chance to acquire a 20 percent ownership stake in the franchise that he helped build at the end of his career, worth $36 million. He turned it down. Today, with the team officially selling for a record...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Broncos Strongly Hinting At Russell Wilson Decision

The NFL world is excited to witness the first in-game action for Russell Wilson in a Denver Broncos uniform. But according to head coach Nathaniel Hackett, it sounds like the veteran quarterback won't be taking the field for this weekend's preseason opener. The newly-hired Broncos leader is looking to preserve...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Melvin Gordon Injury News

On Wednesday afternoon, the football world learned that Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon was dealing with an injury. According to head coach Nathaniel Hackett, Gordon suffered a foot injury. He said the team was managing the situation, but the longtime NFL running back wasn't on the practice field today.
DENVER, CO
