ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

BBB warns of online rental scams

By Fontaine Glenn
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dvd3q_0h9XTpeb00

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning college students and others who are looking for places to rent of popular scamming techniques.

As school gets ready to start back up in August, the BBB said that many college students fall victim to housing scams.

A popular tactic is getting renters to send money to the landlord through Venmo or PayPal without seeing the property first.

Then the renters will not hear from the landlord again.

PSP Warren is warning of phone scam

The BBB says to watch out for details that seem too good to be true because they are most likely a scam.

“I also search online for a similar listing. Just do a quick Google search for the listing, look for the providing email address or the phone number of the rental company, and if you find the same exact ad listed in multiple cities, that’s another big red flag,” said Caitlin Driscoll, Public Relations Director of Better Business Bureau Serving Western Pennsylvania.

If you find yourself a victim of a scam, make sure that you report it to the online platform or the BBB Scam Tracker.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Meadville mayor faces charges for allegedly committing welfare fraud

The Mayor of Meadville, Jaime Kinder, is facing charges for allegedly committing welfare fraud in 2019. According to Magisterial Judge Sam Pendolino’s office, Mayor Kinder was charged on August 8. Kinder is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on September 22. The defendant allegedly unlawfully obtained Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. According to the criminal […]
MEADVILLE, PA
YourErie

Crawford County man points loaded AR-15 at helicopter, gets arrested

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Crawford County man was arrested for pointing a loaded AR-15 at a helicopter. A Pennsylvania State Police report said the 25-year-old Cambridge Springs man pointed the loaded rifle at a helicopter at about 11:28 a.m. on Aug. 5. The helicopter was inspecting power lines for Penelec (FirstEnergy) above the residence on Skeltontown […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
The Independent

Woman says she applied to 76 jobs and received no responses to interview: ‘It’s all a scam’

A global pandemic saw one of the worst job markets in recent history, and just two years later there are still millions of job openings in the US. However, that didn’t seem like the case when one woman – who had been laid off from her job – sent out 76 job applications and received no request for an interview.Kayley, who goes by @kayleyalissa on TikTok, has struggled to find a job ever since she was laid off in May. In a TikTok video, which has more than 1.4m views, she explained that she has spent the last eight...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbb#Rent#Online Scams#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
YourErie

Trump invokes Fifth Amendment right in NY deposition

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Former President, Donald Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment rights today at a deposition issued by New York State Attorney General, Tish James. The deposition is part of James’ three-year investigation into Trump’s real estate properties. Capitol Correspondent, Amal Tlaige spoke with an attorney to get the inside scoop on all things legal.
POTUS
YourErie

Woman pulled over by fake officer, PSP reports

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating a person who allegedly is pulling people over and pretending to be a police officer or trooper. At about 6:40 p.m. on Aug. 7, a 36-year-old Kane woman was driving along Burning Well Road in Wetmore Township of McKean County when she was pulled over. The vehicle […]
KANE, PA
YourErie

Erie TV reporter charged with fake stalking claims appears in court

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A preliminary hearing was held Thursday at the Tri-Community District Court in Erie for local TV reporter Haley Potter. Magisterial Judge Lisa Ferrick heard the case against Potter for false reports of stalking. The prosecution presented three different witnesses, two of which were Pennsylvania State Police members involved with the investigation. […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Sports
YourErie

Man charged with shooting 9 dogs in Springboro appears in court

The Cranesville man charged with shooting nine dogs back in June at a Springboro home appeared in court Wednesday morning. A preliminary hearing was held in Linesville Wednesday, Aug. 10 for 21-year-old Skyler Martin. The hearing was waived to the Court of Common Pleas of Crawford County without testimony. That new court date is set […]
SPRINGBORO, PA
YourErie

Bear relocated after wandering into Titusville neighborhood

Police in Titusville answered an unusual call after a bear wandered into the middle of the city. The nearly 260-pound animal was spotted Monday in the 600 block of West Walnut Street, a neighborhood close to downtown Titusville. With help from the Pennsylvania Game Commission the bear was tranquilized as it sat in a tree […]
TITUSVILLE, PA
YourErie

Mercyhurst plants 649 trees in ‘Tiny Forest’ project

Mercyhurst faculty and staff held a weeding day for their Tiny Forest project. The 649 trees in this small area were planted by nearly 30 students and is based on Japanese gardens. According to a Mercyhurst biologist, planting trees in such a tight vicinity will reduce flooding that the area receives. On Aug. 9, staff […]
ENVIRONMENT
YourErie

YourErie

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy