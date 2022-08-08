ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

Comments / 0

Related
hometownnewsnow.com

Charges in Michigan City Shooting

(Michigan City, IN) - Charges have been filed in connection with a Michigan City shooting. 24-year-old Robert Kelly of Westville is charged with aggravated battery and other felony counts. In March, Kelly allegedly shot a man in the 500 block of Holliday Street. According to authorities, he went to a...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Fox17

Biker hospitalized after crash

MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man from Elkhart is in the hospital after crashing his motorcycle. The Cass County Sheriff's Office tells us it happened just before 10 p.m. Wednesday. Sean Neff was riding along M-205 when he tried to pass a car on the left as the driver...
CASS COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elkhart, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Elkhart, IN
Crime & Safety
abc57.com

Three-vehicle crash on McKinley Avenue sends three to hospital

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Five people were injured following a three-vehicle crash on McKinley Avenue near 27th Street Wednesday afternoon, the South Bend Police Department reported. The crash happened at 4:24 p.m. According to police, of the five people injured, three were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WWMTCw

Suspect faces charge in Walmart parking lot murder

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A woman walking through the Walmart parking lot was murdered at random, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Her accused killer, Xuan Thanh Vo, 32, was arraigned in Kalamazoo County District Court Thursday. Vo was charged with one count of open murder. His bond...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Two-vehicle crash in Cass county injures one

CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday that happened on Old M-205 at 9:40 p.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Nicholas Catanzarite, a 44-year-old man from Colorado, was traveling eastbound on Old M-205 and was attempting to make a left turn onto Sandstone Drive at the time of the incident.
CASS COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Vistula#Lexington Avenue#Violent Crime#Elkhart Police
abc57.com

Large fire at business on S.R. 2

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Crews responded to the scene of a large fire in the 23000 block of S.R. 2 on Thursday morning. A call came in reporting the fire at 9:34 a.m. at Weller Auto Parts. According to investigators, an employee was cutting parts off of a car when...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

UPDATE: Thursday morning fire at South Bend scrapyard contained

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A fire broke out at Weller Auto Parts in South Bend Thursday morning, sending thick black smoke into the air. According to Southwest Central Fire Territory Fire Chief Darrel Eiler, numerous vehicles were on fire when crews arrived at the scene and mutual aid was called to help fight the flames.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Frances Avenue closed for repair

ELKHART, Ind. -- Frances Avenue will be closed for the next two weeks due to an emergency sewer repair. Frances will be closed between East Carlton Avenue and East Hively Avenue. Drivers should use Prairie Street during the closure.
ELKHART, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hometownnewsnow.com

Another Driver on Meth Arrested

(Kingsford Heights, IN) - Another driver from Kingsford Heights is accused of driving under the influence of methamphetamine. Jerrod Bratcher, 40, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with Operating While Intoxicated and Possession of Methamphetamine. According to court documents, a police officer began following a 1997 Lincoln after the...
KINGSFORD HEIGHTS, IN
22 WSBT

Competency evaluation granted to Cass County, Mich. active shooter suspect

New details in a Cass County active shooter investigation. WSBT has obtained exclusive body camera video capturing the arrest of 47-year-old Randy Kirk. Randy Kirk faces 14 charges including assault with intent to murder and assault to do bodily harm after police say he allegedly opened fire on an intersection in Cass County.
CASS COUNTY, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

Out of Gas Leads to OWI Arrest

(La Porte, IN) - A driver is charged with being impaired after running out of gas in La Porte. 26-year-old Matthew Avery was arrested eight days ago. Police said an officer pulled up after Avery’s vehicle ran out of gas near Burger King on East Lincolnway just after 11 p.m. Avery denied having anything to drink, but he had a blood alcohol level of more than four times the legal limit.
LA PORTE, IN
WNDU

Traffic details ahead of Jackie Walorski’s funeral

(WNDU) - Jackie Walorski’s visitation and funeral services are expected to be highly attended so we’ve looked into what people need to know before heading to the church. Traffic was not a problem during the seven-hour visitation window at Granger Community Church on Wednesday. Still, St. Joseph County...
GRANGER, IN
WNDU

Multiple thefts from vehicles reported in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in Goshen have taken multiple reports of theft from vehicles on the south side of the city. According to a Facebook post from the Goshen Police Department, the theft reports are mostly from neighborhoods on the city’s south side between Plymouth Avenue and College Avenue.
GOSHEN, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy