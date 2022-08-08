Read full article on original website
Related
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Michigan City Shooting
(Michigan City, IN) - Charges have been filed in connection with a Michigan City shooting. 24-year-old Robert Kelly of Westville is charged with aggravated battery and other felony counts. In March, Kelly allegedly shot a man in the 500 block of Holliday Street. According to authorities, he went to a...
abc57.com
Juvenile accused of stealing Plymouth city vehicle later found in Indianapolis
PLYMOUTH, Ind. - A juvenile was arrested for allegedly stealing a Plymouth city-owned vehicle that was later found in Indianapolis, the Plymouth Police Department announced. On Wednesday morning, police were called to an office in the 1600 block of N. Michigan Street for the theft of a vehicle. According to...
Fox17
Biker hospitalized after crash
MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man from Elkhart is in the hospital after crashing his motorcycle. The Cass County Sheriff's Office tells us it happened just before 10 p.m. Wednesday. Sean Neff was riding along M-205 when he tried to pass a car on the left as the driver...
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash in St. Joseph Co.
A motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital after a crash with a semi-truck in St. Joseph County on Wednesday, deputies said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc57.com
Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office investigating pedestrian homicide
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. - The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is investigating the homicide of a pedestrian on Tuesday. At 12:11 p.m., deputies were called to a Walmart in the 500 block of N. 9th Street in Kalamazoo for an incident involving a vehicle and pedestrian. According to the investigation, a...
abc57.com
Three-vehicle crash on McKinley Avenue sends three to hospital
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Five people were injured following a three-vehicle crash on McKinley Avenue near 27th Street Wednesday afternoon, the South Bend Police Department reported. The crash happened at 4:24 p.m. According to police, of the five people injured, three were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening...
WWMTCw
Suspect faces charge in Walmart parking lot murder
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A woman walking through the Walmart parking lot was murdered at random, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Her accused killer, Xuan Thanh Vo, 32, was arraigned in Kalamazoo County District Court Thursday. Vo was charged with one count of open murder. His bond...
abc57.com
Two-vehicle crash in Cass county injures one
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday that happened on Old M-205 at 9:40 p.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Nicholas Catanzarite, a 44-year-old man from Colorado, was traveling eastbound on Old M-205 and was attempting to make a left turn onto Sandstone Drive at the time of the incident.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc57.com
Large fire at business on S.R. 2
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Crews responded to the scene of a large fire in the 23000 block of S.R. 2 on Thursday morning. A call came in reporting the fire at 9:34 a.m. at Weller Auto Parts. According to investigators, an employee was cutting parts off of a car when...
wtvbam.com
Motorcyclist flown out after being struck by semi in St. Joseph County
STURGIS TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A 50-year-old man from Albion, Indiana was injured Wednesday afternoon when his motorcycle was struck by a turning semi at the intersection of M-66 and Bogen Road in St. Joseph County. St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite reports the crash happened at about 4:18...
22 WSBT
UPDATE: Thursday morning fire at South Bend scrapyard contained
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A fire broke out at Weller Auto Parts in South Bend Thursday morning, sending thick black smoke into the air. According to Southwest Central Fire Territory Fire Chief Darrel Eiler, numerous vehicles were on fire when crews arrived at the scene and mutual aid was called to help fight the flames.
abc57.com
Frances Avenue closed for repair
ELKHART, Ind. -- Frances Avenue will be closed for the next two weeks due to an emergency sewer repair. Frances will be closed between East Carlton Avenue and East Hively Avenue. Drivers should use Prairie Street during the closure.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Deputies: Teen in custody after threats, car chase
A teenager is in custody after threatening a family with a gun at a Walmart near Kalamazoo and then leading deputies on a chase Wednesday, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office said.
hometownnewsnow.com
Another Driver on Meth Arrested
(Kingsford Heights, IN) - Another driver from Kingsford Heights is accused of driving under the influence of methamphetamine. Jerrod Bratcher, 40, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with Operating While Intoxicated and Possession of Methamphetamine. According to court documents, a police officer began following a 1997 Lincoln after the...
‘All I knew was she was gone’: Family mourns woman killed in Walmart parking lot
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Sandy Villarreal loved to walk everywhere. She loved spending time outside and walking was a good way she could do that, her granddaughter LauRee Adams said. Villarreal, 65, had walked to Walmart, 501 N. 9th St., around 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9. She was in...
abc57.com
Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing 12-year-old out of South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A Silver Alert has been issued for 12-year-old Trinity Martin out of South Bend. The South Bend Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Martin, who is believed to have run away from her home on the morning of August 5. Martin ran...
22 WSBT
Competency evaluation granted to Cass County, Mich. active shooter suspect
New details in a Cass County active shooter investigation. WSBT has obtained exclusive body camera video capturing the arrest of 47-year-old Randy Kirk. Randy Kirk faces 14 charges including assault with intent to murder and assault to do bodily harm after police say he allegedly opened fire on an intersection in Cass County.
hometownnewsnow.com
Out of Gas Leads to OWI Arrest
(La Porte, IN) - A driver is charged with being impaired after running out of gas in La Porte. 26-year-old Matthew Avery was arrested eight days ago. Police said an officer pulled up after Avery’s vehicle ran out of gas near Burger King on East Lincolnway just after 11 p.m. Avery denied having anything to drink, but he had a blood alcohol level of more than four times the legal limit.
WNDU
Traffic details ahead of Jackie Walorski’s funeral
(WNDU) - Jackie Walorski’s visitation and funeral services are expected to be highly attended so we’ve looked into what people need to know before heading to the church. Traffic was not a problem during the seven-hour visitation window at Granger Community Church on Wednesday. Still, St. Joseph County...
WNDU
Multiple thefts from vehicles reported in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in Goshen have taken multiple reports of theft from vehicles on the south side of the city. According to a Facebook post from the Goshen Police Department, the theft reports are mostly from neighborhoods on the city’s south side between Plymouth Avenue and College Avenue.
Comments / 0